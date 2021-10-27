Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF) CEO Kjetel Digre On Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aker Solutions ASA Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2021 3:00 AM ET

Marianne Hagen - IR

Kjetel Digre - CEO

Idar Eikrem - CFO

00:02 Hello and warm welcome to Aker Solutions' and the Presentation of the Results of the Third Quarter of Twenty Twenty One. I'm Marianne Hagen, I head up sustainability, HSSE and communications in Aker Solutions. With me today, I have our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter in a minute.

00:33 Our presentation today is also a live webcast, and you can download the slides from our web page. And the webcast will be made available for replay later today. After the presentation, we do have time for questions. And those of you follow the webcast can submit your questions on our webcast platform.

00:54 And with that, I leave the floor to you Kjetel.

Kjetel Digre

00:58 Thank you, Marianne. I can also say warm welcome to all of you. And perhaps add that we know that the pandemic is not over at all, it's not globally, but actually starting to meet like this with people in the room is giving me a lot of energy. Let's hope we are back to normal fairly soon. Now let me take you through the highlights of the all the quarter.

01:24 The overall message is that we continue on-track with our targets and our transition journey. So overall, and firstly the financial results shows that we are clearly on-track towards our guidance for the year. We delivered third quarter revenue of seven point three billion Krone and EBITDA of four fifty-nine million Krone excluding special items, which shows that our gradual margin improvements quarter by quarter is on-track.

01:52 Secondly, we delivered yet another quarter of solid order intake of nine point five billion Krone. This means, we have now delivered six consecutive quarters on more than one times Book-to-Bill, which is a strong achievement in our sector. Our backlog increased to forty eight point four billion Krone at quarter end, which gives us good visibility for activity increased moving forward.

02:16 And then thirdly, our transition journey is well on the way. We are maintaining our strong position in Oil and gas and in parallel, we are growing within renewables and energy, transition related work. One highlight from the quarter was the Sunrise HVDC Transmission System in the U. S. We are very proud to be selected by Ørsted and Eversource for the first offshore wind farm in New York. When completed Sunrise is planned to generate enough electricity to power close to six hundred thousand homes.

02:52 Another highlight is that we have formed a consortium with Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock to develop solutions for the growing UK Carbon capture market. The consortium will work in collaboration with Aker carbon capture to supply its leading carbon capture technology. When it comes to reducing emissions, we know that the energy industry has an important role to play. Aker Solutions is committed to contribute to measurable change in emissions within the industry to help produce climate effects. And we are committed to Net Zero by twenty fifty.

03:32 And then in our operations, we delivered another quarter of solid project execution. During the quarter, first gas was produced at Troll phase III and this gas project has a very low breakeven and is delivering great value for the customer. On the Johan Sverdrup project, we delivered a large five hundred thousand, no, not five hundred thousand, five thousand ton topside module on time on budget and with right quality. This is the latest in a series of deliveries from Aker Solutions to Johan Sverdrup and we are proud to be one of the key contributors to the huge field development of Johan Sverdrup. And it has provided enormous people effects for the entire industry and will produce large values for the society for decades to come.

04:21 Another great achievement during the quarter was our record-breaking delivery of the Hod unmanned well platform to Aker BP. Only fourteen months after the first steel was cut, we delivered the completed platform despite the challenges imposed by COVID-19.

04:38 And I'm really proud of why employees, we are managed to deliver this great achievement. And I'm also happy to share that the Major Jansz Subsea compression project which we won last quarter is off to a great start. That's crucial for the success of that development. And within our segment for electrification maintenance and modifications, despite the end of pandemic, we have good progress on all our international operations, especially in (Angola) [ph], in Canada and in [Indiscernible].

05:09 So now let's move over to order intake. During the quarter, we continued to win important contracts. As mentioned, we won a more than three billion Krone contracts for the Sunrise offshore wind project in the U. S. by Ørsted and Eversource. Our scope is to provide the HVDC system for the development, and this will be the first HVDC system for offshore wind in the U. S.

05:34 This is an important milestone for our renewables business confirming that our transition journey is well on the way. And it also demonstrates an important factor and that is that we are competitive in the U. S. Market and that our solutions and capabilities are highly relevant for customers in the growing of wind industry.

05:55 In our oil and gas business, we also secured several important awards during the quarter. One was a large topside modification contract by ConocoPhillips for the Tommeliten field. Combined with our previous subsea award, this contract means that we have been assigned integrated responsibility for this field development. It really demonstrates how our unique combined topside and subsea offering is ideal for tie-back development like this.

06:23 And on tie-backs, you need to modify the existing topside infrastructure to enable the tie-back of the satellite subsea FEEDS, and you can deliver this as a one stop shop. And this will be increasingly important particularly for the NCS moving forward. We also won important FEED contracts for Aker BP’s part of the greater and walk field development called NOA Fulla and these FEEDs will be executed in our well proven alliance models and are important confirmations for the expected activity increase on the NCS. And I'll come back to that later in my presentation.

06:58 During the quarter, we also won a contract to provide the subsea production system for Kobra East, and Gekko development for Aker BP. This is also tie-back and will be executed through our model with subsea lines model with standardized equipment. And then we also experienced growth in scope on existing contracts during the period, mainly in the renewables Subsea development segment.

07:22 Well, let's have a look at the tender pipeline and general outlook. And overall comment is that our tendering activity remains high across all segments even after periods of strong order intake. This is obviously a positive side. And our tender value is currently eighty billion Krone and about twenty five percent of this is related to Energy Transition Business. And to repeat what I said before, even though this overview shows a lot of opportunities, we continue our discipline and focused post in terms of projects that we onboard.

07:56 We focus on projects where we can create value for both customers and shareholders. And the projects need to have a solid strategic fit and we work with aligned incentive mechanisms to create wind win situations by delivering quality and solid execution from our side. And we base our tenders on standardized products when possible and aim for repeat effects where this is relevant.

08:19 Another important factor for us and really for the industry just now is the capacity dimension. We are doing our tender work in a planned and control way. We continuously monitor our ongoing utilization levels and the planning ahead and also discussing this in detail with our customers. We are also increasing working with partners, both in consumptions alliances and otherwise to manage capacity efficiently. And as you know the activity on NCIC special is expected to grow significantly moving forward. Now would like to highlight three large areas to be developed that fit our capabilities really really well.

09:03 And these are firstly the two developments NOAKA and Wisting and then the further development of the large Valhall area. These are great examples, where we as Aker Solutions have broad settle capabilities and complete system design ability, which really makes a positive difference for our customers.

09:22 And then starting with the NOAKA development by Aker BP. This is a large greenfield development which will include several top size on a large Subsea scope. And Aker Solutions has already been awarded the FEEDs for two topsides and the subsea production system for the NOA Fulla part of the field by Aker BP and partners and as well as the FEED for electrification from Shore for the entire development.

09:47 These FEEDs represent the potential contract value of around twelve billion Krone for Aker Solutions subject to final investment next year. And this field development will have extensive use of digitalization and you're actually really lifting our digital toolbox to the next level together with Aker BP [Indiscernible] in this development.

10:09 Then we have the Valhall area, which is being further developed. Valhall is a large fee development with a total of five topsides and around fifty active wells. It has produced about one billion barrels since the production started in nineteen ninety two and it's one of the longest producing fields in the North sea. Since twenty thirteen, the Valhall field has been operated by Power from shore, significantly reducing scope emissions. For instance, the whole part of the field were Aker Solutions play the key role just now, we'll have basically CO2 emissions during normal operations as a result of the solution of power control. And Aker BP is now looking to extend the large plan overall to twenty sixty with the ambition to produce another one billion barrels.

10:56 This means that upcoming work on modernizing Valhall will require a series of initiatives to sustain production including developing untapped reserves or different parts of the greater Valhall area. And this works again fits well with Aker Solutions capabilities across the board as it will involve new topsides and jackets, brownfield field work, development on new and smart wells and subsea tie-backs and decommissioning and recycling of all infrastructure. So as you probably understand, we see huge opportunities that Valhall moving forward.

11:31 Finally, the Wisting field development by [Indiscernible] partners. This is a large greenfield development in the barrel sea of north and one of the largest upcoming industrial projects and initiatives in Norway going forward. And this development includes power from shore solutions to a large filter and the filter till from the subsea scope. And as you saw in the news recently, Aker Solutions has been awarded the FEED contract for the FPSO and the FEED includes some option for the full task of the EPCI, which represents the potential contract value between eight to twelve billion Krone for Aker Solutions. Again, subject to final investment decision next year. As it is true for many projects in over these times. Equinor and visiting partners are focused on reducing carbon footprint, all the production to the lowest extent possible.

12:23 As part of Aker Solutions FEED, we are defining a vessel to include an HVDC Electrification unit to enable power form shore from day one oil production. So in summary, these are three large multibillion corona developments that will changed the picture of the Norwegian continental itself and they play really well to our strengths, including our ability to offer standardized equipment to a relevant.

12:50 They would all have a strong focus on digital transformation through the use of our upgraded digital toolbox. The use of digital twins, data sharing, predictive maintenance and software applications to optimize production. And these important developments will be again an important partial activity increase expected on the NCS moving forward. And we also see considerable opportunities for life of field work to support maintenance after operations has started for field developments.

13:21 Now, let's have a look at some of our ongoing projects. And as you can see on this slide, our transition journey is already well on the way. This is not just something we talk about for the future? We are one of the few companies in our sector are actually already, executing several projects related to transition in the relevant energy verticals and about thirty four percent of our backlog is now related to renewables and low carbon work.

13:50 In fact, most of these examples, as you can see are within renewables and Aker Solutions is a pioneer in helping to realize these types of projects. For instance, the Hywind Tampen is the world's first floating offshore wind project and Norcem carbon capture is the world's first full scale carbon capture project for the cement industry. We are also executing Northern Lights, which is the first full scale carbon storage project in the world and you are involved in both the onshore and subsea scopes. And this project is a key enabler to realize more carbon capture projects in Europe. And then another area of offshore farming is also where we see interesting potential. During the quarter, we delivered the first of two large fish farms to Norway royal settlement based on our own design.

14:41 I want to say a bit more in detail about how we can helps our customers need to significantly reduce emissions from oil and gas production. And then a good example is the major Troll field operated by Equinor and partners. So we can get the next slide.

14:57 This is one of the largest oil and gas fields in Norway and to put that in perspective, it contains about forty percent of all non-gas reserves on the NCS. And the annual export volume from the field corresponds to about eight percent of the EU's total gas consumption. It has also been all the largest fields on the NCS with a peak oil production more than four hundred thousand barrels per day in two thousand and two. The Troll Phase III project relates to the gas production from the Troll A platform and an Aker Solutions was awarded the top seven subsea contacts for this project back in twenty eighteen.

15:34 And now during the third quarter, a major milestone was reached for our customer and the gas production started in August and the Troll platform is powered from shore, which means significant reductions in CO2 emissions from the production itself. And the project that we have been part of delivering is one of the most carbon efficient oil and gas projects in Norway, and the emissions are only zero point one kilograms per barrel and that compares to the global average of what eighteen kilograms per barrel.

16:05 So at the same time, it is one of the Aker’s most profitable projects ever. And this project clearly demonstrates what we can achieve in terms of scope one emission reductions for oil and gas customers with the electrification of the topside. And that is really relevant for the next project for the Troll area. And that is the Troll West Electrification project. Aker Solutions won the contract for power from shore in the first quarter this year, and this contract relates to the oil production from the Troll B and C platforms. And we are now half a year into that project and I'm happy to say that this project as well is progressing according to plants. And this project is estimated to cut CO2 emissions from the field [Indiscernible] as five hundred thousand tonnes per year. And again to put that in perspective, that is equivalent of removing two hundred and fifty thousand Fossil fuel cars removed per year, and we talked about one percent of total emissions in Norway. So these are quite important numbers.

17:06 And at these two projects are good examples of how we enable customers to reduce their environmental footprint. It will contribute to both company targets and national targets for reduction of CO2 emissions, and we see interesting opportunities to export these type of solutions also to other regions.

17:25 So now if we then sum up my part of this, we have delivered another strong quarter demonstrating that we continue on-track with our targets and our transition Journey. We are delivering on our strategy or being a leading execution partner for both existing oil and gas markets and in emerging energy industries. We secured high order intake, which provides a solid foundation for our growth targets moving forward.

17:54 Looking ahead, we see increased market activity across all areas where we are relevant and we expect increased project sanctioning next year in regions and segments where we have a strong position. Our high front-end and tendering activity combined with our leading capabilities makes Aker Solutions well positioned to take further advantage of opportunities ahead. And with that, I will hand it over to Idar so he can translate what I said into some more detailed numbers. Thank you.

Idar Eikrem

18:30 Thank you, Kjetel. I will now take you through the key financial highlights for the third quarter and our segment performance and run through our financial guidance. As always, all numbers are mentioned in Norwegian Krone. So let me start with the income statement. The third quarter revenue was seven point three billion Krone, up from six point four billion Krone a year ago driven mainly by the EMM and subsea segments.

19:03 This confirms that activity increase we have guided for in the second half of this year as we continue to progress on our project portfolio. The underlying EBITDA was four fifty nine million Krone, up from four fifty one million a year ago, and the underlying EBIT was seventy eight million Krone up from one hundred and forty eight million Krone a year ago. We ended the quarter with a net income excluding special items of hundred and one million Krone and earnings per share of point two two Krone.

19:42 Now moving to our balance sheet and cash flow. We ended the quarter with a good cash flow performance and solid financial position. Our working capital ended at minus six hundred and sixty six million Krone, cash flow from operation was five seventy six million Krone and our cash flow from investment was minus twenty three million Krone. During the quarter, we invested one hundred and fifty six million Krone in our own bonds reducing outstanding bonds from two point five billion to two point three billion.

20:20 Net interest bearing debt to EBITDA is robust at minus one point three times well below our leverage covenants at three point five times. We ended the quarter with a net cash position of one point one billion Krone. Now over to the segments, for renewables and field development, the third quarter revenue was two point five billion Krone similar to the same period last year. The underlying EBITDA was eighty nine million Krone with a margin of three point six percent. Margins were somewhat impacted due to several of our project are in early phases of execution without profit recognition at this time.

21:10 As a reminder, some of the historical quarters you see on the graph had positive one of effects from the former Kvaerner business. The order intake was very strong at five billion Krone or two times Book-to-Bill, this was mainly driven by the major three billion award of the offshore wind project Sunrise in the U. S.

21:35 The activity level in this segment is expected to increase somewhat from the current levels as we will gradually increase our progress on recent awards. This segment is currently experiencing high tendering activity and is positioning for large upcoming opportunities. For the EMM segment, the third quarter revenue increased to two point four billion Krone up from one point nine billion Krone a year ago, driven by good progress on ongoing projects.

22:13 The underlying EBITDA was one hundred and twenty six million Krone with a margin of five point two percent up from three point five percent a year earlier. Order intake was solid at two point two billion Krone or close to one times Book-to-Bill and the backlog remains strong at eighteen point six billion Krone. The activity level in this segment is expected to increase slightly moving forward on the back of ongoing work and our frame agreements.

22:48 In the subsea segment, the third quarter revenue increased to two point four billion Krone up from two point one billion Krone a year ago, driven by increased progress on recent awards. The underlying EBITDA was three thirty six million Krone with a margin of fourteen point one percent. This was driven by solid performance on ongoing projects in the period.

23:13 Order intake was solid at two point five billion Krone or one times Book-to-Bill. And the backlog in subsea remained strong at eighteen point five billion Krone. The activity level in subsea is expected to increase somewhat moving forward from the current level as we will increase our progress on recently awarded work. The subsea segment continues to experience high tendering activity in particular on the Norwegian continental shelf and with a focused approach in active regions globally.

23:49 Now over to order intake and backlog for the company overall. We had another quarter of strong order intake at nine point five billion Krone or one point three times Book-to-Bill. This means we have had six consecutive quarters with a book to bill about one times. And year-to-date, we have delivered one point times Book-to-Bill. Our order backlog is now at forty eight point four billion Krone. This means we have a solid backlog coverage moving forward, and it provides a solid foundation for our growth targets towards twenty twenty five.

24:32 We also see that the share of our order book from renewables and energy transition is including low carbon solution for oil and gas production is now at thirty four percent up from eight percent a year ago. This demonstrate that our transition journey is on-track.

24:55 Now to sum up, in the third quarter, we continue to improve margins, continue to deliver strong order intake and maintain a solid financial position. This demonstrate that we are on track with our targets for revenue growth and cash generation moving forward. Based on our secured revenue for the rest of the year, we now increase full year guidance for twenty twenty one revenue to around twenty nine billion Krone. EBITDA margins continue to be seen up from last year to about six percent. It is still early days regarding twenty twenty two. But based on our secured backlog and the current market activity, we see our twenty twenty two revenue up fifteen percent from twenty twenty one at this point it time.

25:53 The outlook for project sanctioning remains positive and Aker Solutions is in excellent position to take full advantage of these opportunities. Thank you for Listening, that was the end of our presentation, and we will now take any questions you might have. Mariana, please help us with the Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Marianne Hagen

26:21 Thank you. And the first question goes to that point and it's from Frederik Lunde and he says congrats on a very impressive turnaround. You have a net cash position on a very strong visibility from the backlog and tendering. Are there any realistic alternatives to returning cash to shareholders at the Q4?

Kjetel Digre

26:46 Yes, you can start from that Idar?

Idar Eikrem

26:49 Yes, Frederick, it's interesting question that we have faced a few times. And as we communicated before, our job is of course, to delivering well of on our ongoing project and this suggests another quarter where we have demonstrated that. And to build financial robustness and that we have also done. And when it comes to our dividend and dividend policy, we will revert back to that in the fourth quarter when we announced the full year results.

Marianne Hagen

27:23 And that is also the answer to the same question from [Indiscernible] And then the last question I have is from [Indiscernible] and it's what is the potential of contracts linked to the development of Aker carbon win and horizon?

Marianne Hagen

27:41 Well, the basic idea and the foundation for those companies are actually created within the frames of Aker Solutions. And all having done those often really creating excellent value and they are developing themselves into customers that are really important for us as supplier on a contractor. We see many many tasks that are actually running from prior to the spin offs, which is now currently ongoing and when they are maturing into new areas, we are there to actually be part of studying these options. And we part of also their technology agenda. So at sort of a high level notes, those are important clients. We know that there are, the one that we can collaborate integrated and there's a lot of opportunities together with them going forward.

Marianne Hagen

28:33 Thank you. And now more questions are coming in. So, I have another question from Haakon Amundsen and he has two questions, please. Did you have any project completions or contingency relief in Subsea this quarter? That's the first question. And the second one is, can you explain the movement in the value of your tendering from the second quarter?

Kjetel Digre

28:56 Yes. I think just to the last one, we are not changing tendering strategy and ongoing activities in that space, we have one quite some considerable contracts that has affected the numbers. And then there's also some projects that has been changed from the client side, but not big terms or changes in tendering strategy or the way that we are in operations in that direction. And then to the Subsea question.

Idar Eikrem

29:24 So the Subsea questions, First of all, we are extremely happy with the margins and result that the subsea organization is producing these times and that is and it's no sort of specific single items. It's just solid performance in the entire portfolio of subsea that is contributing to very strong earnings and good margins.

Kjetel Digre

29:50 And to that's subsea and also if you look at the Subsea here, we know that the tie-back type of activities is going to increase going forward because of the nature for instance and NCS. We know that the technology and the offsetting is going – is even more to a proven in stage and it's going to be relevant for so much more and then also the business being stable and predictable and profitable. So all in all, Subsea is doing great.

Marianne Hagen

30:20 Next question is from [Indiscernible]. He says good morning. And he says how do you see the potential for continued margin improvement in twenty two?

Kjetel Digre

30:30 Well, without commenting the history too much, I think we've been quite clear both either on myself from any started last summer. On our key focus, we have to make sure that our core activities are controlled and that we have both people and technologies, little earnings cycles, that means that we're actually improving that core activity every day all the time. And then on top of that, we will transform and developing something more. So and the way that also onboarding project on strategic fit making sure that to understand risks and having control from they won't. That kind of discipline and the starting point of the core activity hand. In my mind, we will result in improved margins going forward. Anything to add Idar?

Idar Eikrem

31:14 I think it's very much in line with the story that was presented more than a year ago when we announced the merger, and it's also in the combination with good cost control internally. Focus on continuous improvement. So keeping a good track on the cost side as well as growing the top line without growing the cost in line with the top line growth that will also contribute to improved margins over time. And be a vital element in delivering what we announced at the time in one billion free cash flow in average per year up to twenty twenty five.

Kjetel Digre

31:53 Just want to add one thing. Over and above the numbers, our company is also extremely focused on creating we means as I try to say in my presentation and the best way our earning model for us is to create wind wins and predictable execution for our customers, that is when making margins and profit feels the best and that's our focus going forward.

Marianne Hagen

32:16 We have another related question from Kim Andrea. He says was the fourteen percent margin in Subsea, a reflection completing legacy projects or is this the level we should expect to see also going forward?

Idar Eikrem

32:31 Yes. I just refer to my previous answer on that one. It's very good and solid performance in the entire Subsea portfolio. And when it comes to margins, we can't sort promise fourteen point one percent every quarter, but we will be in the range of sort of twelve percent to fifteen percent range in Subsea at least for the coming few quarters.

Marianne Hagen

32:59 And Kim Andrea has another question as well. And he says, can you share some more information on the Sunrise HVDC contract? How is your U. S. Execution model and are you partnering with a local yard?

Idar Eikrem

33:14 Well, I think if you look at the HVDC area, the way that we have been selected as a preferred contractor in partnerships with some other key suppliers is really talking to our history, how we have been delivering and the credibility we have our own engineering and precise predictable project execution, It's a different platform than what we do for oil and gas, but there's lot of similarities. So when looking at this, we will use our engineering muscle, our project execution competence and also use our assets and yards, but we will do that as we do in oil and gas with models around pre-fabrication so to make it as efficient and competitive as we need. And then that's the sorting point and it's really an excellent sort of pole position having the opportunity to build the new Aker Solutions around opportunities like this and we will learn a lot through this first phase and we're already well on the underway with Ørsted on this project.

Marianne Hagen

34:17 Yes. There are several questions around the same kind of topics here, there is not one I don't expect you to have any good answers too, but how the charts [Indiscernible] says how are the results being received in the stock market? And is there a very positive reaction or is it look warm?

Marianne Hagen

34:39 I don't know, but I think we are now started sort of gradually improving our company, no big sort press release so that, I hope that we see that we are gradually making sure that this company is stable predictable, but also transforming the pace pursuing opportunities that are really sort of ours to win, we have a natural space in the new energy verticals and we are grabbing them. So we will grow this company what we call it stone by stone in a region. So that's the process that we are right in the middle of it. If you want anything to add Idar?

Idar Eikrem

35:17 No, I think that’s sums it up very well and in line with what we communicated a year ago and we are doing it step by step.

Kjetel Digre

35:27 Step by step possibly was a better version.

Marianne Hagen

35:30 I also have another tough question from [Indiscernible]. He has – he asked how are your contracts structured vis-a-vis inflation? Do you feel any impact from general cost inflation margins?

Idar Eikrem

35:44 Well, that's so importantly. I had a note on capacity and the way that we worked that us both risk, but also an opportunity. We need to use ourselves in the best possible way. And then obviously, when you see an activity increase like this, we need to wind ahead into one to two years into the future and starts creating security for the projects by having the right dialogues with both equipment suppliers and also secure things in – within the raw materials. And having that radar is something we were continuously and we talked with our clients and we are securing it to the proper mechanisms in the contract, making sure that the risk is shared and where should be.

Kjetel Digre

36:29 Just to add to that one, of course, this is one that we are following closely and as gentlemen mentioned earlier on safeguarding and safe and excellent execution is the key to value creation going forward as well and vital part of that is, of course, make sure that whenever we tender for a new project, a lot of let's say prices that we submit to our customer are locked in our tendering their phase already.

Idar Eikrem

37:00 And Perhaps tying a couple other sort of words that keep on mentioning. Standardization means a lot that means that you know what to do in projects that are a bit ahead of you and that there's sort of an opportunity to secure and have sort of warm relations to the supplier market in the way that is I think it's special that we need to sort of grow further. So that is and also working on portfolios rather than projects one by one with key clients like Aker BP and then also potentially important to us.

Marianne Hagen

37:34 Then we will round off with the last question Is from Daniel Thompson, and he says well done on another strong quarter. How should we think about the phasing on the renewables and field development portfolio and hence the potential to improve margins somewhat within this segment, particularly given the high tendering activity that should lead to more early stage work?

Kjetel Digre

37:57 Yes. As I mentioned in my presentation, I have quite a few project is currently in early phase of development. And as we have communicated before, we are applying a relatively conservative approach saying that we are not taking in any profit in the early phase of new project. We are normally monitoring those and so the revenue is of course included in our figures, but no profit recognition in the early phases that is a drag on the margins for the time being. And as we progress into fourth quarter and first half of next year, many of these project will then be at the stage where we also start recognizing a profit.

Idar Eikrem

38:50 Yes. And growing this is going to be according to our strategy, which is communicated according to the pace that we said within the verticals that should be and then also with some new customers, but also with our existing months and the reason why I mentioned the last thing is that we are actually in this change journey together with some our historically most important key clients and we are doing that together with them. So that's sort of the framing of that growth renewables.

Marianne Hagen

39:20 So this concludes the presentation of the third quarter results for Aker Solutions. Thank you all for joining us today.

Idar Eikrem

39:27 Thank you.

Kjetel Digre

39:28 Thank you.