Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Leading Bangalore-based IT consulting and system integration services company Wipro (NYSE:WIT) recently posted quarterly results that surprised positively, although much of the upside was due to one-offs such as lower amortization and high forex gains. While the subsequent growth outperformance in fiscal 2022 has been dramatic (especially considering its decade-long underperformance), I would wait to see if current trends are sustainable beyond the upcoming year.

In particular, margins are a key concern in light of the pending wage hike impact ahead. While shares still trade at a relative valuation discount, this seems justified by the lower margins/RoE profile. And with the recent sharp run-up in Wipro's shares already pricing in a significant upturn in future growth, I remain on the sidelines.

Top Line Growth Outperforms, but Margins Remain a Concern

For its latest quarter, Wipro IT service revenue grew an impressive 8.1% Q/Q, well ahead of consensus estimates and its prior guidance of 5-7%. The higher growth was helped by higher-than-expected cross-currency benefits, with an additional one-month impact of the Capco acquisition and a two-month impact of the Ampion acquisition (closed in August) as well. Meanwhile, Wipro's organic Q/Q growth of 4.6% was largely similar to closest peer Infosys' (INFY) 4.3-4.7% growth (ex-Daimler deal), but higher than Tata Consulting Services' growth of 4.1%. The growth was broad-based across all the verticals, with Cloud and engineering the key revenue drivers.

Source: Wipro Investor Presentation Slides

Headline EBIT margins were also resilient at 17.3%, expanding by c. 10bps Q/Q, although this was primarily driven by lower D&A expenses (-70bps Q/Q). The tight labor market has been a key drag, with attrition for Wipro up to 20.5% during the quarter (well above the 15.5% in FQ1' 22) and set to remain high over the upcoming quarters. The labor market tightness has also led to sub-contracting costs as a % of sales increasing to 13.9% (up from 13.5% in the previous quarter). Additionally, Wipro's rollout of its second round of wage hikes for c. 80% of its employees (starting in September) has impacted margins by c. 100bps in the quarter.

Order Book Weakness Clouds Restructuring Progress

In recent quarters, Wipro has taken steps to materially restructure its organization, and as a result, its new organization model has become quite efficient and simplified. A more unified Wipro mindset has allowed it to spend more time with customers and streamline the organization, with c. 25% of account executives upgraded globally. As a result, Wipro's proportion of pipeline coming from top accounts has improved, although in aggregate, the order book weakness remains a concern at c. $580 million (down 23% Q/Q), Notably, the pipeline is comprised of nine large deals as of the latest quarter, well below the twelve deals posted in both FQ3 '21 and FQ4 '21.

Although the latest pipeline result was lower than the TCV ("Total Contract Value") of $0.7 billion in FQ1 '22 due to the absence of mega deals, ACVs in H1 '22 did rise c. 29% Y/Y. And the near-term outlook also appears bright, with management remaining optimistic on growth and guiding for 2-4% Q/Q growth in FQ3 '22. Per management, growth is set to stay elevated for a few quarters, but over the medium to longer term, this should normalize lower. I am less upbeat on the growth prospects, as on a Y/Y basis, the numbers were helped by a favorable base considering deal activity was fairly weak last year due to COVID-19. With management also calling for the deal pipeline to shift toward small and mid-sized deals as well, there could be some volatility ahead.

Near-Term Guidance Signals Continued Margin Pressure Ahead

Looking ahead, Wipro management has guided for 2-4% Q/Q revenue growth (constant currency) for the upcoming quarter. This compares to the organic growth of 4.6% in FQ2 '22, although some of this is seasonal, considering FQ3 '21 has historically been a weak quarter with higher furloughs. Assuming a similar range for FQ4 '22, however, this still implies Wipro is set to end the year with a solid 14-16.5% Y/Y organic growth.

Source: Wipro Investor Presentation Slides

The margin outlook is even less rosy, as Wipro will see the full impact of salary increases and a gradual reversal of COVID-19-led savings ahead. As such, maintaining organic momentum will be key not only for the growth durability but also for margin sustainability as the company looks to deliver within a 19-19.2% EBIT margin range (excluding the expected c. 2% dilution of the Capco acquisition).

I see downside risk to these numbers, however, as Wipro continues to step up hiring to meet the demand increases - its net employee addition of 11.5k in FQ2 '21 (including c. 8k of freshers) was on the back of the 12.2k employees added in the prior quarter. In the meantime, it remains to be seen if near-term growth will be enough to offset the margin impact from the tight supply side.

Final Take

While performance under the current CEO has improved considerably, I remain cautious on the shares following the latest quarter. Areas of concern include the weakening of large deal wins, the historical high attrition of c. 21% (with indications of escalation in H2' 22), and continued EBITDA pressure on the full wage hike impacts and other initiatives to control attrition levels. Furthermore, Wipro's long track record of underperformance suggests execution issues ahead, even with a sound digital strategy. At current valuations, Wipro's lower return profile relative to key peer Infosys suggests the ongoing valuation discount is warranted.