In my first article on Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) I believed the shares were overheated and had come too far too fast, and the stock price would languish. Since that time, shares are down 4% while the S&P500 is up 9%. Promises of a rapid recovery in 2022 seem to be fading with the Covid Delta variant, as well as cost pressures from fuel, food, and labor.

Price and Valuation

The primary reason I'm so bearish on Royal Caribbean is simply valuation. The Enterprise Value of the company is higher than before COVID, and there is no reason it should be in my opinion. Nearly everything about the business is worse going forward, and they're still nowhere close to cashflow breakeven.

I believe too many investors are focused on the share price and believe RCL will return to prior highs, without realizing that there are 22% more shares out now, $10 billion more in total debt, with a shrinking tangible book value.

Royal Caribbean's primary competitor, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL), recently reported abysmal results, losing $2.8 billion on $546 million in revenue. Interest expense alone for Carnival was $418 million in the quarter. But you wouldn't know results were that dismal by reading the conference call transcript, which was beyond bullish and sounded like they were setting records. I'm not buying into the bullish hype, and believe that the cruise lines are overstating the health of their business as they need to issue and refinance debt.

Cruise Demand Recovery

In my previous article, I speculated that once the initial wave of die-hard cruisers returned, the cruise lines would face demand challenges. This was before the emergence of the Covid Delta variant, which can be caught and transmitted by the fully vaccinated.

I think that's exactly what is happening, and despite the copious happy talk from cruise line executives who need to refinance debt, I think the burden of COVID-19 protocols, along with the continued fear of COVID, is enough to make many people not want to bother and select other types of vacations. Barriers to resuming cruising include

COVID Vaccine Requirement, including for children.

Pre-cruise COVID Testing Requirement.

Mask Requirements when boarding, in the casino, waiting in line for dinner, and others.

Cruise ships are being brought back online, increasing supply, into what I believe is tepid demand. The result? Weak pricing and discounting, which is what Bank of America noted in recent channel checks, which RCL being the worst at -9.2% month over month.

On RCL's 2nd quarter conference call, Jason Liberty, RCL EVP & CFO, guided to 80% of the fleet returning by year end. This is far higher than Carnival, who is guiding to 65% of capacity by year end.

On the latest Carnival conference call, they've walked back some of the previous enthusiasm. I expect Royal Caribbean to do the same. Arnold Donald, Carnival CEO, said the following

As further insight into booking trends, we are well-positioned to build on our solid book position and intentionally constrained capacity for the remainder of 2021 and into the first half of 2022. With the existing demand and limited capacity, we are focused on maintaining price. Even recently with heightened uncertainty from the Delta variant affecting travel decisions broadly, we continue to maintain price.

I don't doubt the demand side. But the discussions of maintaining price seem to be at odds with the never ending sales offered on Carnival's website as well as the weak revenue reported. Royal Caribbean is offering the same types of promotions.

Promotions!

From 2017-2019, Passenger Ticket Revenue was ~72% of total revenue. While money spent onboard is meaningful, fares are still the bulk of revenues.

So when I see steep discounting coupled with cruise credits, especially the flaky "24-48 hour sales" that just keep repeating, I question how healthy the business is. My guess is that RCL leadership is afraid of admitting normal demand is nowhere close to returning.

On top of the sale prices, Royal Caribbean is offering steep discounts to many American Express Platinum holders.

There is a similar offer for Carnival ($150 off $500.) With Carnival, I'm getting offers to effectively cruise for free in a Balcony cabin. There's a variety of dates and lengths of cruises well into February where I'm getting these offers. I suspect my casino play on the ships has something to do with these offers, but I'm far from a high roller, and usually play $15/hand blackjack for an around an hour a day when I'm cruising. Worth noting I've never been offered this before, and the last time I took a cruise was in 2017.

I still believe that there are huge percentages of the population that will not cruise in a post-COVID world.

Those that are not vaccinated (somewhere between 30-40% of the US, 20-30% of most Western EU Countries.)

Those that are vaccinated, but do not want to bother trying to understand that pages of rules, dealing with the COVID test, masking requirements, and the like (I fall into this category, and that's with a free cruise!)

Those that fear COVID and the Delta variant and are unlikely to ever go on a cruise again, whether logical or not.

With the Delta variant, I do not believe cruise lines will change the rules anytime in the next few years, and the vaccine, masking, and testing requirements will remain in place, impacting demand.

More Headwinds - Fuel, Food, and Labor Prices

The inflationary pressures currently present are major negatives for Royal Caribbean.

Marine bunker fuel is currently around 30% higher than it was in 2019, which is a big issue when operating half empty ships. Higher fuel prices will be a double whammy, as many cruisers fly to their destination port. United (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby has already signaled that they plan to pass fuel costs onto consumers.

Sysco (SYY) showed food inflation of 10.2% on its most recent quarterly report, with meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up 5.9% over last year, and up 15.7% from prices in August 2019, according to the Washington Post.

While cruise lines do employ a lot of foreign labor onboard ships, Royal Caribbean won't be immune from broader wage pressures.

Conclusion and Recommendations

History doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes.

Late in 2020, the cruise lines were predicting a strong late 2021. This then shifted to a "very healthy 2022" after the Q2 earnings call. I expect RCL to shift the narrative to a "strong mid/late 2022" when they report on November 4th, knowing that early 2022 will be weak. Then sometime next year, when it's clear they will lose money all year, they'll start talking about a strong 2023.

Since CCL and RCL hit highs on reopening enthusiasm in early June, RCL is only down 12% versus Carnival which is down 26%. I expect RCL's relative strength to fade after earnings on November 4th, and the stock will head into the $70s.