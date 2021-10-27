Gulfport Energy: On Track To Eliminate Its Net Debt In 2023 Despite Massive Hedging Losses
Summary
- Gulfport's year-end 2022 net debt is projected to end up near $200 million at current strip prices.
- It may have close to $800 million in realized hedging losses in 2H 2021 and 2022.
- Gulfport's cash flow potential should improve after 2022 when its hedges roll off.
- Gulfport's common shares have some further upside in a $3.25+ long-term natural gas environment.
Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) appears capable of reducing its net debt to around $200 million by the end of 2022 at current strip prices, despite the potential for it to incur close to $800 million in realized hedging losses in the second half of 2021 and 2022.
Gulfport's value is tied to long-term natural gas prices. A long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas, it has an estimated value of $81 to $98. This increases to $95 to $112 at long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas.
2H 2021 Outlook
Gulfport is projected to generate $977 million in oil and gas revenues before hedges in the second half of 2021 at current strip prices (including $5+ NYMEX natural gas). Gulfport has approximately 89% of its 2H 2021 natural gas production hedged with a swap/ceiling price of $2.92, so it may end up with $350 million in realized hedging losses (including its oil and NGL hedges) in the second half of the year.
Source: Gulfport Energy
|Type
|Units
|$/Unit
|$ Million
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|165,600,000
|$5.00
|$828
|NGLs (Barrels)
|1,968,800
|$41.00
|$81
|Oil (Barrels)
|920,000
|$74.00
|$68
|Hedge Value
|-$350
|Total Revenue
|$627
Source: Author's Work
Despite its negative value hedges, Gulfport still looks capable of generating around $185 million in positive cash flow during the second half of 2021.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Transportation, Gathering, Processing and Compression
|$172
|LOE
|$26
|Taxes Other Than Income
|$33
|G&A
|$23
|Interest and Preferred Dividends
|$28
|Capex
|$160
|Total Expenses
|
$442
Source: Author's Work
Gulfport had $826 million in net debt at the end of Q2 2021, and this positive cash flow would reduce its projected net debt to $641 million by the end of 2021.
2022 Outlook
Gulfport has discussed being able to keep production at approximately 1 Bcfe per day with around $300 million in capital expenditures. This is roughly in-line with my previous expectations.
At current strip prices for 2022 ($77 to $78 WTI oil and $4.55 NYMEX gas), Gulfport is projected to generate $1.74 billion in revenues before hedges if it averages 1 Bcfe per day in production.
Gulfport's 2022 hedges have negative $448 million in estimated value, so its revenues after hedges would end up at $1.292 billion. The negative value of its hedges comes mostly from its natural gas hedges. For 2022, Gulfport has 701 Mcfe per day in natural gas hedges (about 77% of its projected natural gas production) with an average ceiling/swap price of $2.90.
|Type
|Units
|$/Unit
|$ Million
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|331,785,000
|$4.40
|$1,460
|NGLs (Barrels)
|3,905,500
|$37.00
|$145
|Oil (Barrels)
|1,825,000
|$74.00
|$135
|Hedge Value
|-$448
|Total Revenue
|$1,292
Source: Author's Work
Gulfport would then be projected to generate $439 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Transportation, Gathering, Processing and Compression
|$344
|LOE
|$51
|Taxes Other Than Income
|$60
|G&A
|$46
|Interest and Preferred Dividends
|$52
|Capex
|$300
|Total Expenses
|
$853
Source: Author's Work
Gulfport's net debt would likely be reduced to $202 million by the end of 2022 in this scenario involving current strip prices and a maintenance capex budget.
Valuation
Gulfport's estimated valuation is quite sensitive to natural gas prices. At long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas, Gulfport's estimated valuation range is now approximately $81 to $98. The lower end of that range uses its projected year-end 2021 net debt, and the higher end of that range uses its projected year-end 2022 net debt.
At long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, Gulfport's estimated value increases to approximately $95 to $112. A $0.25 change in long-term natural gas prices affects Gulfport's estimated value by around $11 per share by itself.
Conclusion
Gulfport looks capable of reducing its net debt to around $200 million by the end of 2022 at current strip prices despite the potential for nearly $800 million in hedging losses between Q3 2021 and the end of 2022.
After 2022, Gulfport doesn't have hedges, so it would likely be capable of generating a lot of positive cash flow in a scenario where natural gas remains fairly strong. For example, at $65 WTI oil and $3.25 natural gas in 2023, Gulfport should be able to generate over $400 million in positive cash flow.
