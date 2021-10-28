gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been one of the companies that I am liking due to the key contracts it has won in recent years. Unfortunately, due to local regulations, I am not able to buy shares of Northrop Grumman via my current broker but it is certainly one of the names I would love to have in my portfolio.

In this report, I will have a look at the defense contracts that Northrop Grumman received in September and put a $14 billion in year-over-year sales in perspective with the help of the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor. Since September marks the end of the DoD FY, I will also be looking how the awards have developed from one FY to the other.

In September Northrop Grumman was awarded $841.5 million worth of contracts and the funds obligated on those contracts was $384.1 million meaning that the company was immediately able to bill against those amounts as work progresses. The total included $187.5 million in indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, which do not add value to the backlog until a task or delivery order is placed against the IDIQ. Compared to a year ago, the total value decreased by roughly $14 billion. Regular contract value dropped from $14.3 billion to $654 million, while IDIQs dropped from $580.6 million to $187.5 million.

This is actually where we already need to put things into context. Seemingly contract value fell by billions of dollars and that is true. However, it should be pointed out that the decline was almost exclusively driven by the contract award for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent valued $13.3 billion last year. Every now and then companies book big wins for big projects which skew the picture when comparing timeframes and September is such a month.

During the month the top 5 platforms received 60% of the contract value:

For the Ground Based Mid-course Defense, Northrop Grumman received an IDIQ and delivery order for the procurement of a minimum of six additional boost vehicles, components sustainment.

For the Planning Programming Budgeting Business Operating System, Northrop Grumman won a $82.6 million contract for IT support. The system collects transactional data from Army systems to help with department wide programming and budgeting.

For the C-130, Northrop won a contract for the repair of APN-241 low power color radar components.

For unidentified platforms Northrop Grumman won contracts for rudder production, increased production capability and air and missile defense planning and control system tactical support services.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye received $52.9 million for spare parts and services.

In the mix of contracts I did not see anything that got me particularly excited but we do see that there are multiple platforms adding value to Northrop Grumman. Apart from that, a positive was that the value was that the regular contract value was at the highest level since April.

Year-to-date, the contract value was $17.9 billion and $9.1 billion when IDIQs are excluded. Last year these numbers were $21.4 billion and $20.4 billion marking a $3.5 billion or $1 billion decline. This decline was driven by the absence of the GBSD contract and Next Generation satellites contracts offset by higher ballistic missiles support contracts, next generation interceptors and battlefield airborne command node sales (BACN).

As the fiscal year came to an end we also were able to see how Northrop Grumman won during the year and that is $24.1 billion composed of $9.9 billion in value adding contracts and $14.2 billion in IDIQs. Last year, these numbers were a total of $23.4 billion composed of $22.4 billion in regular contracts and $1billion in IDIQs. The lower regular contract awards can be attributed to the absence of the GBSD contract while the higher IDIQs are driven by $4.9 billion in prospective contracts for the RQ-4 drone, $3.9 billion in prospective work for the Minuteman III, and $3.6 billion in prospective contracts for the BACN platform.

Year-to-date, funds obligated declined modestly from $3.1 billion to $2.6 billion, but it should be noted that this decline is not as big as the drop in regular contract value logged by Northrop Grumman which without doubt is related to the lower value on the GBSD contract which significantly added to the regular contract value, but added very little to the funds obligated at the time of award last year.

Conclusion

Seemingly, there has been a strong decline due to the absence of the GBSD contract but contracts like these tend to skew the picture a bit. Zooming out and looking at multiple months such as the year-to-date or the DoD FY scales show that the absence of the GBSD contract value was partially offset by other platform and that is something I do like as it shows that Northrop Grumman has the ability to haul in big contracts on various platforms.

So, overall I am liking what Northrop Grumman is showing despite year-over-year declines in contract awards. To me it seems Northrop Grumman is at the very start of turning some significant contracts it won over the past year and years into value drivers.