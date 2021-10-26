InterNetwork Media/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Source: Company

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) is a spinoff from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) with several clinical failures over the last few years and a strong management team. This distressed situation creates an interesting investment opportunity pending clinical data for the company’s lead asset, CY6463. In 2019, under the pressure of an activist investor, Ironwood spun off Cyclerion. Ironwood kept the 2 approved drugs: linaclotide (“Linzess”) and lesinurad (“Zurampic”) along with late-stage assets. Cyclerion was spun off as the R&D Co. to develop earlier-stage assets around soluble guanylate cyclase (“sGC”) stimulation. The premise for restructuring was to make Ironwood more focused and profitable and allow Cyclerion to take on earlier stage clinical risk. The latter was formed to drug sGC and develop new medicines across a wide range of diseases, particularly rare ones.

However, the company has encountered several clinical failures over the past few years:

This has motivated Cyclerion to pivot its pipeline to central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Now, the company is developing a first-in-class, CNS penetrant sGC stimulator. The lead asset, CY6463, is being tested in phase 1/2 trials for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular Pathology (“ADv”), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (“MELAS”), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (“CIAS”). What makes this drug candidate and mechanism of action (“MoA”) interesting is past approvals of medicines involved in nitric oxide (“NO”), which sGC acts together with to produce cyclic guanosine monophosphate (“cGMP”). Nitric oxide and sGC play central roles in regulating cell activity across a wide range of tissues giving CY6463 the potential to be a pipeline in a pill. On top of this, Cyclerion’s management has a strong track record and was responsible for the two Ironwood drug approvals. With a large market opportunity in CNS, Cyclerion just needs to derisk its pipeline with early clinical efficacy data to unlock the potential of sGC stimulators. Early shots in the clinic have not worked out for Cyclerion, but the overall biological rationale is solid. As a result, we recommend monitoring the stock until phase 2 or topline efficacy data for CY6463 is reported sometime in the first half of 2022.

Figure 1: CYCN daily chart (Source: Capital IQ)

Opportunity

Cyclerion’s pipeline is all in on drugging sGC in neuro. Historically, sGC stimulators have been limited by a lack of selectivity, limited bioavailability, tolerance (“i.e., lower effects over time”), and tissue expression leading to clinical failures in the field and low pharmacological responses. The premise of Cyclerion was to build a pipeline that solves these problems with a focus on tissue specificity. Two of their candidates, olinciguat and praliciguat both failed in phase 2 trials. The company has an interesting asset in CY6463 - the compound can cross the blood brain barrier (“BBB”) as a first-in-class molecule to drug sGC for neurodegenerative diseases. The idea is that CY6463 can treat CNS diseases associated with nitric oxide deficiency by amplifying NO signalling and restoring neuronal function. Excitedly, the MoA of stimulating sGC has been validated in the clinic with the approval of Adempas in 2013, developed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”) and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (“CTEPH”).

Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule that is a key regulator throughout the body from fibrosis to inflammation and neuronal function - for example, the chemical regulates blood flow and muscle tone. NO binds to sGC to produce a secondary signaling molecule, cGMP. Since the 1800s, with the discovery of nitroglycerin’s benefits in angina to Viagra and Adempas, modulating NO has played a key role in developing new medicines. Given that deficient nitric oxide signaling is involved in cardiovascular, metabolic, inflammatory, fibrotic and neurological diseases, the potential for Cyclerion and others to develop new drugs to restore NO is massive. By drugging sGC, Cyclerion is positioning their assets to work in a wide range of tissues with lower tolerance than NO generating compounds like nitrates and also have the potential to amplify the benefits of NO signaling and treat diseases that don’t necessarily have a defect in the pathway. Cyclerion has made the comparison of their sGC stimulators to corticosteroids in terms of their potential breadth of use:

First generation systemic corticosteroids were developed in the 1950s after cortisol’s discovery. Examples like prednisone are still used to this day to treat diseases like lupus and Crohn’s disease. However, their use is limited by toxicity from off target effects. Next generation corticosteroids then focused on tissue specific activity. Examples are Flonase that is inhaled to treat allergies and asthma, topical cortisone in dermatology, and Uceris for ulcerative colitis.

Systemic sGC stimulators have seen some success (“i.e., Adempas”). Cyclerion is building a second-generation sGC company. The science hasn’t translated into clinical success. CY6463 is a brain specific sGC stimulator that amplifies NO signaling to increase cerebral blood flow. Preclinical data have shown reductions in biomarkers for neuroinflammation, improved neuronal functional, and cognitive benefits using fMRI BOLD imaging, quantitative electroencephalography (“qEEG”), cerebrospinal fluid (“CSF”) biomarkers, magnetic resonance spectroscopy (“MRS”), and cognitive assessments that can be ported over to human clinical trials. In rodents (“3, 10, and 30 mg/kg”), CY6463 increased fMRI BOLD signals establishing tissue specificity and increased levels of cGMP in the CNS. The drug candidate also increased levels of neurotrophic factors in rat models along with reversing brain metabolite N-acetyl-aspartate (NAA) + N-acetyl-aspartate-glutamate (“NAAG”) deficits and increasing dendrite density. On top of this, phase 1 data so far has established safety with zero serious adverse events.

In the brain, NO is an important neurotransmitter important for blood flow in the brain, neuroinflammation, and memory formation and retention. For its lead asset, Cyclerion is focused on neurodegenerative diseases associated with nitric oxide deficiency. In short, less NO signaling has been connected to cognitive impairment in humans. Overall, neurodegeneration might have the largest unmet patient need in healthcare. For example, drug development in Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”) has had several high-profile failures, mainly around beta amyloid, over the last 2 decades. As a result, different MoAs need to be pursued to potentially treat these diseases. From our perspective, Alector’s work in neuroimmunology and Cyclerion in sGC make them compelling companies for their focus on unique MoAs in CNS.

Figure 2: Cyclerion’s pipeline (Source: Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Corporate Presentation)

Figure 3: Mechanism of action for Cyclerion’s lead drug asset, CY6463 (Source: Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Corporate Presentation)

Figure 4: In vivo data for CY6463 (Source: Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Corporate Presentation)

Figure 5: Clinical data for CY6463 showing early improvement through biomarkers (Source: Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Corporate Presentation)

Cyclerion’s focus on neurodegeneration provides a margin of safety in some way given the patient need and market opportunity. The company is developing CY6463 for 3 indications that represent over 20M patients in the US:

Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular Pathology (“ADv”)

Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (“MELAS”)

Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (“CIAS”)

The valuation model assumes an FCF margin of 35%, discounting the company's ability to generate this cash flow from CY6463 over the lifetime of the product. The model also assumed a drug price of $30K comparable to Adempas treatment cost of ~$20K. From this work, Cyclerion Therapeutics, in my opinion, is trading around a 2x-3x discount to its current market value. But the stock has a major binary clinical event coming up. With clinical failures as priors, monitoring the upcoming phase 2 data in H12022 is advisable creating a window to buy the stock down the line as the asset is sufficiently derisked.

Figure 6: Valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics (Source: Author's valuation work, using base data from CYCN’s 10-K)

Cyclerion is an interesting company given the quality of management. The company is experiencing growing pains after spinning off from Ironwood: two clinical failures, a falling stock price, and dwindling cash levels. It seems like the company has one last shot with CY6463, and given the opportunity in neuro, promising preclinical data, a unique mechanism of action, and a potential to develop a pipeline in a pill, the company is worth monitoring over the next few months. Our thesis is to focus on CNS drug companies pursuing unique MoAs. Alector (ALEC) fits into this framework: Alector: Activating Microglia To Treat Neurodegeneration (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Figure 7: Cyclerion’s strategy to validate their MoA with their lead asset to expand their pipeline (Source: Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Corporate Presentation)

Catalysts

Cyclerion has around $70M in cash after a stock offering in the summer of 2021. The 3 main catalysts are the clinical trials of CY6463. The phase 2 trial for ADv is ongoing but management has not communicated when data is going to be released. CIAS has a phase 1b trial going on as well. The MELAS phase 2 trial is expecting a data release in the first half of 2022 - this is the main event to monitor to get a sense on early efficacy for the drug candidate and MoA in neurodegeneration. As a result, Cyclerion is in hibernation mode until the MELAS data readout early next year.

Figure 8: Catalysts for Cyclerion (Source: Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Corporate Presentation)

Risks And Challenges

The company’s stock is anchored around a binary event: the lead asset fails or works. Given the past, failure seems more likely. However, given the underlying biology, any efficacy signal would open up a large opportunity for Cyclerion in CNS and act as a catalyst for the company to shore up its balance sheet and scale up the business model. Another risk is Cyclerion’s cash on hand. If the company doesn’t report data from the CY6463 trials in a timely manner, the company will have to issue more dilutive stock to keep operations ongoing.

Conclusions

Ultimately, Cyclerion is drugging a unique target for CNS diseases. The company and its stock have faced severe headwinds over the last 2 years or so. Drugging sGC has a lot of potential, but limitations around selectivity and tissue expression have been a historical barrier. After 2 failures, the company might be on its last leg with its CNS penetrant sGC stimulator. Phase 1 data has established safety, but early efficacy data is expected to be reported next year.

The company is led by Peter Hecht and an experienced management team with a track record of clinical success while at Ironwood. Cyclerion has been on our radar for a few years while the activist campaign against Ironwood was ongoing. After the spin-off, clinical roadblocks have led to a ~80% stock price decrease since the company’s public offering. The rationale for drugging sGC in neuro is logical and definitely unique when compared to other companies developing drugs in AD among other diseases. But the lead asset still has a lot of risk embedded in it - does it fail in phase 2 trials for a lack of efficacy similar to Cyclerion’s past 2 lead assets? However, if CY6463 shows any positive signal, the company’s stock will be an exciting buying opportunity given patient need. It’s too hard to predict the clinical success of this drug candidate. Preclinical data is strong but animal models in neurodegeneration have a weak translational track record. Safety has been established but doesn’t derisk the asset enough given 2 past failures from Cyclerion. As a result, the MELAS read-out will be an important inflection point for the company’s stock and may create a compelling buying window.

The thesis to invest in Cyclerion is premised on the following: