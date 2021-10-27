Orchidpoet/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a tough past year for investors in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with the ETF plunging ~45% from its Q3 2020 highs, returning to April 2020 levels even with the gold price (GLD) holding near US$1,700/oz. Fortunately, for investors in Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), the stock has been immune to the selling pressure, with the mid-tier producer up 54% year-to-date after lapping a 47% return last year. This exceptional performance can be attributed to the team's solid performance since commercial production began, with record preliminary Q3 results announced earlier this month. Given Victoria's scarcity value as a ~225,000-ounce producer with a long mine life in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, I would view any pullbacks below US$11.70 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Website)

Victoria Gold released its preliminary Q3 results earlier this month, reporting record quarterly gold production of ~55,800 ounces, translating to a 58% increase from the year-ago period. This exceptional performance was driven by record tonnes mined, record ore stacked, and continued improvements in grades, with an average ore stacked grade of 0.90 grams per tonne gold. However, even with the solid Q3 results, year-to-date production is still sitting at just ~60% of the company's FY2021 guidance mid-point. This suggests that it will be very difficult to meet this figure, and production will instead likely come in near the low end of the company's guided range (180,000 - 200,000 ounces). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Victoria saw a massive increase in production on a sequential and year-over-year basis, with the sequential increase to be expected, given that Victoria's production is always back-end weighted due to seasonal factors. However, the year-over-year increase was better than I expected, with the high end of my estimate coming in at 55,000 ounces for Q3. This was driven by a record 7.0 million tonnes of material mined, a record 3.3 million tonnes of ore stacked on the pad, and an improvement in grades to 0.90 grams per tonne gold (Q3 2020: 0.85 grams per tonne gold). These results have set Victoria up for a record quarter of revenue in Q3, with the potential to report C$114 million in revenue or better, assuming gold sales of 53,000+ ounces at an average gold price of C$2,150/oz or better.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, it's very encouraging to see key operating metrics continuing to trend in the right direction, with Victoria's brief hiccups last year from a material handling standpoint clearly in the rear-view mirror. Assuming slightly better figures in Q4, Victoria could report a 65,000-ounce plus quarter in Q4, which would push annual production right near the low end of guidance at the 180,000-ounce mark. While this could end up being a slight miss on the guidance mid-point, the real story is that there's significant future growth in the tank here from both a reserve, production, and annual revenue standpoint.

This is because Victoria continues to focus on Project 250 and Project 2040, with these two initiatives expected to push annual production closer to ~250,000 ounces per annum and to prove up a 20-year mine life vs. the 11 years in the 2019 update. Assuming Victoria is successful, this would translate to an increase in the project's NPV (5%) and would add an additional C$60 million in annual revenue to Victoria's top line, assuming a conservative gold price of C$2,000/oz. Therefore, even though production might miss the guidance mid-point, there is further growth in 2022 and 2023 if Victoria can execute successfully on its plans. Notably, this upside does not include regional targets, and there are plenty on the company's land package.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, most miners are coming up against their toughest comps of 2020 in the upcoming quarter, given that the majority reported a record average realized gold price in Q3 2020. This is because the gold price hit a new all-time high in Q3 2020 and stayed above US$1,850/oz for much longer than it did back in 2011, but the gold price was below US$1,800/oz for the majority of Q3 2021. This has led to a ~US$100/oz drag in average realized selling prices on a year-over-year basis, meaning that it will be difficult to report revenue growth in the coming quarter unless ounces sold in the most recent quarter were up materially on a year-over-year basis.

Fortunately, Victoria is one name that has lapped the tough comps and will post strong revenue growth, given that it sold just ~32,000 of the ~35,300 ounces produced in Q3 2020. Looking at the coming Q3 results, I would expect gold sales of at least 50,000 ounces, translating to more than C$110 million in revenue. As the chart above shows, this would translate to more than 30% revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, with further revenue growth expected in Q4 in what will be another difficult quarter for many miners unless the gold price can recover before year-end. This is great news for Victoria shareholders, with strong revenue growth expected in both periods, differentiating itself from the majority of its peers.

Valuation

(Source: Company Technical Report)

Looking at Victoria from a valuation standpoint, we can see that the Eagle Gold Mine has an estimated After-Tax NPV (5%) of C$1,475 million [US$1,180 million] at a $1,700/oz gold price. If we compare this to its current enterprise value of US$1.18 billion, the stock trades at a P/NAV multiple of approximately ~1.0. However, I would argue that there is significant upside to this After-Tax NPV (5%) figure, given that it is based on a 13-year mine life, it does not contemplate Victoria's ambitions to grow production to 250,000 ounces per annum (220,000 ounces in mine life), and it does not include an increase in reserves, which would support a 15+ year mine life.

If we assume that the After-Tax NPV (5%) comes in 25% higher in an updated study (~US$1.47 billion), this would leave Victoria trading closer to 0.80x NPV (5%), which is a much more reasonable valuation for a Tier-1 jurisdiction producer. This is especially true when we factor in Victoria's scarcity status, given that there is a dearth of ~225,000-ounce per annum producers out there in Canada that have a mine life of 10+ years, with further upside to 15+ years. Having said that, I prefer to buy single-asset producers at 0.75x NPV (5%) or lower, and ideally closer to 0.70x NPV (5%). So, even after factoring in upside to the 2019 figures, Victoria would need to decline closer to US$12.90 per share to become more compelling from a valuation standpoint.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Victoria has been one of the better performers since the March 2021 lows, given that it's one of only a handful of names that's within 20% of new all-time highs. The recent reversal and subsequent recovery in August added a new upper support level to the stock at US$10.65, with the new trading range being US$10.65 to US$17.00, where resistance lies. While the addition of a higher support level is good news and decreases the probability of the stock dropping back below US$10.00 per share, the stock is currently in the upper half of its trading range, which is not an ideal point to enter the stock from a reward/risk standpoint. This is based on the fact that there's $2.13 in upside to resistance and $4.22 in downside to support, translating to a reward/risk ratio of 0.50 to 1.0.

Generally, I prefer a minimum 5 to 1.0 reward/risk ratio to enter new positions for single-asset producers, given that they are higher-risk than their multi-asset peers, even if they are in favorable jurisdictions. For the stock to move back to a 5.0 to 1.0 reward/risk, Victoria would need to decline below US$11.70 per share, where it would have more than $5.30 in upside to its next area of resistance. This doesn't mean that the stock has to pull back this sharply, but this is where I would consider the reward/risk more favorable. In summary, I don't see a ton of value entering new positions here near US$14.90 per share.

(Source: Company Website)

Since beginning commercial production last year, Victoria Gold continues to make solid progress, and the company is on track for another record quarter in Q4. Having said that, the stock currently trades at close to 0.80x NPV (5%), assuming upside to the current study, which doesn't offer a large enough margin of safety unless one is hoping for a takeover, which could certainly come at a valuation closer to 1.0x P/NAV. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, and a takeover is certainly possible, but with the stock in the upper portion of its trading range, I see the reward/risk ratio as more balanced here short term. In summary, I believe there is better value elsewhere in the sector currently, but I would view any dips below US$11.70 as low-risk buying opportunities, where Victoria would trade within 10% of its upper support.