Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has reported strong revenue growth in the last few quarters despite facing regulatory backlash. But it is also important to differentiate growth within different segments of Alibaba. The Others segment within Core commerce showed 82% YoY growth in the last quarter as new acquisitions added to revenue growth. This segment consists of New Retail and includes revenue from low-margin businesses like Sun Art (OTCPK:SURRY), Tmall Supermarket, Freshippo, Intime, and others.

Higher growth in Others segment has increased its revenue share to 27% compared to 20% in the year-ago quarter. If we remove the contribution of Others segment, Alibaba's revenue would have grown by 25% on a YoY basis.

Alibaba's business model is changing rapidly with revenue contributions from newer businesses becoming more important. Hence, it will be important for investors to distinguish the margin and growth potential of different businesses. The valuation model will need to be built looking at the scope of individual segments instead of the headline numbers reported by the company.

New trend in low margin businesses

Alibaba is currently undergoing a process that is opposite to Amazon (AMZN). Amazon started with a low-margin retail business and added the profitable AWS and advertising business which now form the core of its valuation. On the other hand, Alibaba started with a highly profitable e-commerce business and is now adding lower-margin businesses like physical retail, delivery, digital media, and others. This has led to a significant fall in overall margins for Alibaba as the new businesses cannot match the margins of the core e-commerce business.

Figure 1: Growth in lower margin Others business has helped in increasing the overall revenue growth rate. Source: Company filings

We can see from the above image that there was a whopping 82% YoY growth in Others segment. This is the revenue from physical retail stores, which is generally a very low-margin business. It has also had an impact on the employee numbers of the company. The consolidation of Sun Art has increased the headcount of the company to over 250,000 in the last quarter compared to close to 120,000 in the previous quarter.

The revenue share of Others segment has increased from 20% in the year-ago quarter to 27% in the last quarter. If Alibaba continues to acquire other physical retail chains, we could see the revenue share from Others segment increase further.

Importance of standalone valuation

Due to the above trend, it is very important to look at the standalone valuation of different segments. We can see that Alibaba's core Customer Management business reported 14% YoY growth, which is quite good considering the revenue base of this segment. This is the business that contributes most of the profits for Alibaba.

Figure 2: Changes in the EBITA margins of different segments. Source: Company filings

Alibaba has also reported 29% YoY growth rate in the cloud segment. The annualized revenue from this segment is close to $10 billion, which makes it one of the main players in this industry. The revenue share of cloud business is only 8%, but Alibaba has managed to report profitability within this segment. The operating margin of Amazon's AWS is 30% while Alibaba's cloud business has a margin close to 2%. It is likely that Alibaba will be able to narrow this gap in margins in the next few quarters, which can improve the sentiment for the overall stock.

Alibaba's Digital media business had modest growth of 15% compared to the year-ago quarter. However, Alibaba was able to improve the margins from negative 19% in the year-ago quarter to negative 5% in the previous quarter. This is a 14 percentage point improvement in a single year, which has helped the company save close to $0.8 billion on an annualized basis. Even though the revenue growth is quite low in this business, Alibaba has reported a healthy 30% growth rate in average daily subscribers for Youku. According to Variety, Youku's membership base is at 90-100 million compared to 112 million for Tencent Video and 119 million for iQIYI (IQ). Rapid membership growth in Youku could help Alibaba replicate Amazon Prime's success and also build better loyalty for its retail platform to defend against competition from JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD).

Future valuation model

The future valuation of Alibaba will be heavily dependent on businesses like the cloud segment, subscription revenue, advertising, international growth, and others. Alibaba is prudently using the profits from its core commerce operations to build new revenue streams, which can improve its ecosystem and also generate good margins in the future.

The cloud business is already expanding beyond its home base in China into Europe, Southeast Asia, and other international regions. Alibaba will be directly competing with other US giants in these territories. This can have a positive impact on the margins of Alibaba Cloud, which are generally higher for Amazon and other cloud companies.

Alibaba stock has also suffered due to regulatory pushbacks. However, the fundamental business of Alibaba is still strong. The company is also building a strong membership base which can increase the ability of its ecosystem to weather any future storms. It is certainly possible that Alibaba is able to build a membership business similar to Amazon Prime over the next few quarters on the back of its Youku platform and better logistics from its Cainiao service.

Alibaba is still modestly valued when we look at the standalone valuation of its cloud business, membership, Youku, and core commerce. However, it will be important to move away from headline growth numbers and dig deeper into the growth potential of individual business segments.

Investor takeaway

Alibaba has reported a 34% YoY revenue growth rate in the previous quarter. This number has been lifted higher by the Others segment, which consists of physical stores with very low margins. If we remove the contribution of Others segment, Alibaba had a revenue growth rate of 25%. The revenue share of the Others segment has also increased to 27%, which means any future growth in this business will have a larger impact on the overall numbers.

Hence, it is very important to look at individual segments and gauge the growth runway for these businesses. One of the main drivers for future valuation growth in Alibaba will be its Cloud business. Similarly, its membership business is growing rapidly, which can help the company replicate the success of Amazon Prime. Alibaba's advertising business is also very strong due to the massive e-commerce market share of the company. Looking at these segments, Alibaba stock seems modestly priced with good growth potential.