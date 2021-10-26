Suncor Energy Looking Better From Here
Summary
- Suncor has materially under-performed.
- Operating issues, dividend cut, and even mal-investment at least somewhat priced in.
- Higher oil price and improved refining margins will help.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) has materially under-performed its peers since the start of 2020, and its shares have missed the blistering rally in oil and gas stocks of the past year. Suncor has lagged for a variety of reasons, from operational issues to investment in low return alternative energy projects to dividend cuts. With improving refining margins, and without upside-limiting commodity price hedges like some of its smaller peers amidst a strong and rising oil price, Suncor could deliver good numbers and see share price improvement going forward.
Here is Suncor's performance versus competitors Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Imperial Oil (IMO), as well as the Canadian energy index XEG.
And Suncor's under-performance in the past year versus these same peers and Baytex Energy, an example high performing oil-levered independent producer is even more remarkable:
Prior articles previously discussed Suncor's extensive problems. These include operational issues, which have seemed to pop up every year at this point, and that recently included a significant delay at a major project that came to light when joint venture partner Teck Resources (TECK) disclosed it. Substantial investments in alternative energy, with low targeted returns, likely dragged Suncor's valuation lower as well, as its likely lower future return on invested capital measure diminished. And Suncor also cut its dividend in May 2020, a move that was very unpopular with its dividend-oriented shareholder base.
Sounds great, right? However, almost anything at a price. Suncor's material under-performance motivated a deeper dive, particularly as market attention shifts to large losses by competitors from hedging (contracts that lock in oil prices, typically using derivatives, many of which are at much lower than current oil prices.) For example, in one quarter Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) lost over $500 million on its hedges, notching $2 billion of losses so far in 2021. In the current market environment, Suncor is advantaged versus companies like Pioneer by holding no oil price hedges.
Suncor is also a likely beneficiary of improving refining margins. Source: Refinitiv
It may require some squinting to see, particularly compared to other market charts as margins have shot higher in Europe and Asia, but North American refining margins are rising. And such high margins overseas helps bring North American margins higher, and could indicate room for improvement as a rebound in travel brings higher jet fuel consumption.
With shares that have significantly under-performed, and with tailwinds from being un-hedged and from improved refining margins, Suncor could participate in a further rebound in oil and gas equities prices, and might even see some catch-up with close competitor shares like Imperial Oil.
This slide from the last investor presentation on Suncor's website illustrates upside from higher oil and improved refining margins:
Source: Suncor presentation
This is, of course, subject to current plans and guidance for shareholder return, debt paydown, and alternative energy investments. This is Suncor's guidance for 2021, with $200 million allocated to "low carbon power" and "renewable energy." If excess cash flow from higher oil and improved refining margins is invested disproportionately into alternative energy projects, this could further suppress share price performance.
Source: Suncor presentation
Having shared explanations for under-performance, expectations for operational issues and de-rating by the market, and now having seen those play out along with an under-performing share price, revisiting Suncor makes some sense. To the extent there are broader fund flows into the sector, Suncor's large participation in energy indexes could allow it rise with sector allocations. Fund managers may find buying a stock that hasn't risen as much more appealing, despite the reasons for the under-performance. And with higher cash flow, a dividend increase could bring dividend-focused investors back to the stock. For these reasons, the stock may perform better going forward.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC or CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.