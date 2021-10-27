utah778/iStock via Getty Images

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) is the highest-yielding preferred shares fund, boasting a strong 7.6% dividend yield, significantly higher than average. Returns are above-average too, although less so. On the other hand, PFFA is an incredibly risky fund, due to its undiversified, low-quality holdings, and modest use of leverage. In my opinion, PFFA's excessive level of risk outweigh its strong dividend yield, making the fund a hold, at best.

Investors looking for high-yield preferred shares funds should consider other funds. The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC) and the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) are two good choices in the space, and broadly stronger choices than PFFA.

PFFA - Basics

Sponsor: Virtus

Dividend Yield: 7.64%

Expense Ratio: 1.47%

Total Returns CAGR 3Y: 9.48%

Holdings: 168

PFFA - Overview and Benefits

PFFA is an actively-managed ETF investing in U.S. preferred shares. These securities have varied characteristics, but for this particular fund we can think of preferred shares as high-risk high-yield junior bonds (or, more accurately, fixed-income securities). PFFA's preferred share investments offer investors strong dividend yields, but low potential capital gains. These securities should also see significant losses and dividend cuts during downturns and recessions. These are classic high-risk high-yield securities, and behave as expected of them.

PFFA's holdings are not particularly well-diversified, with the fund focusing on REIT, energy, and utilities preferreds, while foregoing preferreds issued by financial corporations. Financials account for the vast majority of preferred shares in the market, so foregoing these means the fund lacks exposure to most of the securities in its asset class. Lack of diversification increases risk and volatility, and could plausibly lead to significant under or over-performance. PFFA's holdings are quite different from those of its index, so don't expect the fund to track the performance of its index. For reference, preferred shares industry allocations.

PFFA industry allocations for the fund's top ten holdings (information for the fund as a whole was not readily available, but I do think these figures are roughly accurate and material).

PFFA's holdings themselves are not all that concentrated. The fund invests in 168 different securities, and the top ten of these account for 38% of its value. Lack of concentration is particularly important considering the fund's lack of industry diversification. You want at least some diversification, and PFFA does offer that.

PFFA does not provide investors with detailed information regarding the quality of its holdings, but one can make some reasonable inferences. According to S&P, the median preferred share has a credit rating of BBB-, barely investment-grade, and a 6.45% coupon rate. PFFA's holdings have an average coupon rate of 7.6%, which implies a non-investment grade credit rating for its holdings, quite likely BB on average.

Finally, PFFA is a leveraged fund, and currently sports a 1.3x leverage ratio. Leverage boosts yields and returns, benefiting the fund and its shareholders. Leverage also amplifies risk, volatility, and losses during downturns, and could prove ruinous during a particularly severe downturn. Leverage has mixed effects, but is generally a net positive when used appropriately.

PFFA's strategy and holdings provide investors with several important benefits and drawbacks. Let's have a look at these, starting with the benefits.

PFFA - Benefits

PFFA's most significant benefit is the fund's fully-covered 7.6% dividend yield. It is a strong yield on an absolute basis, and much higher than that of most broad-based preferred share index funds.

PFFA's strong 7.6% dividend yield is also quite a bit higher than the 6.5% preferred shares CEF average, and higher than that of all preferred shares CEFs.

The fund's strong dividend yield is the result of several active management choices. PFFA focuses on low-quality preferred shares as these generally carry higher coupon rates. It further focuses on less common preferred shares industries, especially energy, to further boost coupon rates. Leverage boosts yields even higher.

PFFA's strong 7.6% dividend yield is also fully-covered by underlying generation of income, with the fund boasting a SEC yield of 8.1%. SEC yields tell us how much actual income was generated by a fund, taking into consideration dividends, expenses, fees, and the like, and explicitly disregarding return of capital distributions. PFFA's 7.6% dividend yield is more than fully-covered by its SEC yield / underlying generation of income of 8.1%. A dividend hike seems possible, the fund could definitely afford it, although we'll see how these metrics develop in the coming months.

PFFA's total returns are quite strong too, with the fund slightly outperforming most broad-based preferred shares index ETFs since inception. The difference is relatively small, however.

PFFA's strong 7.6% dividend yield and industry-beating returns are the fund's two most important benefits. Although the fund boasts a clear, reasonable investment thesis, it has a significant drawback which makes a buy rating impossible. Let's have a look.

PFFA - Drawbacks

PFFA's most significant drawback is the fund's excessive level of risk, volatility, and (realized) losses during downturns. All of the decisions taken by the fund to boost dividend yields, focusing on low-quality holdings, overweighting volatile industries, and using leverage, increase risks. Taken together, these decisions significantly increase risk, and to unacceptable levels, in my opinion at least. PFFA's NAV per share decreased by more than 50% during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn. This is a significant drop, and more than thrice as high as that of its ETF peers.

Preferred shares CEFs generally fared much better during 1Q2020 too, including both FFC and DFP, two of my top choices in the space.

PFFA's excessive losses during downturns are a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, and could prove even more disastrous during a future downturn. PFFA is a leveraged fund, and most debt instruments have covenants defining maximum leverage ratios and the like. In most cases, these force a fund into selling off assets during severe downturns to pay back its loans or reduce debt load. Selling off assets during severe downturns is, off course, the absolute worst time to do so, as asset prices are depressed. Funds would almost never choose to do so, but leveraged funds might not have a choice (debt covenants are binding).

For what it's worth, PFFA managed to recover from the above reasonably well. NAVs per share started to recover starting from 2Q2020, and are now slightly above inception levels.

Notwithstanding the above, I think that PFFA is an excessively risky fund. Losses during 1Q2020 were simply too high, and could have very easily been permanent if the fund had been forced to sell assets to cover its debt. Investors avoided the worst last time, but I'm not confident that they will be so lucky next time. I would not risk it, and would simply choose to invest in another fund. As mentioned previously, FFC and DFP are two particularly strong choices in this space. Distribution yields are slightly lower at 6.8% for both, but risk, volatility, and losses during downturns are significantly lower. Benefits clearly outweigh the negatives, in my opinion at least.

Conclusion - Not a Buy

PFFA's undiversified, low-quality holdings and modest use of leverage combine to create an excessively risky fund. As such, I would not be buying the fund at the present time.