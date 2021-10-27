Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has seen a strong bearish trend over the last few months. Since hitting its peak in early May 2021, the stock has dipped by over 20%. It is down by 35% since hitting its last peak prior to the pandemic in January 2020. An argument can be made that the fundamentals of the company are still strong and hence such a big decline in the stock price is not warranted. However, we need to look at AT&T stock from the point of enterprise value which takes into account the massive debt which the company has taken.

When looking at the enterprise value metric, the dip has been only 12% since early May 2021 and it has declined by 18% since the peak in January 2020. This is a much smaller swing in the value when compared with the stock price. The recent decline can also be justified by the fact that the company is going to undergo a complex spinoff which will have a lot of uncertainties. If value investors want to jump into the stock at the current price, they should look at the EV metric.

A 40% decline in stock price at the current level will lead to a less than 20% dip in enterprise value. This leaves little room for a margin of safety during the complex spinoff process.

Smaller decline than perceived

The recent decline in AT&T stock has seen an increase in value-based investing arguments for the stock. The fundamentals in the core telecommunications operations are still quite stable. The company delivered positive results in the recent quarterly earnings. The net additions for wireless postpaid phone subscriptions were 928,000. This is the highest number reported by the company in a decade.

At the same time, the management is finally accepting the mistake in acquiring WarnerMedia and trying to unlock value through a spinoff. However, in the case of AT&T, it is important to take into account the gargantuan debt levels. Even after the spinoff of WarnerMedia, the debt will simply be transferred to another entity in which AT&T investors will still hold a stake. Hence, it is important to look at the enterprise value instead of market cap or stock price of AT&T.

Figure 1: Since the peak in early May, AT&T stock price has declined by 21.5% while enterprise value has dipped by only 12%

AT&T's market cap is close to $180 billion while its enterprise value is $365 billion due to the debt levels. Investors can get swayed by the price movement of the stock but the overall impact on the enterprise value is much smaller. In basic math, this would mean that if AT&T's market cap and stock price decline by 20% or $36 billion, the decline in enterprise value would be only 10% or $36 billion out of the total value of $360 billion. Similarly, if the decline in market cap is 40% or $72 billion, it would be equal to a 20% decline in enterprise value at the current levels.

Figure 2: AT&T price has declined by 34.5% since the peak in January 2020 while its enterprise value has dipped by half of that.

This is the core issue with AT&T stock at this point. At the current market and enterprise value levels, any negative or positive news will have twice the impact on the stock price compared to the overall value of the company.

Possibility of bigger declines

The basics of math can cause bigger bearish momentum in AT&T stock price levels in the future. As an example, if the stock price is $25 and enterprise value is $50 per stock, a $5 decline in stock price will cause the price to dip to $20 and enterprise value to $45 per stock. This is equal to 20% decline in the price level but will only cause a 10% decline in enterprise value. However, a further decline from $20 to $15 in stock price reduces the enterprise value per share to $40. This is equal to a decline of 25% in stock price but only 11% decline in enterprise value.

Hence, if the next few months reveal some major negative news for AT&T, Wall Street can be very brutal with the stock leading to a bigger decline in stock price than anticipated. The spinoff announced by the management is still very complex and full of uncertainty. It is not sure if investors would like the decline in dividends or they would see future potential in Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to the current market cap of Discovery (DISCA) (DISCK) and the 29% stake which it has according to the management, the new Warner Bros. Discovery would have a market cap of $55 billion and another $55 billion of debt. Hence, we can see similar swings in the new spinoff as the enterprise value is much bigger than the market cap. The new company will not pay dividends which can lead to even wilder swings in the sentiment and stock price.

Wait and watch

Investors looking for value hunting should take a wait-and-watch approach at the current price levels. As mentioned above, the price swings can be much bigger than what most investors can stomach. The fundamentals of the core telecommunications are stable and it would take a few months after the merger for the market to find an ideal price level for AT&T stock. However, over the next few quarters, the swings can get bigger and more frequent on every positive and negative rumor or news about AT&T. This would be a better time for speculation instead of fundamentals-based long-term investing.

Investor Takeaway

The value-based arguments about investing in AT&T have to take into account the enterprise value and the massive debt levels of the company. At the current levels, a 40% decline in stock price will lead to less than 20% decline in enterprise value. This leaves little room for margin of safety and can cause bigger swings in the stock price over the next few months. While the dividend might look attractive at over 8%, it needs to take into account the possibility of a massive decline in stock price due to the difference in market cap and enterprise value of the company.

The new spinoff company will also have similar debt levels. According to the current price levels of Discovery, the new Warner Bros. Discovery will have $55 billion in market cap and another $55 billion in debt. At the same time, the new company will not have the support of dividends to reduce swings in stock price. This can cause massive positive and negative swings based on minor news about the company's performance.