We continue to follow the Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:NYSE:GBX). This is stock that has been great for trading, which is more of our niche, but a tough investment. After taking positions in the low $30s we started selling into strength earlier this year, but, the stock has mostly been range bound for a few months. There continue to be some operational issues though things have been getting back on track. Today the company put out earnings for Q4 and the Street is taking this with mixed reaction. We still believe buying in the $30s made sense, though our recent $50 price target (from July) has yet to be reached. We still think that is a reasonable target, and would think a buy in the low $40s is acceptable, but really under $40 is preferred. Will be tough to get there without the market taking a nosedive overall however. We still own some shares, and look to scale out as we get to and above $50. That said, we want to follow-up on the company and discuss operational performance.

General commentary

Overall the Q4 results were solid but the headline numbers were mixed. We expected some revenue declines once again, though revenues missed more than expected. We will reiterate that Greenbrier's ongoing efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation are materializing, and despite the headline revenues being down 21%, the company showed solid earnings power, which is a major positive, and, in our opinion, more important than the revenue miss. However, we cannot see revenues continue to fall and miss consensus expectations.

Keep in mind the global economy is picking up steam and the most recent rail data looks strong. Transportation of goods has been a major issue. Ports are jammed up. And when products come off the ships, there is pressure to get them moving by truck and rail. For Greenbrier, we expect the stock to do well over the next 12 months. We reiterate that we think the stock is headed back to over $50 this year. On this target, shares are a buy, but we continue to like new money coming in sub $40.

Revenues drop 21%

Q4 revenues fell once again, though much more than expected. We knew it would be down and our expectations were based on the trends year-to-date along with management forecasts, as well as known backlog numbers. We expect that revenues will continue to see pressure but rails stand to do well later this year in 2022 as the economy is doing better. The reopening is real.

As mentioned, the top line revenue came in down 21.4% year-over-year to $599 million, though this is up nearly $150 million sequentially. We were a bit surprised by the degree of this miss, and we were more conservative than the consensus estimates which were missed by nearly $27 million.

We were targeting $610-$615 million. This was another pretty sizable miss, continuing a run of misses the last few quarters on this line. Despite reopening ramping up and improved economic activity, there are new pressing challenges brought about by inflationary pressures, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The company has and will however continue to maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet.

Keep in mind that William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO, is retiring in September 2022. The company has done well emerging from the pandemic under his leadership. Lorie Tekorius, who is COO, will take the reigns March 1, 2022, while Furman stays on as an Executive Chairman until retirement. That said, Furman stated:

"Greenbrier continued to build momentum during our fourth fiscal quarter as the recovery in the North American railcar market progresses. Greenbrier completed a comprehensive $1.5 billion refinancing plan that extended maturities into 2026 and beyond. Combined with the $300 million GBX Leasing warehouse credit facility, Greenbrier completed $1.8 billion of financings in fiscal 2021. Our strong financial position and $2.8 billion backlog supports Greenbrier's proven ability to adjust production capacity in response to growing demand. It also uniquely positions Greenbrier to participate meaningfully in the post-pandemic recovery. Momentum continues to build in our international markets with approximately 30% of our backlog for delivery in Europe and Brazil...Our strategic focus remains unchanged as we enter fiscal 2022...The market recovery will not be linear, and for this reason, we are pleased to have recently increased the scale of our lease fleet through our GBX Leasing joint venture. Our lease fleet investment provides Greenbrier tax-advantaged cash flows and reduces our exposure to the inherent cyclicality of freight transportation equipment manufacturing. All factors considered, Greenbrier is extremely well-positioned to continue to grow and deliver value to our shareholders."

So this is a mixed outlook going forward but rail loading volume continues to build momentum. Greenbrier is entering its new fiscal year with some strength. There is a real economic recovery in railcar manufacturing and leasing and the company is seeing ongoing strength in manufacturing revenues and a strong increase in new order activity in North American markets.

In fact this was the fifth sequential quarterly increase in new orders with new orders in the quarter totaling 6,700 units valued at $665 million This takes us to deliveries. Deliveries were 4,100 in Q4, but with new orders of 6,700 railcars, this widened the backlog, which remains sizable.

We think you need to watch the backlog

We still believe that the backlog is a critical indicator. While there was a prolonged period of low volumes for orders and deliveries, things are improving as 13,000+ railcars were delivered in the fiscal year with a clear ramp in H2. While the company delivered 4,100 railcars, order volume, which can be tough to predict, shows demand is strong. The backlog is a nice measure of future cash flow generation and earnings potential. Here in Q4, new railcar backlog widened from 24,800 units with an estimated value of $2.6 billion to 26,600 with an estimated value of $2.8 billion.

As we look ahead, new orders should be more and more as economic activity picks up, another reason to own the stock if it dips down to $40. We believe the bottom is in.

Margins and earnings

So we saw that revenues fell once again, but earnings power remains strong. After several quarters of declines, gross margin started to return in Q3. Here in Q4, gross margin was 16.4%, much stronger than a year ago, though down slightly from Q3's 16.7%. Gross margin was 13.2% in the manufacturing segment, which spiked from Q2's 0.2%, but is down a touch from 14.5% in Q3. Keep in mind back in Q3, there was a benefit from warranty and contingencies that really led to the spike. There was also higher production and delivery, and increased syndication activity in this segment. Margins fell from Q3 in the wheels, parts, and repairs segment too. Gross margins here fell from an 8.9% margin, to just 4.0%. Why? Well there were lower volumes but the weakness was in repair operations where there were significant labor shortages that were costly. Where there was real strength was over in the leasing and services margins. This segment saw 76.2% gross margin on $42 million in revenues, rising from a 67% margin in Q3.

Taken as a whole, these margins were mixed but still overall strong especially compared to last year and H1 of fiscal 2021. As a result, EPS beat expectations by a strong $0.22 and hit $0.98.

2022 outlook

We expect strength in 2022, but some headwinds from labor shortages and supply chain costs to continue. We will have new leadership in March which is a possible catalyst. Management has forecasted that "deliveries will be 16,000 – 18,000 units, including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion" which at the midpoint is flat from 2021 but if margins improve so should earnings. We believe all quarters will be solidly earnings positive now, and see EPS in a range of $2.90-$3.20 based on deliveries around the midpoint and a high double-digit gross margin on revenues of $2.6-$2.8 billion.

Final thoughts

While we love the stock under $40, it may not get there again unless the market sells off hard. With our earnings estimates for 2022, the stock is around 14-15X FWD EPS at $44 a share. We are cautiously bullish but would like the stock to come down before new money comes in.