Following Tenable’s (NASDAQ:TENB) solid F3Q quarter, we reiterate our buy rating on the stock and urge investors to buy the stock. Tenable reported another solid quarter with revenue and EPS above estimates. The company also guided revenue above consensus while maintaining EPS just shy of estimates. Tenable continues to distance itself in the Vulnerability Management (VM) from its fellow peers – Qualys (QLYS) and Rapid7 (RPD). While both Qualys and Rapid7 focus on the market adjacencies, Tenable is laser-focused on the core VM market and adding new asset classes that drive IT spending. The new asset classes include Active Directory, Operational Technology (OT), and Container/cloud infrastructure.

Consequently, Tenable continues to gain share and, in some cases, displace these vendors in some marquee accounts. Despite gaining share from both QLYS and RPD, Tenable continues to trade at a discount to both. Therefore, we believe Tenable shares are an attractive buying opportunity.

An excellent quarter with accelerating current billings

Tenable reported F3Q21 results that were solid on all aspects, and the company also provided revenue guidance that was above estimates. However, the company guided EPS in line with estimates given the increasing interest costs associated with its recent debt offering. For the third consecutive quarter, the company’s Calculated Current Billings (CCB) continues to accelerate. CCB is defined as the change in current deferred revenue plus revenue reported during the quarter. CCB grew 25% during the quarter and was up from 23% in Q2 and up from 20% in Q1. The company noted that acceleration in CCB is being driven by both new and renewal businesses. CCB is the precursor for future revenue growth. Revenue was $138.7 million and was ahead of the consensus estimate of $134.5 million. EPS was $0.07 and was ahead of the consensus estimate by $0.05. The following chart illustrates our estimates versus the company’s results.

Customer additions also continued to accelerate and during the quarter. Tenable added 499 new enterprise customers, which is a record. For comparison, Tenable added 335 customers in the prior-year quarter. Tenable continues to enjoy success with large deals. Large deals are defined as deals greater than $100K. Tenable added 62 net new 6-figure customers during the quarter, up from 56 during the prior-year period.

What is driving Tenable’s business momentum?

Tenable’s cloud products – Tenable.io and Tenable.ep continue to grow faster than the overall company and represent 50% of total new sales. As enterprises move workloads from on-premises to cloud, they deploy solutions from Tenable such as Tenable.io and Tenable.ep to find and fix vulnerabilities within their infrastructure. As more enterprises continue to move their applications to the cloud, we expect demand for Tenable’s cloud products to accelerate over the next few quarters.

Anticipating the demand for Identity security solutions, Tenable acquired Alsid. Alsid is used to protect Active Directory (AD). Active Directory is used to manage identities in an enterprise and is notoriously difficult to manage and protect. Many of the recent hacks, such as the SolarWinds breach and Microsoft Exchange hack, have resulted from poor Active Directory security. Therefore, protecting Active Directory and user identities has become a critical priority for CIOs. We believe Tenable is exceptionally well-positioned to benefit from the focus on safeguarding AD. This blog article outlines the importance of protecting Active Directory.

Many enterprises are beginning to converge their IT and OT (Operational Technology) assets. Operational Technology assets are increasingly being attacked by hackers, as evidenced by the Colonial Pipeline attack. Hackers were able to breach the IT assets to get to OT assets in the Colonial Pipeline attack. Therefore, many enterprises are looking for a single vendor to protect both IT and OT assets. With the acquisition of Indegy last year, we believe Tenable has one of the most capable platforms in the industry to safeguard OT assets. Tenable seemed very confident in its pipeline and growth opportunities in protecting IT and OT assets.

Finally, Tenable is well-known for its public sector business. Tenable is one of the few vendors that has received the FedRAMP certification, which allows it to sell its products to various US federal government agencies. In Q3, public sector business represented 17% of revenue. Due to President Biden’s Executive Order on CyberSecurity, Tenable feels confident that 2022 will bring more federal opportunities.

Valuation

Tenable is currently trading at 6.5x EV/C2023 sales versus the security software peer group of 12.9x. Within the VM peer group, Tenable is cheaper than both QLYS and RPD, despite growing faster than QLYS and growing at a similar rate as RPD. The following charts illustrate Tenable’s valuation with respect to the security software peer group.

What to do with the stock

YTD, Tenable underperformed both Nasdaq and S&P indices, despite reporting solid results during the prior three quarters. Tenable underperformed RPD but was slightly ahead of QLYS. Despite beating estimates handily, Investors are not giving credit for Tenable’s outperformance during the prior three quarters. The following charts illustrate Tenable’s stock performance relative to indices and its nearest competitors.

We like Tenable, and we continue to own Tenable shares. Tenable continues to fortify its leadership in traditional VM products. At the same time, it is expanding its product offerings to cover newer asset classes such as Containers, Microservices, Serverless infrastructure, and SaaS applications. These more recent asset classes are now considered core IT. Most enterprises will likely deploy these newer asset classes over the next few quarters. In addition, with the convergence of IT and OT in the offing, we believe Tenable is becoming the vendor of choice for many enterprises. We expect Tenable to grow faster than its peers as the newer asset classes Container, Serverless, Active Directory, and OT security offerings drive growth for the foreseeable future. Tenable stock is cheaper than our peer security software group, and we believe the risk/reward is favorable. Therefore, we recommend investors buy the shares.