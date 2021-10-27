svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) shows promising clinical studies about its thermogenic (calorie-burning) MetaPlus formulation. Amazon (AMZN) appears to be behind 15%-20% of the company's total amount of sales. In my opinion, further online retail sales and communication efforts could push the stock up to a valuation of $136. After running several DCF models, I will continue to acquire shares at the current market price of $95-$105.

Celsius Holdings

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Celsius Holdings develops, markets, sells, and distributes calorie-burning fitness and lifestyle beverages under the Celsius brand name:

Source: Our Brands - Celsius Holdings Inc.

Celsius Holdings delivered multiple studies on how Celsius' products increase fat burn and endurance. The company's proprietary thermogenic (calorie-burning) MetaPlus formulation seems to be a complete success. In my view, once investors learn about the benefits of the products sold by Celsius Holdings, the demand for the stock will increase.

If Celsius Holdings Successfully Communicates Its Clinical Studies And The Company's Expansion In Europe Is Successful, The Fair Price Would Be $150

In my opinion, if Celsius Holdings successfully communicates its clinical research to clients, sales will trend north. The management has executed a significant amount of studies in the United States with very relevant organizations, including the Ohio Research Group of Exercise Science & Sports Nutrition and the Applied Biochemistry & Molecular Physiology Laboratory of the University of Oklahoma.

The most interesting outcome from the studies is an increase in metabolism of twelve percent over the three-hour period. I believe that any shareholder needs to read carefully some of the results obtained by Celsius Holdings:

Metabolic rate (via indirect calorimetry, measurements taken from breaths into and out of calorimeter) and substrate oxidation (via respiratory exchange ratios) were measured at baseline (pre-ingestion) and for ten minutes at the end of each hour for three hours post-ingestion. The results showed an average increase of metabolism of twelve percent over the three-hour period, compared to a statistically insignificant change for the control group. Metabolic rate, or metabolism, is the rate at which the body expends energy. This is also referred to as the "caloric burn rate." Indirect calorimetry calculates heat that living organisms produce from their production of carbon dioxide. It is called "indirect" because the caloric burn rate is calculated from a measurement of oxygen uptake. Direct calorimetry would involve the subject being placed inside the calorimeter for the measurement to determine the heat being produced. Source: 10-K

In 2020, the company's selling and marketing expenses represented more than 26% of the total sales. In my opinion, the company is really making a lot of efforts to promote its brands. Soon more clients will most likely learn about the company's clinical studies, and will perhaps buy more products:

Source: 10-K

I am also quite confident about the company's internationalization plans. Celsius Holdings already distributes its products in foreign regions. It is also worth mentioning that in 2019, the company acquired Func Food, which is right now the company's Nordic distribution partner. In my view, the transaction is quite promising as it opens the door to further expansion in Europe:

Celsius intends to use Func Food as a platform to expand product distribution elsewhere in Europe. Source: 10-k

My figures include a decline in sales growth from 30% in 2024 to 9% in 2030. From 2027 to 2030, the company's CFO/Sales ratio would stand at 7%. Finally, if we assume capital expenditures of close to $2.5 billion, free cash flow would grow from close to $50 million in 2023 to close to $150 million in 2030:

Source: Author Materials

The selection of the WACC was not that easy. Most competitors report a WACC below 10%, but they are not at all growing like Celsius Holdings, and their size is many times larger than that of Celsius. Considering these factors, I believe that it is fair to assume a large discount for Celsius Holdings:

Source: Guru

With a WACC of 15.5%, the DFCF would grow from $14 million to $71 million, and the sum of the free cash flow would stand at $475 million:

Source: Author Materials

If we assume a FCF of $276 million, a multiple of 100x FCF, and debt close to $60 million, the total equity valuation stands at close to 7.8 billion. Note that Celsius Holdings is trading at more than 500x EBITDA, so my FCF multiple is not that expensive:

Source: YCharts

Finally, notice that the equity per share would be equal to $105:

Source: Author Materials

Case Scenario In Which Celsius Stops Acquiring New Competitors And No Products Are Released

In 2019, with the acquisition of Func Food, Celsius Holdings did not only gain access to a new market in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The management also acquired new products like beverages, protein bars, supplements, and superfoods, as well as brands like FAST, FitFarm, and CocoVi. In my opinion, the transaction represents a fantastic catalyst for the revenue line. Take into account that more products and brands available for sales usually lead to revenue growth.

I will also be expecting new brands and beverage lines. Note that the company is introducing a significant number of new beverages in the market. CELSIUS HEAT was introduced in 2018, and CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY was introduced in 2019, whereas CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia is a recent innovation. If the company continues to deliver new products, sales growth will most likely remain elevated. Notice that we are talking about a company that may be delivering close to 100% sales growth in the near future:

Source: YCharts

With all this being said, in my view, failing to acquire new competitors and no product development could be a disaster for the stock. In my opinion, it is quite unlikely that sales growth does not exceed 80%-95% in 2021-2022. However, if revenue does not reach the expectations of market participants, traders may sell shares. As a result, I would be expecting the share price to decline.

Under these traumatic circumstances, if we assume a conservative WACC of 17.5%, the cumulative free cash flow would be equal to $385 million:

Source: Author Materials

If we use a multiple of 75x, a terminal FCF close to 190x, and a share count close to 75 million, the implied equity per share would equal $50:

Source: Author Materials

With More Online Sales From Amazon Or Other Online Retailers, I Would Expect Even More Upside Potential

Interestingly, in 2020, Celsius Holdings reported that Amazon is responsible for 15%-20% of the company's sales. It is both surprising and quite revelatory:

In 2020, Amazon accounted for approximately 15% and 12.0% of our revenues during the years ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Source: 10-k

In my opinion, Celsius Holdings is quite successful in doing online sales. If the company successfully sells to other online retailers, sales growth could even go higher. In this case scenario, I would be expecting sales growth of 20%-15% and CFO/Sales close to 8.5%. As shown in the image below, the company's free cash flow would be more significant than that in previous case scenarios:

Source: Author Materials

I assumed a WACC of 10% and a multiple of 105x, which is very reasonable because Celsius Holdings reports significant sales growth. The implied share price would be equal to $136:

Source: Author Materials

Celsius Holdings Reports Asset Growth And 93% Increase In Cash In The Last Six Months

As of June 30, 2021, the company reported $83 million in cash, which represents 93% more than that in December 2020. In my opinion, investors are giving cash to Celsius Holdings to develop more products as well as to acquire other distributors. In the future, with more cash in hand, I believe that the valuation of the company could pick up because investors would expect more sales growth.

Source: 10-Q

The company's financial debt does not look very worrying. As of June 30, 2021, Celsius Holdings reported only $60 million in lease liability-finance leases. I am expecting 2025 FCF to be close to $100 million, so from here, the leverage does not look that significant:

Source: 10-Q

Takeaway

With many successful studies about the company's proprietary thermogenic MetaPlus formulation, Celsius needs to increase its communication efforts. As soon as more traders learn about the market estimates, I would expect an increase in the demand for the stock. Besides, if the company sells more online, and Amazon continues to buy products from Celsius Holdings, I would expect even more revenue growth. Under my most optimistic case scenario, the company is worth $136. Clearly, the shares are a gift at the current market price of close to $100.