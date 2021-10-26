Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Novavax’s stock (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been rocked by two pieces of news in recent weeks: first was Merck’s (MRK) announcement of positive results for its anti-viral drug candidate molnupiravir – a possible oral medication for the coronavirus. Investors in vaccine companies likely over-reacted to this news. The long-term mutagenic effects of molnupiravir have not been fully evaluated (concerns). Those with lingering concerns over the safety and efficacy of the current vaccines are most likely to have those same concerns with molnupiravir should it be approved. Or in other words, Merck’s announcement should not significantly affect vaccination rates.

Novavax stock sunk further after a Politico exposé in which three anonymous inside sources suggested that the consistency problems with its vaccine are ongoing and worse yet that some batches of the vaccine may contain impurities (article).

Novavax responded to the report by saying that it will file for emergency use authorization within a couple of weeks in Europe (including the United Kingdom), Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by the end of the year, in the United States (the company has already filed with the World Health Organization) (response). The first timeline is likely comforting news for some investors; the second much less so.

Who is at fault for these delays is a matter of contention. Neither Novavax's management nor one of its manufacturing partners - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies - has extensive experience in this kind of work. Despite claims by the company to the contrary, this does not appear to be a problem of analytics, it appears to be a problem of manufacturing. To pretend that the delays are due to some third party's fault does not help the matter.

How much these delays will eventually cost the company remains to be seen. There is still a portion of the population in parts of the “developed world” that will take this vaccine and not an adenovirus vaccine or an mRNA vaccine. Delays and the spectre of impurities is beginning to erode confidence among some of these potential takers, however. Some may wait for “real life” data to come in and some may decide not to take the vaccine at all.

The Novavax vaccine may serve as a booster, but Novavax is running behind Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in this regard as well.

Novavax is still well-positioned to be the preferred vaccine in developing countries, as its vaccine is less expensive than its competitors and much easier to store than its mRNA rivals. But substantial subsidies and effective logistics are still needed to get the shots to the poorest populations. Moreover, in countries that at least so far have escaped the worst of the pandemic or on the downside of the most recent surge, it is unclear how much in demand any of the vaccines will be.

All of this is unfortunate, as Novavax likely has the best vaccine. The current vaccines have a series of rare but potentially life-threatening problems, including myocarditis and immune thrombocytopenia (blood clotting problems). Estimates at the rate of immune thrombocytopenia are around 1 in every 100,000 first shots (the problem almost always appears after the first shot) with a mortality rate of about 20 percent (risk, all vaccines, mortality rate). Approximately, then, there are 200 deaths in every 100 million first shots. This, of course, is a very small number in comparison to the number of people who have died from the coronavirus, but it is not an insignificant number.

The genius behind the Novavax vaccine is not so much in its traditional use of a viral protein subunit but in its use of a saponin adjuvant. Saponins provoke an immune response, but through anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, prevent an over-inflammatory response. In doing so, this phytochemical likely eliminates or greatly reduces the chances of either myocarditis or immune thrombocytopenia (blood clotting).

When (and it is much likely when than if) the Novavax vaccine receives emergency use authorization, the company’s stock value will very substantially increase, but the days when such an announcement would cause the stock to skyrocket are likely over.