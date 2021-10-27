onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) just secured a huge deal with SK ecoplant. It puts Bloom at the forefront of the emerging green hydrogen economy. There are many reasons to like Bloom. It has superior margins, approaches positive cash flow, and grows fast. I previously wrote that a partnership could be a catalyst for the share price, consider this an update. Bloom talked about a possible European partnership as well.

SK Deal

This partnership is huge for Bloom Energy. The deal includes $4.5B in orders over 3 years. SK ecoplant also pledged at least a $255M immediate investment in Bloom. There is a possible ~$250M extra investment between now and November 30, 2023. The extra investment would happen at a 15% premium to the prevailing stock price at that time. The investment comes at a good time for Bloom as it still had to bridge a couple of quarters of slightly negative cash flows. This gives Bloom additional firing power for investing in its hydrogen platform.

The companies will create hydrogen innovation centers in the US and South Korea. They want to accelerate the market expansion for Bloom's hydrogen solutions.

SK ecoplant is a subsidiary of SK Group. It's a South Korean conglomerate active in a broad range of sectors from chemicals to telecom. SK ecoplant is Bloom's biggest customer today. It accounted for ~34% or ~$270M of revenue in 2020. The current commitment is fivefold of 2020 revenue.

The company is also known for its partnership with Plug Power (PLUG). This happened through another subsidiary, SK E&S. The companies have a joint venture for producing fuel cells and electrolyzers in Asia. Plug and Bloom compete on electrolyzers with different technologies. The fuel cells from Plug and Bloom are in different areas of expertise. Plug is focused on warehousing and transportation solutions. Bloom provides stationary power systems that run on natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen.

It seems SK was more prudent with the Bloom deal than with Plug. The deal with Plug happened at a sky-high valuation which is why I still don't see it as the best hydrogen stock.

Bloom's Hydrogen Solutions

Bloom's energy servers currently run on natural gas or biogas. It always had a strategy towards hydrogen solutions but at an economically sensible pace. The company's energy servers and electrolyzers are based on SOFC (solid oxide fuel cells) technology. Electrolyzers can transform electricity into hydrogen and energy servers convert it back into electricity.

The high operating temperature of SOFC technology makes it compatible with nuclear energy. Bloom researches the possibilities together with Idaho National Laboratory.

As shown in the graphic, this means Bloom can offer both hydrogen and natural gas solutions for its applications. The natural gas or biogas-powered energy servers can be modified with carbon capture technology to become zero/negative carbon emissions.

Strong Growth Expectations

Bloom targeted a 25%-30% CAGR for its revenue from 2020 through 2025. This deal already accomplishes this outlook. Revenue without SK should come in around $630M in 2021. If I assume stable revenues from other customers and an increasing SK revenue over three years this leads to $2.35B revenue in 2024. This is ~31% annual revenue growth from 2020.

I assumed no growth from other customers which is unlikely as Bloom introduces its electrolyzers. Bloom also works on a marine ship powering solution together with Samsung Heavy Industries.

Considering all these aspects, I expect a heightened outlook from Bloom for 2025. The deal could even have a positive effect on net margins as R&D and SG&A costs should take a smaller portion of Bloom's revenue. Bloom targets a 30% gross margin and a 15% operating margin in 2025.

Bloom Valuation

Bloom's market cap is at $4.85B after the strong share price increase. The SK investment is in preferred shares but convertible to ordinary shares so it will dilute existing shareholders slightly. Based on the current market capitalization and 2021 outlook the company trades at a ~5 PS ratio. It's still cheap for a company with a strong growth outlook in the short and long term.

Comparison With Peers

Major competitors of Bloom Energy are Ceres Power Holdings (OTCPK:CPWHF) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL). Both are a lot smaller than Bloom. FuelCell's main product is based on carbonate fuel cells. It also looks into SOFC's. I've written a negative piece about FCEL earlier this year. Ceres also focuses on SOFC like Bloom. The company has partnerships with large companies like Bosch and Doosan Fuel Cell (OTCPK:DOOSF). Ceres achieves very high margins and grows very fast but trades rather expensive.

Bloom is the market leader for SOFC-based stationary power systems. It's far ahead in terms of revenues and systems installed. Ceres is promising but expensive at a PS ratio of 72. FuelCell is expensive on PS ratio and achieves below par margins. Ceres does exceed Bloom's margins by a landslide. Bloom expects to improve its margins by scaling up.

I see Bloom as cheap in comparison to its peers.

Risks

While I see Bloom as a cheap growth stock, there are always risks to consider. Bloom's servers currently run on natural gas. The company is just now ramping up its hydrogen solutions. It will take time to switch towards hydrogen.

Hindenburg Research (yes, named after the famous hydrogen-related Hindenburg disaster) released a short report in 2019 with claims about the ineffectiveness of the SOFC technology. There is a 13.36% short interest in Bloom.

The company also made some accounting restatements in 2020. It replaced its CFO afterward.

The SK deal could be considered a risk as well. The dependency of Bloom on one customer will likely increase.

Conclusion

Bloom is set for secular growth. The company has its financials in order. This deal improves Bloom's cash position as it approaches positive cash flow from operations. It keeps improving its margins. This will make Bloom profitable far ahead of its peers.

The company has taken the slower road towards hydrogen as it focuses on profitability. I believe this pays off in the long run. Its technology is well-proven and hydrogen-ready. It provides a flexible platform that can use what the customer prefers. Over time, this will probably be green hydrogen. In the meantime, most energy servers are still run on natural gas and biogas.