Company profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is a relatively young company, and was first established in July 2017, under the name of Idea Labs X Products, Inc. Perhaps, it’s fair to say that BBIG’s business model comes across as somewhat ambiguous and fluid, and it is not one of those companies that can be easily pinned down and bracketed within the textbook industrial classifications.

For what it’s worth, initially BBIG looked to position itself as “a vertically-integrated end-to-end, consumer product research & development, manufacturing, sales and fulfillment company”. In other words, it looked to have its foot in the door across multiple stages of the consumer product lifecycle (including ideation, R&D, manufacturing, sales, etc.). Recently though, the focus has been on carrying out selective acquisitions particularly in the digital media and entertainment space where the company feels that the potential acquisition candidate can be scaled up and “BE BIG”.

Previously, BBIG was primarily noted for its proprietary web-enabled new product development (NPD) and commercialization platform – Edison Nation where it had ties with over 180,000 online innovators and entrepreneurs who were looking to bring their products into various high-interest, high-velocity consumer categories (Through this platform, BBIG would generate revenue via submission and subscription fees). But recently, they’ve decided to move away from Edison Nation and focus more on Everyday Edisons that will be a part of the Lomotif App (more on Lomotif later on).

Rebranding and shuffling of the management team

Last week, the company announced that it would be rebranding itself and would be known as ZASH going forward (Worth noting that earlier this year, it had gotten into a merger agreement with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation). As part of the new agreement, the current CEO of Vinco Ventures- Christopher Ferguson will step aside and serve as a strategic advisor to ZASH (for three years) whilst Lisa King (the current CEO of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation) will take over his position overseeing all facets of all companies within the ZASH ecosystem. She will be supported by Steve Garrow - who will serve as COO and report on all operations in the ZASH ecosystem.

Understandably, some investors may be apprehensive about a change in the management, particularly as it is at the very top of the hierarchy, but I believe this appointment should be taken well as this is not a left-field candidate, but rather, Lisa King has been working in tandem with Ferguson for the past several months to ensure a smooth transition. It also appears that the human capital of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation (which includes King and Garrow) have deeper expertise in the disruptive digital media and content entertainment space (you could perhaps argue that the previous Vinco Ventures top management team was more specialized in e-commerce/manufacturing type businesses).

Steve Garrow - the new COO has 25 years of experience in avenues such as disruptive and innovative technologies whilst Lisa King has built a solid track record in marketing and branding, particularly in the retail space. She previously worked with the notable retailer - Dick's Sporting Goods and created disruptive marketing and branding strategies for Raymour and Flanigan Furniture, which incidentally saw its sales quadruple during her tenure! She also doubled the footprint of Galyan’s Sports & Outdoor Adventure and also took the company public during her stint there.

Time will tell, but on paper, it looks as though BBIG has a competent duo whereby Garrow could be instrumental for mapping and churning out disruptive endeavors for the firm, whilst King focuses on the execution and building scale.

Lomotif gaining scale

Currently, one of the more exciting facets of the Vinco Ventures story is the ongoing development and potential of Lomotif which was acquired this year and could end up being one of the prominent players in the short-form video space, giving the likes of TikTok a run for their money over the long-run. Over the last three years, the Lomotif app has seen 225+million installations globally and is currently used in over 200 countries. As per Sensor Tower Data, it also has 31m on-platform monthly active users. Viewership figures are also impressive with over 300 million videos watched per month on the platform.

Lomotif is doing well to deepen its presence in the public consciousness and spread its tentacles across the digital media space; recently it expanded the brand by launching LoMo TV – a full-scale entertainment and lifestyle programming channel (this follows the launch of LoMo records which helps expand the global reach of independent artists and creators) leveraging the presence of Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi. Also, note that it was recently chosen as one of the official streaming partners of the world’s largest EDM festival.

Lomotif also has serious intentions to make a dent in one of the hottest short-form video markets in the world - India where users of the short video space are expected to more than double from 275m in 2020 to 580m in 2025 (although Bain thinks this could hit 650m). What makes the Indian opportunity even more alluring is that the global market leader- TikTok is currently banned in the country, so the terrain remains wide open. Currently, 40% of the Indian market is controlled by Indian-based players and Lomotif is not yet amongst the top-five players there. If it is to make a serious mark in that market, it will have to devise more curated and vernacular strategies for the market there.

AdRizer acquisition enhances the overall proposition

Earlier this month, ZVV Media partners (a JV between Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment) decided to acquire ad-tech company AdRizer for $108m ($25m in cash with the rest in ZASH common stock). I believe the AdRizer integration can really enhance the monetizing credentials of Lomotif, besides also generating business with external clients.

Essentially AdRizer focuses on revenue attribution where it uses analytics solutions and AI to help clients optimize their advertising and marketing spends. This way marketers need to focus only on the best ROI ad opportunities. You can see how compelling this could be and should lead to further traction for Lomotif as more advertisers sign up for ad buys across the Lomotif audience network.

It’s also worth noting that last year AdRizer generated $37m of revenue and this year it is poised to deliver a figure closer to $62m. This is quite the bonus when you consider that Vinco’s overall sales last year only equated to ~$16m.

The threat of bankruptcy cannot be brushed away

Despite some of the promising developments as detailed above, you have to consider that this is a business that will be in constant need of capital, particularly as acquisitions remain an ineluctable fabric of the new business model. As of August 2021, the company believes they have sufficient cash "for at least the next twelve months", but if, for some reason, sentiment were to turn sour towards BBIG’s strategies or the competence of its management team, or if its capital raising plans become more constrained, BBIG may struggle as a going concern.

To reiterate this, one may consider looking at the Altman Z-score which gives us some insight into the level of financial distress that a company is undergoing by studying variables such as leverage, operating prowess, turnover ratios, etc. Traditionally, it was used as a predictor for bankruptcy.

For the uninitiated, companies need to have a score of at least +1.8 to be on the safer side. Anything below +1.8 is considered to be high risk, implying potential bankruptcy within two years. With BBIG the statistics are quite damning with a current Altman Z-score of -7.6! It wouldn’t be appropriate to take the Altman Z-score as the gospel truth, particularly as it is a metric more relevant for archetypal manufacturing firms, but it certainly brings to light some of the heightened financial distress that BBIG is undergoing.

BBIG stock-related considerations

BBIG is one of those classic stocks that appear to be a huge bone of contention amongst market participants, and this is reflected in inordinately high volatility levels; do consider that the annualized standard deviation of the stock’s monthly returns over the last three years has averaged a whopping 113% and worryingly, these days it is a lot higher at 169% (a record high)! Regardless of the business outlook, I’m not sure these qualities make it a particularly useful portfolio stock.

This is further exemplified by the price action since early September. We can see that every time the bulls look to build some sort of momentum, the bears come and negate this; one is yet to see two successive green candles since September (both the large green candles for the week beginning 7th September and 11th October were sold into) and the price imprints at the moment appear to be in the shape of a descending channel.

In the near-term, what could perhaps work for the bulls is that traditionally, the $5 levels or thereabouts, has served as a useful pivot point and you could perhaps see some base formation there. The risk/reward is not too bad if you're looking for a retest (or potential break) of the upper boundary of the channel, closer to the $7 levels.

What also lends further credence to potentially bullish momentum in the near term is the prospect of a short squeeze. Currently, 22.8m shares of BBIG have been sold short; this means that a little more than a quarter of the total float is currently short!

You also have an uneasy situation for the bears where financing costs for shorting BBIG are at rather prohibitive levels with borrowing fees at 28% making it one of the top-10 most expensive stocks to short. Given the likelihood of sub-par ROIs, one does wonder if it makes economic sense for the short sellers to pile on at this juncture. This may provide the perfect ammunition for a short squeeze.

On the stock valuations, I first want to say that the BBIG stock is not particularly well-covered by the analyst community, and I could not spot any forward estimates either on Seeking Alpha or YCharts. Besides, looking at some of the traditionally popular trailing valuation metrics seems redundant, given that Vinco Ventures is a loss-making company, and does not generate any positive operating cash flow. To get a rough perspective on things, one could perhaps consider the trailing price to sales ratio which currently works out to 9.5x, almost 5x as much as the stock’s long-term historical average of around 2x.

But then again, Vinco Ventures has such a patchy quarterly record on its top line alone, one does wonder if there’s great insight to be gleaned from this metric. As you can see from the chart below, there does not seem to be any consistent sequential progress in the trajectory of the company’s quarterly revenues since Q2-18, so this also makes it doubly hard to get a realistic outlook on the topline. I previously touched upon the AdRizer acquisition that could potentially catapult Vinco Ventures’ topline, but I’d prefer to wait for more concrete guidance from management before baking that in.

So far, just for added clarity, BBIG’s average revenue per quarter works out to around $4m, with a standard deviation of $1.3m, which gives you some insight into how varied the topline could be. (As an aside, the 2021 quarterly revenues which average around $2.6m have been hampered by the lack of ample medical division revenue whereby last year the company benefitted from ample sales of PPE equipment).

Closing thoughts

Evidently, Vinco Ventures' stock is not one for the faint-hearted and I remain wary of its ability to engender future sustainable wealth (BBIG will have its moments in the sun, but this is likely to be fleeting) particularly as the business model, leadership, and strategy appear to be in a constant state of flux. As of now, BBIG appears to be more about potential than substance. Besides, until one sees some inkling of stability on the earnings, I would not recommend the stock to long-term investors. Rather, I feel BBIG may be pursued by momentum or tactical type traders with shorter-time horizons and aggressive risk appetite. If you are one of those participants, then I reckon there may be some buying opportunity at these levels.