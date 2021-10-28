monstArrr_/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Later this month, Black Friday is happening. I remember when everyone would line up early in the morning to rush into the store, hunting for the best deals. Exciting times!

Over the years, Black Friday has changed quite a bit. Now we have "Cyber Monday", and many now turn to the internet to find the best deals. You no longer have to run around the store. You can pull up your cell phone and instantly compare prices across dozens of competitors. I think the fun of Black Friday has deflated a bit.

As the internet has become the go-to source to snatch up sales and deals, it has also become the go-to place to snag excellent deals in the stock market. We no longer have to watch for the paper to arrive to read about tickers and their changes, drive/walk/call your brokerage, and place an order. Long gone are paper stock certificates and dividend checks coming in the mail.

Yet, in this fast-paced world with rapid selling and buying, rapid traveling from place to place, instant communication between continents, you would think there would never be any bargains in the market. You'd be wrong. It seems among all this rapid movement, the market will run past great deals.

Today we want to look at two excellent on-sale funds. Bargains you shouldn't be passing up.

Pick #1: UTG - Yield 6.7%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is a rare fund. It can claim that it has never cut its dividend, making it an income investor's dream purchase. Utilities sold off last week, primarily due to rising treasury yields. This kind of knee-jerk reaction is often a buying opportunity.

Consider the last time the 10-year yield went from around 1.4% to over 2.5%:

UTG fell at first, but once rates climbed, UTG's price fully rebounded in less than six months and went to higher highs. In fact, during this period, UTG paid a large $0.92 special dividend and raised its monthly dividend. It was a "sell the rumor, buy the news" moment. Investors who ran from UTG in fear of "rising rates" provided a buying opportunity for savvy investors to get higher yields.

UTG invests in a variety of utilities, including multi-utilities, electric utilities, REITs (such as data center REITs), telecoms, and more.

- Source: UTG Fund Update - June 30, 2021

Utilities are not always exciting. They are investments that pay out good dividends and businesses where change comes slowly over time. Utilities are defensive income picks that make money in good and bad times. The reason? Everyone needs utilities such as water, electricity, internet, and communications, no matter the economic conditions. UTG will protect your income during downswings.

As investors abandon treasuries with negative real yields, utilities are a source of reliable income that many will turn to. Utilities are often seen as proxies to bonds, and there has been huge investor demand for them earlier this year. We expect this to continue. Importantly, utility investments such as UTG are set to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of the new infrastructure spending. So when Wall Street sells them off, take advantage of the dip and buy before other income investors come in to buy the dip!

Pick #2: THQ - Yield 5.6%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) is a CEF that focuses on the burgeoning healthcare sector. The healthcare sector has strong secular tailwinds with an aging population. It is an unavoidable fact of life that the older you get, the more doctors you know on a first-name basis.

Tekla is the clear leader among CEF managers in the healthcare sector. While THQ is one of its newer funds going back to 2014, Tekla has other funds like HQH and HQL that date back to the '90s and have provided shareholders with fantastic returns over the years.

- Source: gurufocus.com

The Healthcare sector has an average PE of 27.08, while the SP 500 currently has an average PE of 28.55. This means healthcare is on sale compared to the general market. The real highlight here is how certain parts of the healthcare sector are extremely on sale! Drug manufacturers for example are available at an even larger discount!

THQ takes a diversified approach to the healthcare sector with major allocations to providers/services, pharmaceuticals, equipment/supplies, biotechnology, life sciences, and more. Their focus with THQ lines up with the most "on-sale" sectors in the healthcare space.

- Source: Tekla

Companies in THQ's top 10 include UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and AbbVie (ABBV).

THQ has been on fire and is trading near all-time highs. Yet as much as the price has climbed, NAV still remains higher!

THQ is still trading at a small discount to NAV. Usually, when we see a CEF's NAV climb so aggressively we can expect larger distributions to shareholders. On the heels of this strong performance, the odds are high of THQ raising its distribution next year or possibly paying a sizable special distribution.

When you go to the doctor, something that THQ owns is likely profiting from every step of the process. From the building itself that might be owned by a REIT, the equipment used to diagnose you, to the medication prescribed to treat the problem. Let's admit it, going to the doctor is never a lot of fun, but it sure is a heck of a lot better when you can add up the dividends in your head!

- Source: Dreamstime

Conclusion

The bargains are there! You just need to find them.

We are always looking to buy income opportunities when they are on sale. I know many of you join us and search daily! Today, we wanted to make your search a little easier by pointing out two on-sale funds that deserve a place in your income portfolio.

Income is needed in retirement and the more you buy when it is on sale the better. Retirement should be a time of enjoyment and ease, not stress and worry. THQ and UTG are both excellent funds to give you reliable and enjoyable income for years to come.

Now, what will you do with the time saved from having to look for bargains today? Perhaps you can enjoy a few more moments with your loved ones? Go for a walk? Enjoy the sunset and the close of another day filled with experiences while looking forward to the next.

That's income investing providing you the financial freedom you deserve. You can achieve it!