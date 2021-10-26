Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have previously covered Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy's common shares soared almost 40% after the company's largest customer, South Korean conglomerate SK Group or "SK", increased its commitment to the existing partnership:

Bloom Energy, a leading energy company, and SK ecoplant, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, today announced the companies are expanding their existing partnership to fortify their market leadership in power generation and to establish market leadership in the hydrogen economy. The partnership includes purchasing a minimum of 500 megawatts (MW) from Bloom Energy, representing a $4.5 billion revenue commitment; co-creating two hydrogen innovation centers; and targeting an equity investment of approximately $500 million. Since the start of their strategic partnership three years ago, Bloom Energy and SK ecoplant have transacted nearly 200 MW of projects together totaling more than $1.8 billion of equipment and expected service revenue. Over the next three years the companies will expand this existing business with contracts for at least an additional 500 MW of power between 2022 and 2025, representing approximately $4.5 billion in equipment and future service revenue.

In addition, the companies will establish two hydrogen innovation centers in the United States and South Korea to "significantly accelerate the global market expansion for Bloom Energy’s hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen electrolyzer products".

Moreover, Bloom Energy and SK intend to strengthen their strategic alliance through expanding business cooperation in global markets, which may include additional exclusive distribution rights in select new markets.

Lastly, SK agreed to invest up to $500 million in Bloom Energy in two tranches. In a first step, SK will acquire 10 million shares of zero coupon, non-voting redeemable convertible preferred stock at a price of $25.50 per share for total proceeds to Bloom Energy of $255 million.

The preferred shares will be convertible into Class A common shares at any time at the option of the holder and automatically convert on the first anniversary of the original issue date.

This initial investment will provide SK with a stake of approximately 5.4% in Bloom Energy.

In addition, SK has been provided the right (but not the obligation) to become Bloom Energy's largest shareholder by acquiring a minimum of 11 million Class A common shares at the higher of (i) $23 and (ii) 115% of the volume-weighted average closing price of the twenty consecutive trading day period immediately preceding the purchase notice. SK's maximum stake in the company will be capped at 15% though.

SK Group's option will expire on November 30, 2023.

The announcement hit the market exactly at the right time with fuel cell stocks apparently back on the map of speculative investors and traders in recent weeks. Moreover, the deal likely provided a great sigh of relief to investors after SK Group surprisingly announced a $1.5 billion investment in competitor Plug Power (PLUG) at the beginning of the year.

Following the announcement, fellow contributor Contrarian PM became quite negative on Bloom Energy's prospects in Korea:

With this new SK Group deal, PLUG appears to have established a massive lead in the race, and may have already won. BE has focused on the Korean market, and made some good inroads and decent growth. It seems that is all about to change. (...) This mature market requires partner-led sponsorship on foreign soil. If SK Group’s commitment were weighted the same as its equity dollars, it seems like SK Group has picked a new horse for the Korean fuel cell race.

With South Korea being indeed the company's largest market with 36% of total revenues in the first half of FY2021, SK Group turning exclusively to Plug Power would have been a disaster for Bloom Energy.

That said, this risk appeared to be low from the very beginning as Plug Power lacks a product to compete with Bloom Energy's core offering, the so-called "Bloom Energy Server", a scalable, solid oxide fuel cell-based distributed power generation system.

Historically, Bloom Energy's systems required the use of natural gas or at least biogas, but the company recently revealed the "Hydrogen Energy Server" and "Bloom Electrolyzer" with the latter claimed to be the "most energy-efficient electrolyzer to produce clean hydrogen to date and 15 to 45 percent more efficient than any other product on the market today."

While Plug Power's management won't be too happy about Monday's announcement, the company's offerings are based on so-called polymer electrolyte membrane ("PEM") fuel cells, a very different technology which has mostly been used for transport applications so far. That said, the company is looking to expand into large-scale stationary power and particularly electrolyzers but the real impact on the company's yet-to-be-established business with SK Group in South Korea remains to be seen.

Unlike Plug Power, Bloom Energy actually controls its existing Korean joint venture despite funding having solely been provided by SK Group. While revenue contributions have not been material to date, the parties have agreed to increase the scope of the assembly work done in the joint venture facility as part of the expanded strategic partnership.

Monday's agreement will basically double South Korea's annual revenue contribution thus increasing Bloom Energy's dependence on its already largest customer substantially. For example, as of June 30, 2021 SK Group accounted for approximately 47% of accounts receivable.

SK Group's initial $255 million investment will increase the company's cash and cash equivalents to approximately $460 million (pro forma as of June 30, 2021). The second tranche would move Bloom Energy into a net cash position of approximately $180 to $200 million.

While the company still lacks the fortress balance sheet of peers like Plug Power or Ballard Power (BLDP), Monday's transaction significantly strengthens Bloom Energy's financials and basically removes the potential for another capital raise.

Bottom Line

Good news for Bloom Energy after its largest customer significantly increased its commitment to the company thus alleviating concerns regarding SK Group's strategic direction following the surprise deal with Plug Power earlier this year.

Despite being already closer to profitability than competitors, Bloom Energy continues to trade at a substantial discount to U.S. exchange-listed peers like Plug Power and FuelCell Energy (FCEL):

While the increasing dependence on a single customer and ongoing governmental support of fuel cells in South Korea remain cause for concern, the positives of Monday's transaction with SK Group clearly outweigh these reservations.

Investors looking for exposure to the still nascent fuel cell industry should consider Bloom Energy for their portfolio as the stock continues to trade at a large discount to peers on an EV/Revenue basis.