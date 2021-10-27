Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2021 9:30 PM ET

Melissa Tan

00:06 Hi very good morning to everyone. Thanks for taking the time to join us Mapletree Industrial Trust First Half 2021-2022 results Call. We have Tham Kuo Wei, our CEO, also Manager; and Lily Ler CFO joining the call this morning. I am Melissa, and I will be your moderator today. Before we begin, may I request the analysts to find us via WebEx to use the raise hand button for the Q&A session.

00:38 Without further ado, I'll pass over to Kuo Wei to give an update for the quarter.

Kuo Wei

00:44 Yes, good morning, everybody. We have uploaded the deck as usual last evening. I'll run through the few segments.

00:50 First of all, Highlights, and it is on slide number five. Essentially, we have the growth driven by the contributions from the portfolio acquisitions of data centres in North America. So, if you look at the year-on-year comparison, distributable income is now eighty eight point four million dollars, it has gone up twenty one point three percent. And of course, DPU again a similar kind of upward adjustment close to twelve percent, three point four seven cents. And, of course, included in this DPU is the distribution of gain of zero point zero seven dollars from our divestment of 6A Ayer Rajah Crescent, which is the data centre we did as a built-to-suit project for Equinix.

01:54 So, that was completed on twenty five of June in terms of transaction completion. So, we will be distributing the gain over eight quarters, and of course this quarter being the first quarter where you see us registering that contribution.

02:15 And occupancy level for the portfolio remains very stable, ninety three point seven percent. If you look at some of the shift in the occupancy number on an aggregate basis, that's because of our consolidation of recently acquired data centre portfolio, and that portfolio occupancy is at eighty seven point eight percent. So, mathematically you see a downward shift in the occupancy number when aggregated, but it is a very stable number. The portfolio will of course, because of longer WALE for weighted average lease expiry for the new portfolio, you see an increase from three point seven years to four point three years. And of course, the effect on our portfolio shift is because of a transaction done and completed of one point three two billion US dollars, twenty nine facilities that were completed on twenty two of July this year.

03:29 And of course, on a capital management front, we have a very robust balance sheet and as of now more than one billion dollars’ worth of committed facilities available. So, we are in a very strong position to sustain any kind of near term stress even on the financing front.

03:59 And going on to the late slide, that's on slide six. It is our report card for the past eleven years. Some of you might have noted, maybe eleven years already, we had our anniversary just six days ago. So, on the right, you can see the most recent quarter’s data points, highest ever distributable income and of course, we have a new, so called level for the DPU compared to the rest of quarters. So, this is us continuing the upward track in terms of distribution in gains we provide to our stakeholders.

04:59 Going a little bit more specifically into the financial performance at the next section starting from slide number eight. Revenue has gone up fifteen point five percent from one hundred and three point four million last year, last financial year to this financial year one hundred and fifty five point six million dollars. This of course has two effects, the consolidation of the balance sheet (ph) that we acquired last year and also the contributions from the new portfolio and recent acquisition of the data centre in Virginia. So, all these helps to provide a fairly significant increase in the revenue line. And of course, with the consolidation, you can see a corresponding increase in operating expenses from twenty one point seven to thirty five point two million dollars, and net property income tracks that upward shift as well, forty seven point four percent increase from eighty one point six million dollars to one hundred and twenty point three million dollars So, I think the boarding cost has also been adjusted up accordingly from twelve million to seventeen point four million.

06.27 So, if you bring the figure down to the amount available for distribution, that’s where we have reported the twenty one point three percent increase from seventy two point nine million dollars second quarter last financial year, it was eighty eight point four million dollars that we are reporting for this financial year on a DPU basis, eleven point nine percent increase from three point one cents to three point four seven cents.

07:02 And looking on the year to date or the first half of the financial year’s performance, that’s on slide number nine. Of course, the increase is a little more muted because we only had some of the contributions from the recent acquisition only in the second quarter. So, revenue side, that’s being a forty percent increase. Net property income was also about forty point four percent increase for the first half of the year one hundred and sixty point three million dollars to two hundred and twenty five million dollars. And on the amount available for distribution, roughly nineteen point three percent, a little lower than what we have of course registered for the second quarter, but it is still a very meaningful increase for us, one hundred and forty three point four million dollars to one hundred and seventy one point one million dollars So in aggregate, looking at the DPU increase of fourteen point two percent from five point nine seven cents to six point eight two cents for the first half of the year.

08:22 I think on the quarter-to-quarter basis, you see a similar trend of costs. That increase is essentially from the new portfolio that we have acquired, and we do not have the consolidation effect registered because it has already been in the financial numbers for the financial year. So, a smaller increase of twenty one point five percent for revenue, seven sorry, fourteen point six percent for profit attributable, and for the distribution six point nine percent increase on a DPU basis, of course a more gradual three point six percent quarter-to-quarter basis from three point three five to three point four seven cents.

09:20 And going on to the next slide, slide eleven, our net assets remain very stable. I think from quarter-to-quarter basis, you see that small uptick, one point seven percent, one point seven five dollars at the previous quarter end, 30 June to one point seven eight dollars as of 30 September for this quarter.

09:47 And on the balance sheet, that's on slide number twelve. The debt, of course, has shifted that because of our acquisition. We have taken debt to fund the acquisition, and it has increased to about two point nine billion dollars. Weighted average tenor has shifted up from two point eight years in the previous quarter to two point nine years in the quarter ended thirtieth of September.

10:18 You might have noticed the aggregate leverage ratio shifting up from thirty one percent to thirty nine point six percent. Of course, the thirty one percent was a figure which had incorporated the proceeds or cash that we have taken in from equity fundraising exercise in June in preparation for completion of the transaction, and we have not deployed cash yet, and that is the reason why on a reporting basis, we see a lower leverage level, but I think upon completion of the transaction on twenty second of July, speaking on debt and deploying the cash, you see the leverage level moving back to where we roughly were prior to the transaction.

11:15 So we are now at thirty nine point six percent. And of course, if you look at the debt maturity profile on slide number thirteen, very well spread, and the weighted average tenor of two point nine years, a little lower than our weighted average lease expiry, because our weighted lease expiry is a little longer due to the longer leases that we have in place for the data centre portfolio.

11:50 And if you look at the amount that is due for refinancing for the financial year – this current financial year, four twenty five million dollars, it is very well within the capacity that I mentioned earlier, a bit more than one billion dollars. So, it's very well spread. We don't see any near term challenge even on the financing [audio disturbance].

12:20 And of course, if you look a little bit more closely at our other parameters that are on slide fourteen. As of thirtieth of September, our fixed amount of debt is lower at roughly fifty eight percent compared to around ninety six percent previously. The key reason is because we have only recently drawn down the floating rate loans for financing the acquisition progressively. Take on the fixed rates, then you see the percentage fixed shifting up a little in the next couple of months. And weighted all-in funding costs on our interest, more -- I think rather the interest cost is lower partly because of the mix up (ph) of more floating rates. So, we had two point four percent compared to two point seven percent in the previous quarter. But as I said earlier when we take on more fixed kind of elements in the borrowings, we expect the all-in cost to shift up a little possibly closer to where we were in the previous quarter assuming that

interest rate environment doesn't change too much.

13:44 But as of now, the interest coverage ratio is very healthy at six point seven times and looking at the other forms of measurements in our trailing twelve months or even adjusting for the [indiscernible] securities, we are roughly at six times for the quarter that just ended.

14:08 Going into the next segment where we talked about the portfolio This is of course a refresh of what we had on slide sixteen. Now we are at eight point five billion Singapore dollars, and the Singapore and North America split is roughly fifty/fifty now. Singapore, of course, having a very slight majority, fifty point six percent. And data centres represent more than half of our portfolio, close to fifty three percent. And in aggregate, we have about twenty four million square feet of space. We continue to have a very large number of tenants [indiscernible] kind of portfolio profile.

15:04 And if you look a little bit more closely at the occupancy rates on slide number seventeen, you can see in a chart below, data centres have shifted down in aggregate figure because of the lower occupancy rate that we have for the recently acquired North American or U.S. Data Centre portfolio. So, there's a mathematical effect. The rest of the segments are relatively stable, but we have observed some downward pressure for our business park buildings by one percentage point from eighty three point six percent to eighty two point six percent. So, in aggregate, you see the zero point six percent reduction in reported portfolio occupancy level on the right side of the chart.

16:01 And if you look at the lease expiration profile as on slide number eighteen, very well spread and it is essentially business as usual for us for the rest of our financial year, only five point nine percent of the lease is due. And in aggregate, our weighted average lease to expiry is four point three years. The Singapore portfolio, we are seeing a roughly two point eight years, which is very close to our debt maturity kind of figure as well. Latin American portfolio is relatively higher, and it has been helped by the

recent acquisitions. So, now we have six and a half years.

16:46 And if you look at the tenant base that we have, that’s on slide number nineteen. In aggregate top ten, just below thirty percent contributions to the gross rental income. Number one is to Hewlett Packard on the left, and the contribution has of course shifted down over time to just six point two percent. And if you look at number two to number ten of or data centres, partly reflecting the shift in portfolio profile and still quite well spread among many of the key players in this space.

17:35 And on slide twenty, that's our tenant diversification chart. Some of you may have noticed this is probably the first time we have a change in the position. We used to have the orange sector always starting from twelve o’clock. So, now we have the blue part, the InfoComm part which started at 12 o’clock and representing the largest segment in our portfolio, maybe, of course because of a consolidation of the data centre portfolio and also the recent acquisition. So, now you see them shifting positions, but that said, it is still a very diversified kind of tenant type across many, many different segments.

18:29 Now going a little more into the Singapore portfolio that's on slide twenty one. We see a fairly stable rental level, two thirteen. No change from the previous quarter. The data, of course, you can see on the right side of the chart, FY21, occupancy I think we're seeing an uptick that I think is very helpful in us maintaining the stability.

19:03 And if we look a little bit more closely at rental revisions figures on slide twenty two, while we see the stability in more segments in terms of before and after the renewal rents. We continue to see more pressure for the business park buildings. If we look a little bit more closely, before and after we're talking about a twenty three cents reduction for the business park rents from three point ninety six dollars to three point seventy three. But of course, that is still a little higher than our passing rent. So, we are able to defend our rents a little. But for new leases coming in, we have taken that on three forty. So, the market continues to be very competitive in the space we're in, and we would prioritize occupancy and say, adjust our rent levels necessary to improve the occupancy levels for our business park buildings.

20:20 For the rest, I think we are seeing a good level stability. For Hi-Tech buildings, I think the new rents are a little lower because it depends on the category and type of tenants and buildings we’re getting in for that quarter. As some of you may know, we have a wide range of Hi-Tech assets and leases, can range from about low 2’s to high 3’s or even just above four dollars. So, it's a very wide range. And anyway, for this quarter, only four new leases are registered. So, Hi-Tech buildings, we continue to see a very decent level of spot.

21:09 So going to the tenant retention chart on page twenty three. On the right, you can see the most recent quarter’s figures, eighty percent in aggregate. So, it's a very healthy level that we continue to see, of course, partly because of the posture that we have taken in the engagements with the tenants buying (ph), we keep them in our portfolio as far as possible.

21:40 And I think moving on to the next segment, which is our investment update on page twenty five. I think the key update is the completion for this particular quarter, twenty second of July. They have started contributing meaningfully as you can see in the financial numbers. And on Page twenty six, our redevelopment project, the project of course is continuing to be on track. For the few milestones that we're looking at, second half of twenty twenty two and first half of twenty twenty three for the first two blocks and the last block.

22:27 But of course, there’s some kind of shift in extra completion time within this window period for the completion of the projects. But I think it's still well within the overall plan that we have in place, and we are looking forward to handing over the first block next year to our built-to-suit Anchor Tenant, and in the meantime, we are engaging prospects that may need a large kind of space or have large space requirements for this presumed (ph). So hopefully, we are able to outline any pre-commitment ahead of completion.

23:31 And I think finally going on to the outlook and strategy on page twenty eight for the Singapore economy, I think in summary, I think it's still positive. Business is still positive and cautiously positive about the outlook. Though there is a recent kind of bit of uncertainty due to the extension of stabilization period, but hopefully we can get out of this uncertainty very soon with direction and cadence from leaders.

24:15 The arrears as I have indicated in the second bullet point for our portfolio remains very stable, about one percent over the last twelve months of gross revenue. So, we do not see any additional stress, but that said, of course there will still be some smaller tenants within our portfolio that had not recovered from the challenges of the pandemic yet, so we will continue to engage some of the tenants that are in arrears to see how we can manage the financial impact. The challenge that they are facing is rent relief and rebate concern. We don't foresee much to be given for the second quarter of this financial year. We have given out just below one hundred and fifty thousand dollars. This is of course a very small amount compared to what we have given now in the previous financial year, and some of you might remember we gave up twelve point seven million dollars in terms of rent release and we bid in financial twenty twenty one. So, right now, the amount that we have given out is very manageable some, we do expect more to be given out in the next one or two quarters, and part of this, of course, is in line with government guidelines for landlords to give that to reprieve for retail related tenants, which we have some. So, there'll will be some more, but I don't think that magnitude will be anywhere near what we have given out in the last financial year.

26:14 And I think going on to North American data centre portfolio, we continue to see a lot of projects being in the pipeline, and the preleasing had been fairly encouraging as well. The numbers that we have reported, sixty percent prelease and demand in the primary markets I think continues to be quite strong. So, while there are some near-term rental pressures, we don't see any big and medium issues for us because most of these are already really locked in long time anyway. So, we really think that the data centre market continues to be fairly healthy as far as we are concerned.

27:08 And of course, I think finally going on to our strategy, it remains the same keeping our portfolio stable and resilient. And as you can see in our -- shift in our portfolio profile as we increased our care and coverage, the diversification certainly is very helpful. And from the financial flexibility side, our coverage ratio is strong. We have the sufficient committed facilities available. So, we don't see any near or medium term challenge from the financial side. And of course, on growth completion of the recent acquisition, of course, it has been helpful. We continue to look out for more opportunities, and not just in U. S., and we are looking at other geographies as well as I had mentioned earlier. And of course, our development is too on track for completion within the timeframe that we have outlined. And hopefully, we can see the revenue contributions coming in probably late next year and early the year after next. Okay. So, I think that ends the overview and the presentation. We can take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Melissa Tan

28:27 Thank you, Kuo Wei. Just some housekeeping matters before we begin. We will take first questions from analysts who have logged in via the WebEx, and you have to raise your hands to put yourself in queue. And followed by that, we will take in questions from analysts who have dialled in. WebEx listeners our website listeners, you are also welcome to submit your questions via the online platform as well.

28:53 I can take the first question. Can we have Derek from DBS please.

Q – Derek Tan

29:05 Good morning Kuo Wei and team. I want to just ask two questions. The first one is on the OPEX and margins going forward. I mean given where you are seeing the pressure on the [audio disturbance], do you expect margins to be under pressure and could you give some guidance on that front?

Kuo Wei

29:47 So, you're asking about the margins for the portfolio?

Q – Derek Tan

29:52 Yes for the portfolio. I mean for Singapore; I mean utilities pressure [audio disturbance] contracts on the upfront. Just wondering whether we hit into your margins for next year?

Kuo Wei

30:00 I think the short answer is yes, because of the operating costs, we have continued to see the inflation effects creeping in when we do our contract renewals for most of our services. We anticipate double shift in the operating costs despite looking at efficiency improvements and using technology to contain the cost. So, on the contract-over-contract basis, I think five percent to ten percent kind of increase is anticipated, but the bigger worry is what you have also mentioned due to the reasons (ph). We have two elements in the utility cost. First one is the discount level which we can get from the power retailers or the power companies, so that discount rate had been shifting down, and we expect that to continue to shift down into the next calendar year twenty two. So, that would materially, say reduce the kind of headroom we have.

31:56 And the other element is the discount of tariff rate because our energy contracts are essentially based on the discount level to the tariff, and the tariff moves up and down with whatever the Singapore Power outlines on a quarterly basis. And we have also seen that shifting up because of oil fuel price increases and the power crunch experience as well. So, we anticipate energy costs for other utilities costs and for our case mainly from electricity to continue to move up. And I would shift based on, [indiscernible] so far might be the ballpark of about four hundred thousand dollars more per quarter -- month basis, sorry. So, looking on annual kind of impact, probably two million dollars kind of impact depending on finally where we land with the tariff rates and the kind of level of discounts we can get.

Q – Derek Tan

33:27 Okay. Thank you. So, [audio disturbance] appears to be quite manageable, your cost increases just the case.

Kuo Wei

33:41 Well, I think it is something that we think we can sum up (ph) if you look at this quantum of increase relative to our operating costs. But the thing is the margins would still be under the stress. If you look at our revenue level or even rent levels, we continue to see negative revisions in many other segments and the likelihood of us hitting kind of support level in the next three, six months is not likely. I think you'll probably be by mid of twenty twenty two before we have that visibility. So, you see the top line coming under a bit of pressure and operating expenses. For certain, we are seeing the double shift sort of margins. So, we probably see that challenge going forward.

Melissa Tan

34:50 Thank you, Derek. [Operator Instructions]. We have Mervin. Mervin, would you like to ask your question.

Mervin Song

35:04 Thanks Melissa, and good morning to everybody. Just going on to Kuo Wei’s comments about maybe bottoming up only in mid twenty twenty two, I noticed that excluding data centres’ NPI for all segments, it’s actually down Q-on-Q. So are you -- should we be expecting this to continue a drift lower on the back of continuing negative retro versions, and maybe even occupancy pressures within the business park portfolio?

Kuo Wei

35:40 I cannot get that part of the question clearly. Okay, partly because of our issue using, what you call it Polycom, and they want to reduce the echo, so they have to reduce the volume. So, you're are saying the data centre rates?

Mervin Song

36:12 Sorry, I’ll just repeat myself if it is okay. I just noted, excluding the data centres the NPI for all segments were actually down Q-on-Q, so we expect this to continue on the back of continued negative rental reversions and maybe occupancy pressures for the business parks in particular?

Lily Ler

36:35 Yes. I think a short answer to your question is yes. We expect that pressure to continue to be there. So, what had been helpful is the uptake in the occupancy levels so that we are are able to mitigate some of this effect of the rental rate challenges and also the expense increases on our net property income. So yes, I think we are looking at the net property income level having a result of double shifting of the --.

Mervin Song

37:20 Maybe, you can touch on the data centre portfolio. Don't know whether there were any leases renewed over the quarter. What was the rental reversions and any guidance in terms of the FY ’23? Are we expecting flat, positive, or negative rental reversions?? Thanks.

Lily Ler

37:43 Okay. So now, we don't have any leases that will renew. So, the gauge that we have for the next financial year is that likelihood of tenants renewing is fairly good, but I think it is a bit early now for us to look at the rent levels. But hopefully, we are able to push for a little bit of growth in some of the key leases that we renewing.

Mervin Song

38:24 Thanks very much. Hopefully with some cost savings, you can get a new telecom system for the next earnings season?

Lily Ler

38:34 Yes. Thank you.

Melissa Tan

38:35 Can we have Joy to ask the next question please.

Joy Wang

38:41 Hi, thank you Melissa. Just two questions if I may. First of all, just on Singapore, did you look at the land lease or rather the vaccine project that the land lease, were you part of the RFP process? And more broadly, are you seeing a pickup in sort of build-to-suit requirement or covert-to-suit requirement? Is there something that you can explore with existing portfolio?

Kuo Wei

I think the first one, I think we have not looked it for the portfolio. And the second question, sorry, I couldn't hear you that clearly.

Joy Wang

39:20 So, it's really just on the RFP for build-to-suit. Are you seeing sort of more opportunities in the area?

Kuo Wei

39:46 Well, I take there maybe one or two possibilities that we are looking at, and I won't characterize these as the industry is seeing a lot more demand in this space. But I think all in all, there are a few kinds of possibilities, and some of these are not exactly one hundred percent or that can be strictly vision holding to a build-to-suit kind of possibilities, because some of the requests for space comes from users who are open to build-to-suit are open, and they are also open to relocating to existing facilities that can be customized. So, there's a couple of these kind of possibilities around. One of them we are looking at comes on the finance industry. Backroom kind of operations and another one is automotive industry.

41:04 And of course, we continue to engage data centre users as well for their need. And we are certainly open to conversions of any of our two remaining blocks at the redevelopment of Kolam Ayer 2 into a data centre. We have already made provisions in the design sometime back. At the end of a day, it is very much driven by the support and approval from the government agencies as well if we get interest from end users. So, these possibilities are being reviewed and considered.

41:52 So, I would say that there are space users out there looking out for this kind of product offerings. But I won’t characterize this as say the market coming out with a lot of demand, there is some demand that we are pursuing.

Joy Wang

42:18 Thanks. If I can just follow up on the DC, would you be affected by the moratorium? Are these --?

Kuo Wei

Yes, certainly. We are not bullet proof, so that moratorium applies across the boat. So, we keep regular engagement with agencies and hope that we can get some guidance as well. So, we are basically engaging at all fronts on the user side and also on the regulator side, and hopefully we can tie all these up and be able to crystallize a transaction by certainly a lot harder than maybe three to five years ago.

Joy Wang

43:08 Thank. And my second question on U. S. For the lease coming up to you, is there any CapEx required?

Kuo Wei

Well, as of now, I don't think have any anticipated essentially for many of the leases that are on call and sell (ph) basis. We don't think we will require a lot of expenditures to be committed. And if necessary, there will probably be some form of tenant improvement kind of commitment that we will bring into the lease for recovery.

Joy Wang

43:56 Thank you.

Melissa Tan

43:59 Thank you, Joy. We have a question from caller user. So, I will open it up to analysts who have dialled in. Please state your name and firm please.

Brandon Lee

44:09 Hi. It is Brandon from Citi. Can you just give us some clarity on the empty space – not empty space, the vacant space at [indiscernible] in the U.S. I think it was fifty three and a half percent, right? So, what's the update from this? That's my first question. And second one, do you have a targeted EUM allocation for U.S. DC over the next one to three years? Thanks.

Kuo Wei

44:40 Okay. The occupancy level as we have reported earlier is roughly sixty three percent to sixty five percent level. So, we still of course are working on leasing out the balance space. Right now, we're are actually doing a more detailed analysis on the market, and we are close to the appointment of the external leasing firms as well to help us reach out to the market.

45:24 Now, our intent is to go for quick wins first in other words, resell the commercial part of the space first while we look at a longer-term conversion of part of our space for data centre usage. And I think I could have outlined earlier in our earlier engagement; we are looking at maybe in the next year also to be able to least out at least a big part of the commercial space available. We are looking maybe about fifty hundred thousand square feet of space.

46:02 And hopefully commercial market would have recovered by next year. As you know, some of -- many of the corporate users are still in a fix (ph) now and a lot of them have not firmed up their approach and policies whether they really go fully back to work, whether they have hybrid kind of work arrangements. So, it is going to be a bit of uncertainty in the near term, but I think we are hopeful that the market would gradually improve by next year.

46:48 And in terms of composition, I think we will not want to do the allocation by country. It is extremely difficult to calibrate the portfolio along that front. So, our intent of course is to look at a profile of between half to the data centres, and as of now we have already crossed the halfway mark which is a fifty percent mark for data centre representation. So, we would certainly continue to look at possible release globally including the U.S. And the likelihood of us being able to crystalize transactions in U.S. on the relative basis is a bit higher because of the size and the depth of market essentially, and also our presence there had been helpful. So, while I do not want to set the limit, I will say that all things being equal, we will want to have the representation in the other markets, essentially for more balance and more diversified kind of portfolio. So, I don't think I want to say we will keep it at the current level now.

Brandon Lee

48:29 Okay, thanks so much.

Donald Chua

48:37 Hi. It is Donald, Bank of America. Hi, two questions from me. First is on the data centres. For your first renewal next year, what sort of ran – reversion expectation will you be looking at given the general U.S. market is pretty soft when it comes to releasing spread (ph). And also, are you having -- imputing some vacancy allowance on churn rates as you renew next year?

Kuo Wei

49:12 Yeah. I think you are absolutely right. There's some near-term weakness in some of the markets, and our aim in many of these renewals or extensions is to try to keep to the current trajectory. So, we can push for two to three percent increase from the last rent or the expiring rents. I think that is kind of a target that they are moving towards. The rent incentives and all the commission effect will be considered. And generally, we are looking at probably five percent to six percent kind of impact on the revenue from the lease renewed.

Donald Chua

So, you are expecting effective five percent to six percent down or five percent to six percent of the two percent to three percentage?

Kuo Wei

Okay. The five to six percent is the effect on the rents – the revenue that we are expecting to get. So, I think on a straight line basis, there might be a risk of rent revisions being a little negative.

Donald Chua

50:51 I understand. The second is on the business park. For the quarter, your occupancy was down, but rent reversion trends on a sequential basis looks like, you think when it comes to the negative reversion, so quickly what is driving these trends? And when do you think the business parks for your portfolio will bottom?

Kuo Wei

This is not easy to crystal ball. I think the business park users pay to some extent similar to in terms of space kind of usage close to commercial tenants to some extent, especially those not using the facilities for say high-tech manufacturing. So, we do have some tenants who had shifted the operating model from a work from premise kind of arrangement to hybrid arrangements where they have staff who can work from home to be working from home or working on a kind of hybrid basis in the premises and at home. So, that has resulted in double shift in occupancy and of course the demand that we see in general.

52:39 We think this kind of adjustment will continue to be there at least until the end of twenty twenty two because many of the tenants and corporates are responding maybe to this new norm and now the pandemic kind of situation is not entirely resolved. We are not out of the wood yet, so there's still quite a bit of uncertainty.

53:12 And if you looking at the where we expect that situation to say be a bit more stabilized and us looking at the bottoming of the portfolio, I think the earliest we would venture is probably the mid of twenty twenty two. But then I think looking at a fairly optimistic kind of outcome in the economy being open sooner than later and as not needing to have all these constraints and restrictions in place. So, optimistically by middle of twenty twenty two, which is around say June/July time, you’ll find that bottom support. Then, you can see the outlook improving, but I think with this uncertainty, there is certainly risk of that support only coming in maybe by third quarter of the calendar year.

Donald Chua

54:24 Which top tenants you guys did not retain, which industry from --?

Kuo Wei

The segment which this tenant is in which represents the larger part of this shift is in the chemicals industry. It was a – they did want to downsize its space requirement roughly half in the

renewal. So that has of course created a downward track. Long and short is that many of our tenants and corporates would remain operating, and I think they continue to be confident of at least a medium-term model, but as the business model probably has shifted for some of these tenant types, and so for this particular tenant, for work that cannot be done at home because he's dealing with chemicals, they

of course, retained the space and operations, but for certain backroom support that need not have their physical presence in the premise, so they have gone on through the hybrid work arrangements, so that resulted in the reduction in space required.

Donald Chua

56:00 Got it. Thank you.

Melissa Tan

56:01 Thank you, Donald. I'm cautious that we are approaching the hour mark for this call. I'm going to take one more last question from WebEx. I think that's from Vijay, and Vijay would you like to ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

56:16 Hi. Just a quick question. I think as the market [audio disturbance] properties, what are your thoughts do you think this will have on your future pipeline in the US market, and is there any other market other than Singapore and US you are exploring in terms of opportunities at this point of time?

Kuo Wei

56:37 Well, of course, we have a foot (ph) in the market and it might be coming up soon. We don't have lot more details about that. And certainly, we look everywhere for opportunities and for increasing our coverage and reach of the platform, and our intent as I think I could have outlined earlier is to be able to have a more balanced portfolio beyond our two geographies other than Singapore and North America. We look at the other markets in Europe, the other key markets in Asia, we would continue to look for the right type of additions that we could bring into our portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

[Audio disturbance].

Kuo Wei

Yes, that is correct. I think in terms of amended, we have only outlined data centres beyond Singapore. Of course, we regularly review other possibilities or other property types and segments that could help us improve our property portfolio profile, but in the meantime, I think we will be allocating our attention and resources in the data centre space first.

Melissa Tan

58:21 Thank you, Vijay. I'm just going to take one last question from Derek from Morgan Stanley. Are you able to ask your question Derek?

Unidentified Analyst

58:42 Just a question on U.S. data centre [indiscernible] for the new acquisition on the current eighty eight percent, where you see that number getting to especially after the middle of next year and how will this translate to overall U.S. DC occupancy?

Kuo Wei

59:03 Okay. I think we are of course looking at the larger vacancy, so called property and for our case and for this particular property, 250 Williams, Atlanta, we outlined the intent to reach out to the key leasing bookers, and our aim is to lease out the commercial space first because it's probably a lower barrier and easy execution. So, I outlined another fifty to hundred thousand square feet of space that we hope to be able to lease out. So practically, if you were to intensify our engagements, you’ll be looking at probably the middle of twenty twenty two and beyond before you see contributions being crystallized. So, hopefully, we are able to match our occupancy level on an aggregate basis by another

one percent to two percentage points.

Unidentified Analyst

60:19 That's one to two percent for U.S. DC?

Kuo Wei

Yes, that is correct.

Unidentified Analyst

60:24 Okay. And just on the NPI on – I noticed that the US DC NPI also dropped to seventy seven percent, seven nine percent, I think it's probably because of acquisitions. So, do you see that NPI margin also improving after [indiscernible]?

Kuo Wei

Well, we don't expect big fluctuations in the NPI margin going forward, because I think most of our assets are on the triple-net basis and we cover most of the expenses from our tenants anyway.

Unidentified Analyst

61:03 We just maintain at seventy nine percent.

Kuo Wei

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay got it. Thanks.

Melissa Tan

61:09 Thank you. I'm going to take just two last questions from our webcast platform. We have a question from Ali Ben (ph). Is that impact to the cost due to the increase of electricity prices, especially for the data centre portfolio?

Kuo Wei

61:25 Okay. We don't see that having any impact because most of our leases, as I outlined on triple-net basis, so the utility cost is fully recovered from the tenants. So, I think broadly speaking no direct impact, but of course, for the land lots package as a whole part, we have a couple of facilities on multi-tenant basis where we of course take care of the common areas and general area utilities. So, indirectly we will see some small increase in our expenses, but we don't expect it to be large because most of the energy consumption for the data centre operations will be borne directly by tenant.

Melissa Tan

I think the final question is from Helen Wong (ph), for the Singapore Hi-Tech end business new leases, what kind of tenants do you see? Are they new to Singapore?

Kuo Wei

62:45 Well, we don't have lot of really new kind of industry types coming in. I think the key demand still comes from precision engineering, ICT companies, though I think the other segment like semiconductors had been fairly robust as well. I think in recent year, there has been an uptick in the semiconductor kind of activities, and as a consequence of that demand for space. So, so far, we have not seen other forms of or other so-called new industry segments that are new to the country or new to the economy.

Melissa Tan

63:47 Thank you. Thanks for joining us today. I think we have passed our mark. Now, it is 10:35. I am sorry we have not been able to answer all your questions. We will get back to you via email or if you know how to reach us via phone. Thank you, and have a good day, stay safe.