Investment Thesis

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) put out Q3 results that left investors scratching their heads and wanting. Even though the stock is down 8% after hours, I suspect that when the dust settles, these shares will continue their slide over the coming months.

As we go through and dissect these results, in a dispassionate way, I struggle to find positive aspects worthwhile considering and why paying more than 12x next year's revenues is a bargain opportunity. Here's why:

Investors Sentiment Facing the Stock

Robinhood investors have had a tough ride since IPO. Back in August, I wrote an article on Robinhood that concluded with the comment,

[...] too much risk for not enough upside.

And I believe this encapsulates the underlying thesis here today. To be absolutely clear, this does not mean that one day the share price may not be higher, particularly in the long term. But the truth of the matter is that in the long run, we are all dead.

So let's dig further into the earnings result.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out Quickly

Robinhood's Q4 guidance points to no more than $325 million in revenues, which compares with $318 million in the same period a year ago. For investors, this poses a few problems.

The first problem is just how volatile Robinhood's growth rates are. It's very difficult to get a sense of its sustainable revenue growth rates are. Even if we acknowledge that Robinhood is coming up against a really tough comparison with the prior year, it doesn't change the fact that its revenue growth rates are highly erratic, making the company difficult to value.

Secondly, as it stands right now if you think that in Q1 of this year its growth rates were up more than 300% y/y and that its growth rate looking out to Q4 is expected to be up less than 5% y/y, this naturally begs the question, what sort of growth rate can investors expect going into 2022?

Analyzing Its Near-Term Prospects Further

As a reminder, the bulk of the top-line growth of Robinhood's revenues are crypto-based.

Source: Total Net Revenues

As you can see above, the dark green is rapidly expanding from Q3 2020 through to Q2 2021. But then, Q3 2021 saw the crypto-revenue reverse growth post a sequential decline.

More specifically, you can see that in Q2 2021 crypto revenues reaches $233 million, and for Q3 2021, it was just $51 million -- a fraction of the revenues relative to Q2 2021.

To be clear, in Q3 2020 crypto revenues were $5 million, and right now they are $51 million, hence a huge jump y/y. But the fact remains that historically crypto revenues are the biggest driver force of top-line growth.

To this effect, during the earnings call Robinhood stated:

In Q3, crypto activity came off record highs leading to fewer new funded accounts and lower revenue as expected.

Thus, when crypto is hot, the growth in users is large, and when crypto is less appetizing, the growth in clients is lower.

As you can see here, there's a sequential drop from 21 million in Q2 2021 to 19 million in Q3 2021.

Path to Profitability Brought Into Question

I don't wish to be the bearer of bad news, but the fact of the matter is that even if we turn a blind eye to Robinhood's GAAP net losses, even adding back all its adjusted pesky, but very real, costs, you can see how Robinhood's path to profitability is moving in the wrong direction:

And if you remember, the whole appeal of Robinhood's business model had been that as more customers move their capital to Robinhood for trading, that becomes a cash infusion. But as customers leave, or churn out, they obviously take their capital out with them.

As you can see here in the red arrow, you can see that payables to users were negative $957 million. That is cash coming out of funded accounts. What you see above is a negative working capital effect.

And in this graphic above, you see that same dynamic, that net cash held by users is coming down by $1 billion y/y.

Last year, as more and more customers funded their accounts, the cash held by Robinhood was a source of positive working capital. But in Q3 2021, we see that dynamic reversing and cash is coming out.

But the real troublesome aspect here is that while cash held by users was up 33% y/y, the use of margin was up 170% y/y. What could go wrong?

Lock Up Shares Coming to the Market

During the earnings call, Robinhood explained that if we take the 638 million shares outstanding, post-lock-up there will be more shares coming out onto the market. There was a 68 million out yesterday. And then, a further 62 million out today. Then, a further 49 million out on November 10, and after December 1, the 568 million shares held by insiders can be sold.

Valuation - Difficult to Value Properly

Presently, investors are paying 18x this year's revenues. The multiple that it trades relative to next year is very much down to the assumed growth rates going into 2022.

Presently, analysts following the stock believe that Robinhood is likely to grow by 35% next year.

I fail to see how that's a likely scenario. But if that were to transpire to be accurate, then Robinhood is valued at 12x forward sales.

But the problem here is that you have to build a solid conviction over its future growth rates, and this is difficult.

The Bottom Line

Robinhood highlighted many positive aspects during the earnings call, with co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev stating that ''we see an opportunity to continue building on this momentum to revolutionize the way retail shareholders connect with the companies they own''.

But once you peel back that rhetoric, I make the case that even though the stock is down 8% after hours, that the market has underreacted here. I would not be surprised to see this stock trading for less than $30 per share before this year is out.

With all that in mind, I am finding more attractive investment opportunities to deploy my own capital. Good luck and happy investing!