RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) has materially under-performed its peers since the start of 2020, and its shares have missed the blistering rally in oil and gas stocks of the past year. Suncor has lagged for a variety of reasons, from operational issues to investment in low return alternative energy projects to dividend cuts. With improving refining margins, and without upside-limiting commodity price hedges like some of its smaller peers amidst a strong and rising oil price, Suncor could deliver good numbers and see share price improvement going forward.

Here is Suncor's performance versus competitors Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Imperial Oil (IMO), as well as the Canadian energy index XEG.

Data by YCharts

And Suncor's under-performance in the past year versus these same peers and Baytex Energy, an example high performing oil-levered independent producer is even more remarkable:

Data by YCharts

Prior articles previously discussed Suncor's extensive problems. These include operational issues, which have seemed to pop up every year at this point, and that recently included a significant delay at a major project that came to light when joint venture partner Teck Resources (TECK) disclosed it. Substantial investments in alternative energy, with low targeted returns, likely dragged Suncor's valuation lower as well, as its likely lower future return on invested capital measure diminished. And Suncor also cut its dividend in May 2020, a move that was very unpopular with its dividend-oriented shareholder base.

Sounds great, right? However, almost anything at a price. Suncor's material under-performance motivated a deeper dive, particularly as market attention shifts to large losses by competitors from hedging (contracts that lock in oil prices, typically using derivatives, many of which are at much lower than current oil prices.) For example, in one quarter Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) lost over $500 million on its hedges, notching $2 billion of losses so far in 2021. In the current market environment, Suncor is advantaged versus companies like Pioneer by holding no oil price hedges.

Suncor is also a likely beneficiary of improving refining margins. Source: Refinitiv

It may require some squinting to see, particularly compared to other market charts as margins have shot higher in Europe and Asia, but North American refining margins are rising. And such high margins overseas helps bring North American margins higher, and could indicate room for improvement as a rebound in travel brings higher jet fuel consumption.

With shares that have significantly under-performed, and with tailwinds from being un-hedged and from improved refining margins, Suncor could participate in a further rebound in oil and gas equities prices, and might even see some catch-up with close competitor shares like Imperial Oil.

This slide from the last investor presentation on Suncor's website illustrates upside from higher oil and improved refining margins:

Source: Suncor presentation

This is, of course, subject to current plans and guidance for shareholder return, debt paydown, and alternative energy investments. This is Suncor's guidance for 2021, with $200 million allocated to "low carbon power" and "renewable energy." If excess cash flow from higher oil and improved refining margins is invested disproportionately into alternative energy projects, this could further suppress share price performance.

Source: Suncor presentation

Having shared explanations for under-performance, expectations for operational issues and de-rating by the market, and now having seen those play out along with an under-performing share price, revisiting Suncor makes some sense. To the extent there are broader fund flows into the sector, Suncor's large participation in energy indexes could allow it rise with sector allocations. Fund managers may find buying a stock that hasn't risen as much more appealing, despite the reasons for the under-performance. And with higher cash flow, a dividend increase could bring dividend-focused investors back to the stock. For these reasons, the stock may perform better going forward.