Value stocks may not be right for everyone’s taste and investment psyche. As such, some investors may want to have a mix of value and high quality “crown jewels” in their portfolio, for sleep well at night returns.

This value versus SWAN stocks dynamic occurs in nearly every sector. For example, Realty Income Corp. (O) is widely recognized as a sleep well at night REIT and is a core holding for many REIT investors, despite it not being in value territory.

This brings me to Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), which is arguably one of the highest quality pharmaceutical stocks that one can buy on the market today. What LLY lacks in value, it makes up for in quality, and in this article, I highlight what makes LLY a SWAN stock worth owning, so let’s get started.

A High Quality Buy

Eli Lilly is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies, generating nearly $27 billion in annual sales, and has an equity market cap of $221 billion. It focuses on higher margin specialty drugs in the fields of neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. This includes its blockbuster drugs Alimta and Verzenio for oncology, Jardiance and Trulicity for diabetes, and Taltz & Olumiant for arthritis.

What sets Eli Lilly apart from other large-cap American drug makers is that it’s the best-performing one from a total return standpoint. It’s also one of just a few to have beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past decade. As seen below, LLY has provided a 771% total return over the past 10 years, far surpassing the 369% return of its next closest peer, Amgen (AMGN), and that of the 352% return of the SPY.

LLY has demonstrated strong continued growth in the third quarter, with revenue growing by 18% YoY to $6.8 billion, beating analyst expectations. This was driven by U.S. sales, which grew by 26% on a 22% jump in volume and a 4% rise in prices. LLY’s strong quarter was also driven by growth in newer medicines, which saw 35% YoY sales growth and now represent 60% of LLY’s core business, up from 54% during the second quarter.

This has helped produce strong gross margins from LLY compared to peers. Gross margin landed at an impressive 78.9% during the third quarter. This helps to earn LLY an A+ grade for profitability. As seen below, LLY’s Gross and EBITDA margins sit well above the sector median.

LLY’s profitability also compares favorably against its large cap American peers. As seen below, LLY’s gross margin over the trailing twelve months ranks as the second highest compared to its peer group, sitting just below that of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Looking forward, I see reasons for continued optimism, as LLY received FDA approvals for Verzenio for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. Verzenio is part of a new class of cancer treatments and acts as a CDK inhibitor for certain patients who qualify, and was designated as a breakthrough therapy by the U.S. FDA. In addition, LLY continues to make progress in the field of diabetes, with regulatory submissions made for priority review of Tirzepatide for Type 2 diabetes.

What’s perhaps most promising for LLY is donanemab, for which LLY has begun a rolling submission to the FDA. Donanemab is intended to treat Alzheimer’s disease, which is widely common among the aging population. Management expects to receive accelerated approval, which would come before phase 3 data is available in 2023, with the goal of showing that donanemab is superior to Biogen’s (BIIB) Aduhelm at removing amyloid plaque from the brain.

Morningstar assigns an 85% chance of donanemab’s approval, citing the successful Phase 2 Trailblazer study. It shares a favorable assessment of this drug with peak estimated sales of $10 billion annually, as noted below in its latest analyst report:

Longer term, Lilly is developing a best-in-class pipeline. Diabetes drug tirzepatide and Alzheimer’s drug donanemab should both gain approval in 2022 and reach peak sales of close to $5 billion and $10 billion, respectively. While drug development in Alzheimer’s is very risky given the lower level of disease understanding, Food and Drug Administration approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm significantly derisks donanemab, which we believe looks just as good and potentially better than Aduhelm based on early stage data (particularly in the biomarker of plaque clearance). An important confirmatory donanemab study should complete in 2023, but we don’t expect the FDA will wait for this data to approve the drug.

Meanwhile, LLY maintains a fortress A+ rated balance sheet with $3.3 billion cash and short-term investments on hand, and carries a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1.28x. This gives it ample flexibility to fund new drug development and pay its dividend. At present, LLY yields 1.4%, with a low 43% payout ratio and a 10.1% 5-year CAGR.

Management continued its track record of total shareholder returns by completing $500M of share repurchases in the third quarter, with $4.5B remaining in its current share repurchase program. As seen below, LLY has reduced its share count by 14% over the past 5 years. While it was a prudent move to preserve capital last year, management could have reduced the share count even more had it repurchased shares during the pandemic last year.

Admittedly, LLY isn’t cheap at the current price of $248, with a forward PE of 31, based on the midpoint of the latest 2021 guidance for $8.00 EPS (raised from $7.90 in the prior quarter). It could be deserving of this multiple, however, considering the growth catalyst that pipeline drugs, including its Alzheimer’s drug, may introduce. Analysts expect 20-25% annual EPS growth between 2023-2025, and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $269.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

There is always a risk that pipeline drugs, which costs an estimated $800M to bring to market, may fail to receive FDA approval or may run into stumbling blocks.

LLY’s blockbuster drug, Alimta, could begin to see generic competition in the U.S. market.

The Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, may not prove to be more effective than Biogen’s competing drug.

Investor Takeaway

Eli Lilly is a high-quality pharmaceutical company with a strong track record of innovation. It now derives well over half of its core sales from newer medicines and has a promising pipeline. Meanwhile, LLY maintains a very strong balance sheet and pays a well-covered dividend. Management also remains committed to total shareholder returns through share buybacks. While LLY isn’t cheap, it could be a meaningful addition as high-quality holding with strong growth prospects. LLY is a Buy.