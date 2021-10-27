LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

This article is contributed by Douglas from the Superstocks Seekers team.

Business Model

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is an online marketplace platform connecting consumers to home service professionals, offering services such as cleaning, repairing, landscaping and many more. The idea behind the platform is similar to those of Uber (UBER) and Airbnb (ABNB), creating convenience for consumers to book on-demand services.

Source: IAC Jun’21 Investor Presentation

However, ANGI's marketplace offerings are not as direct as the other platforms mentioned above. Its business model was made up of 3 different units operating separately: HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List & Handy. They were only merged into one brand recently.

Angi’s revenue is generated mainly through:

Angi Leads (formerly HomeAdvisor). Selling leads to service professionals (“SPs”) who are already paying to be on the platform. For these leads, it is up to the SPs to contact the consumers upon matching, and payments can be settled off-platform. Every consumer’s service request will be matched to 4 SPs and all have to pay for the leads even if they are not the ones completing the job. Angi Ads (formerly Angie’s List). Selling time-based advertising spaces to SPs. Angi Services. Selling fixed-priced services to consumers. For such transactions, consumers pay for what’s listed on the platform when selecting their desired service. After that, Angi will source for available SPs to perform the task and pay them separately. These SPs might or might not be from the pool of paying SPs.

Recent Changes by the Management

CEO Oisin Hanrahan took over the role from Feb’21. He was previously the co-founder & CEO of Handy, a company acquired by Angi in 2018 which was responsible for kickstarting the fixed-price offerings in the platform. He’s leading a turnaround by combining the 3 business units under one ANGI brand as stated in Q1’21 earnings:

And then they looked at our org chart and saw three customer service teams, three product teams, three operations teams, three pro acquisition teams, they would either think that we are incredibly smart or our brand is a work in progress. And I think we've got a huge opportunity to pull it all together under a single brand.

More focus will then be put on Angi Services, away from the traditional marketplace revenue from Angi Leads, as part of his vision to be customer-centric to both consumers & SPs.

For consumers, it would reduce friction as they can book a job with just a click, instead of going through the old process of waiting for SPs to contact them, arranging a date, and then settling payment. This also fits in the current generation’s familiarity and tendency to use on-demand marketplace services such as Uber & Airbnb.

Source: IAC Jun’21 Investor Presentation

For SPs, fixed-price services will allow them to get paid for the jobs, instead of paying to get leads which might not even result in jobs. This move is also aimed at improving the ROI for SPs, especially those that perform smaller jobs. For example, a plumbing job is about $210 on average (this is for fixed-price which Angi earns a take-rate on, so the actual price might be even lower). If a plumber used Leads to complete a plumbing job, he might only earn a profit of less than $50 per job.

Source: Angi Homeservices Aug’20 Investor Presentation

The change is being reflected through these actions:

1. Realignment of salesforce: Angi was previously running its business as 3 separate units. As a result, SPs may have different sales personnel contacting them selling Leads, Ads & fixed-priced services separately, with each serving their own needs of trying to close the sales. This was not only inefficient for the company, but it also confused SPs on which is better for them. Now, CEO Hanrahan mentioned in a 2021 Oppenheimer’s investor conference that he is segregating its salesforce by work categories (i.e. plumbing, painting, etc.). Thus, each SP will be managed by one salesperson advising him/her on which of the 3 models can be more profitable. Also, with category-specific knowledge and its economics, sales will be able to strengthen relationships with SPs while allowing the company to assess profitability by category. SPs will be more willing to remain in the ecosystem when they know their interests are being taken care of.

2. Better Data Management: According to CEO Hanrahan in the Oppenheimer’s conference:

Leveraging cloud, halfway there. Leveraging machine learning, zero. And goal is middle of next year, almost entirely cloud. Like there may be some legacy bits and pieces left not on cloud or on the cloud, but the vast majority, anything that is -- anything that adds value or that we can deem to add value in the medium term will be on the cloud by the middle of next year is where we're driving towards.

It might be surprising to know that there’s no machine learning being used on its digital marketplace platform currently. This might be the reason why Angi was unable to effectively extend fixed-priced offerings to higher-priced services. Then-CEO Brandon Ridenour mentioned in Q4’20 earnings, only ⅓ of their total services were pre-priced, mainly those less than $5000. This implied that either the company wasn’t able to harvest their jobs & payments data or data was just being left on the platform without analyzing.

The introduction of an SP payments app and the hiring of a new Chief Data Officer will aid in harnessing data to optimize fixed-price operation.

3. Angi Key

Angi launched this paid membership plan in Jul’21 after realizing their consumer’s retention rate will be better when they are a member. When a consumer’s first activity was just a Service Request (SR) which might not even get completed, it lowers consumers’ satisfaction and decreases the chances of repeat usage. This will result in consistently high customer acquisition costs to attract demand.

With Angi Key’s $30 annual fee with 20% discount on Services, consumers will be able to enjoy an immediate payback when the requested job is more than $150. This “pay-to-save” membership is similar to those of Costco (COST) & Amazon (AMZN), where the more consumers spend on the platform, the more they save. Consumers will then be inclined to look into Angi’s app every time they need home services, thus increasing the lifetime value of each consumer.

Source: IAC Q1’21 Shareholder Letter

Financials and Metrics

Source: IAC’s Website

The metrics to focus on will be the Marketplace Service Requests, Marketplace Monetised Transactions & Marketplace Transacting SPs.

Service Requests (“SRs”) are submitted requests from consumers, which is the single most reflective metric of consumers’ demand for home services.

Marketplace Transacting SPs are SPs that are using Leads or performing a job under Services.

Both suffer from declines which is a sign that customers are potentially leaving the platform and SPs do not find it compelling to advertise their services.

Next, we look at their Sales & Marketing (S&M) spending.

Source: Created by the author using company’s financials

Its S&M expenses have been hovering around 48% to 57% of sales. Despite spending a high ratio, ANGI has not shown clear evidence of a successful turnaround. There might be marketing inefficiency, which may be detrimental to the company’s profitability if it continues scaling without addressing the issue.

There is a lot of pressure for CEO Hanrahan to execute its customer-centric initiatives to retain both consumers & SPs in the ecosystem after acquiring.

Monetised Transactions are completed jobs from Leads & Services and are included in Marketplace Service Requests. The small growth of less than 5% should be due to a significant decrease in completed Leads’ jobs, as Services revenue increased more than 100%. This shows the reducing popularity of Leads for SPs.

Furthermore, the increase in such transactions despite decreasing SRs reflects current management’s focus on Services, and how small it was as a percentage of total jobs in the past.

Valuation

For valuation wise, we will assume that Angi Services will be the only growing component since that will be the focus of the new CEO. Referencing the >100% month-over-month growth of Services, we project a forward 1-year growth of 100%.

Source: Author’s estimates and IAC Q2’21 Metrics

A digital marketplace platform should have no issues achieving at least a 25% Earnings Before Interest and Tax (“EBIT”) margin once it achieves scale. Examples are Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) & Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Taking into account Angi’s current rebranding efforts, we assumed a lower margin for its marketplace and a 20x EV/EBIT multiple.

As of 22 Oct 2021, Angi’s share price is $12.10. Based on the above calculated intrinsic value, there’s an implied upside of 12%. However, readers have to note that Angi has never achieved a more than 10% margin, thus the above calculation is an ideal case scenario.

Concerns

1. Platform monetization:

The main way marketplace platforms generate revenue is through having a take rate on every transaction secured through the platform.

Firstly, due to the nature of the home services industry, it is almost impossible to pre-price all service requests at the point of asking. Bigger jobs might require the SPs to go on-site to assess the affected areas, and then provide a quotation, with the payments being settled off-platform. Currently, only 53% of their service requests are monetized transactions, which Angi can apply a take rate on.

Secondly, then-CEO Ridenour mentioned during 2020 Business Leaders’ Call, the margins percentage on fixed price transactions is exceptional on low-priced products, and lower on higher-priced products due to more materials and parts costs. This implies that take rates are not uniform throughout, which might be due to the uncertainties involved during the execution of the job. This means that consumers might be better off engaging directly with SPs (which will be further discussed below).

2. Service Providers Quality:

From the company FAQs, only the owners or relevant managers, not all employees, of an Angi Certified Business undergo background checks before listing their services through the platform. Angi even encourages potential consumers to perform their own research on the business they hire. This resulted in occasional occurrences where customers encountered SPs that did not meet the standards. In this case, Angi is unable to portray itself as a quality marketplace, especially to newer customers.

Source: Trustpilot reviews

Home services are situations when people need help, sometimes even urgently. Consumers wouldn’t want to perform their own checks when they are already placing their trust on the platform to source for help. The onus is on the company to ensure the quality of the SPs so that customers will be assured when raising service requests.

This is then exacerbated by the fact that consumers are unable to select their own SPs based on reviews or even past experiences. For both Leads & Services, the matching is done by the platform.

3. Consumers going direct to SPs

The above reasons may ultimately lead to consumers going direct with trusted SPs for subsequent requests.

Looking at the 5-star reviews from Trustpilot, there’s a general theme of satisfied customers recommending selected SPs and businesses. Coupled with the occasional occurrences of bad SPs, there seems to be a risk of leaving the matching of jobs to the platform. As a result, first-time satisfied consumers may just decide to contact the business directly since the trust is already built up. Similarly, first-time dissatisfied consumers may choose to leave the platform and rely on word-of-mouth recommendations. Both don’t bode well for the company as it fails to retain the consumer.

Source: Trustpilot reviews

Furthermore, the high take rates might push the consumers to transact directly with the SPs at cheaper prices. It might even boost SPs’ pricing power by capitalizing on the delta between their own prices & platform advertised price.

Conclusion

Angi’s platform certainly brings value to the fragmented market of the whole Home Services industry. The ability to provide fixed-price services will fit into current trends of on-demand services, and will definitely reduce friction in helping to solve millennials’ needs.

Despite that, the concerns of not being able to select your own SPs will always be present, especially when there’s no guarantee of quality SPs. Hence, the management has to be constantly aware of losing out to its main competition - offline word-of-mouth recommendations and consumers going direct.