peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Mid-caps have broken out: IJH 1-year from Stockcharts.

Like micro and small-caps, mid-caps consolidated gains between early May and October. But during the last two weeks, the index has broken through the mid-270 price level and is now in the lower 280s. IJH 2-weeks from Stockcharts.com

The ETF gapped higher on the morning of the 14th. It's been trending higher since. IJH 30-day from Stockcharts.

The 30-day chart shows that 272.76 was a key price level. Once the index moved through that, it's continued to move higher.

Chinese defaults are rising:

Chinese borrowers have defaulted on about $9 billion of offshore bonds this year, with the real estate industry accounting for one-third of that amount. That’s come as authorities clamp down on excessive leverage in the real estate sector amid a crisis at China Evergrande Group that has left many investors around the world on edge. Multiple developers have defaulted this month, though Evergrande made a coupon payment last week before a grace period expired. Still, Evergrande’s creditors are bracing for an eventual debt restructuring that could rank among the largest ever in China. ... Credit-rating downgrades of Chinese developers have accelerated further in October, hitting a record high for a second straight month. There were 44 cuts in the sector by Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings as of Oct. 21, after 34 downgrades for all of September, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

For a very long time (as in ten plus years) there have been stories about a massive amount of Chinese debt defaulting, sending the country into a recession. The Chinese government has been able to keep that from happening for the same length of time. Maybe that's finally coming to an end.

Inflation expectations are rising: The 5-year (left) and 10-year (right) breakeven inflation rate are now rising. This is a metric that the Fed will be eyeing closely. (Charts from the FRED system).

The White House is concerned about the inflation situation:

The conversations are aimed at one goal: taming accelerating price increases that are hurting the economic recovery, unsettling American consumers and denting Mr. Biden’s popularity. An inflation surge is presenting a fresh challenge for Mr. Biden, who for months insisted that rising prices were a temporary hangover from the pandemic recession and would quickly recede. Instead, the president and his aides are now bracing for high inflation to persist into next year, with Americans continuing to see faster — and sustained — increases in prices for food, gasoline and other consumer goods than at any point this century. That reality has complicated Mr. Biden’s push for sweeping legislation to boost workers, expand access to education and fight poverty and climate change. And it is dragging on the president’s approval ratings, which could threaten Democrats’ already tenuous hold on Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

In reality, only the Fed can really do anything about inflation. But the article is important because it shows there's been a shift in policy-makers perception. Inflation is no longer see as transitory.

Today, let's take the long view and look at the P&F charts of the IWM, QQQ, and SPY. The benefit of these charts is the strip out the daily noise, focusing exclusively on price. This tells us what the ETF is doing in its purest form: SPY P&F chart from Stockchart.com

The SPY is still in a long rally that started in 2020. QQQ P&F from Stockcharts.com

The QQQ is also in a year+ rally. IWM P&F from Stockcharts.com

The IWM is consolidating -- which could mean it could move higher after this period of consolidation.

Despite the daily noise of the news and statistical releases, the markets are in a clearly bullish posture.