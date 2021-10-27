CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the Energy Select Sector Index. The Energy Select Sector Index is a sub-index of the S&P 500 and it is rebalanced quarterly. Components are weighted by their float-adjusted market capitalization. ERX is a leveraged vehicle to take advantage of the run-up in energy prices, but as with all leveraged products it comes with substantial risk. During the COVID crisis shareholders experienced a near total wipe-out (down 97% on a 5-year basis) highlighting that this is not a vehicle for buy-and-hold investors, but a speculative, short term tool for savvy investors looking to trade energy stocks momentum. Like other popular leveraged products ERX offers double the return of a S&P 500 sub-index by utilizing less cash (an investor would otherwise need $200 in capital to access the same return profile when investing $100 via ERX). Used wisely and on the back of an up-cycle in Energy, ERX can offer very compelling returns.

Portfolio Composition

ERX seeks to mirror 200% of the daily performance of the Energy Select Sector index which currently has the following composition:

Source: Direxion

Please note that this is not a static index, but a market weighted index rebalanced quarterly. The index provides exposure to North American Oil & Gas companies as well as Energy Equipment & Services providers.

The index was on a downtrend from 2018 to 2020, but has experienced a resurgence in 2021, yet is far from the highs experienced in 2015:

Source: S&P

Characteristics

Vehicle Type: ETF (Exchange Traded Fund)

Bankruptcy Remote: Yes

Yield: 2.02% 12-month yield

Risk (5-yr): Sharpe -0.16 , St Dev 98.63

Net Expense Ratio: 1%

AUM: $640mm

Return: 200% of the Index return for a single day

Returns

Due to its leveraged nature the fund almost lost all its value during the COVID crisis:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Leverage magnifies positive returns during a market upturn but also magnifies loses during a downswing. This vehicle can lose almost all of its value. As a buy-and-hold investor this is not suitable. Only sophisticated investors with short time-frames and high risk appetites should trade this stock. As we saw from the portfolio characteristics this fund has a 5-year standard deviation of 98.63. This is a highly speculative investment vehicle.

Year-to-date ERX has mirrored a 2x return when benchmarked against the main Energy ETF (XLE):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Please note the volatility of the return profile even when looking at the year-to-date chart: returns were up 120% in June before going back down to 50% in August. This is truly a short term trader's tool and it exposes tremendous volatility versus unleveraged asset classes.

Please note that ERX, unlike other leveraged products, actually has an option chain, meaning you can trade calls / puts on this leveraged vehicle. Buying a call on ERX is a principal protected way to take advantage of upwards movements, albeit the high option implied volatility might dissuade traders. In a nutshell you do not have to buy it outright but can use options to engage in more conservative trades on ERX.

Energy Sector Set-Up

Energy stocks were in a substantial downtrend until late 2020, with WTI turning negative during the COVID crisis not helping. Since late 2020, on the back of the newly discovered COVID vaccines and demand return, we have seen an uptrend forming in the Energy space:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The index has not yet reached in 2018 levels yet, still leaving a gap to be filled to be flat from 2017 to today on a price return basis.

The marketplace has seen substantial discussions around the energy sector under-investment and the beginning of a new commodities super-cycle, but it is ultimately up to each individual investor to ascertain how much of a run in this energy bull is left in the tank.

Given many companies' flirt with bankruptcy during 2020 due to bloated balance-sheets, near term debt maturities and uncontrolled expansion, the latest trends are encouraging with most producers focusing on debt optimization, cost reduction and reducing overall leverage. ESG concerns have also pushed many producers to shelve traditional Oil & Gas production plans and allocate more capital towards lower carbon footprint energy generations. All these factors point towards a slower than normal recovery in production on the supply side, thus providing a solid set-up for a continued recovery and run-up in the sector.

Conclusion

An investor looking to take advantage of the run-up in the energy sector can utilize ERX as a good vehicle to obtain twice the returns of the Energy Select Sector Index by investing the same theoretical $100. As a leveraged vehicle ERX is set up to mirror 200% the daily return on the underlying index, and there will be a basis between the index return and the ERX return on longer time horizons. If you believe the energy run-up is set to continue and want a higher return than what is offered by buying the index outright (via XLE for example) then ERX is a good tool to utilize. Please keep in mind that this ETF is a short term trading tool and not suitable for a buy-and-hold investor. There is an option chain available for ERX as well, so an investor can choose a more conservative strategy of buying calls on the ETF if deemed more suitable.