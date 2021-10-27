400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) investment case after Q3 2021 results overnight (Tuesday, July 28). Alphabet's Class C shares down 0.5% in pre-market trading at the time of writing at 8 am EST.

We initiated our Buy rating on Alphabet in January 2021. Since then, (Class C) Alphabet stock has gained 47%, more than double the gain in S&P 500:

Librarian Capital's GOOG Rating History vs. Share Price Source: Seeking Alpha (27-Oct-21).

We believe yesterday's strong results support our investment case, imply a 2021 EPS higher than our forecasts in April, and point to a total return of 82% (18.2% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Buy Case Recap

Our Alphabet investment case sees its long-term EPS CAGR at low-teens, based on revenue growing low-teens, with:

Mid-single-digit growth in Search & Other, with the advertising sector growing at GDP or faster, and Google gaining share thanks to its competitive advantages, especially its network effect

Strong double-digit growth in YouTube Ads, a relatively new product growing at 30%+ a year in recent years

Strong double-digit growth in Google Cloud, which has a differentiated strategy and can leverage Alphabet's unique advantages

Alphabet Revenues & Growth by Segment (2018-2020) Source: Alphabet company filings.

We expect EBIT to grow slightly slower than revenues, with operational leverage offset by mix shift, and for buybacks to reduce the share count by approx. 2% each year, resulting in low-teens EPS growth overall.

We expect the P/E multiple to be broadly stable at the then 35x figure. We also believe P/E does not include the substantial value in Other Bets, which are not captured in earnings-based valuation methodologies.

Q3 2021 results showed a continuation of strong growth in Google Advertising, driving Alphabet's revenues up 41% and EPS up 70.7% year-on-year.

Revenues Up 41% and EBIT Up 88% in Q3

In Q3 2021, Alphabet revenues grew 41.0% and EBIT grew 87.6% year-on-year; Net Income grew less, by 68.4%, due to a decline in volatile "Other Income" (primarily gains/losses in equity investments) and higher taxes; EPS grew by 70.7% year-on-year, helped by a 1.4% reduction in the share count:

Alphabet Group P&L (Q3 2021 s. Prior Periods) Source: Alphabet company filings.

$591m of the year-on-year EBIT growth in Q3 was due to a reduction in deprecation expenses, after changes in accounting estimates. However, excluding this, year-on-year EBIT growth was still 82.2%.

Compared to Q2 2021, revenues grew 5.2%, EBIT grew 8.6%, Net Income grew 2.2% and EPS grew 2.7% sequentially, with Net Income growth lagging EBIT growth again due to lower "Other Income" and higher taxes.

For Q3 year-to-date, Alphabet's revenues grew 45% year-on-year, while its EBIT, Net Income, and EPS all grew by more than 120%:

Alphabet's revenue growth in Q3 was broad-based.

Broad-Based Growth, Led by Advertising

In Q3 2021, each of the Google Advertising businesses, as well as Google Cloud, grew revenues by 40% or more year-on-year:

Alphabet Revenue & EBIT by Segment (Q3 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Alphabet results releases (Q3 & Q2 2021).

Google Other, which includes Google Play, hardware, and non-ad YouTube revenues (e.g. premium subscriptions) grew revenues "only" 23% year-on-year in Q3 2021, partly due to a halving of Google Play fees for most app developers on July 1. A similar reduction in fees on subscriptions has been announced for January 1, 2022.

Google Services EBIT, which continued to be accounted for substantially all of Alphabet's group EBIT, grew 65.9% year-on-year in Q3. The operating loss in Google Cloud has closed to halved year-on-year, to $644m.

Compared to Q2, revenue growth has been similarly broad-based. Google Search & Google Network Member Properties each grew revenues by more than 5% sequentially, while YouTube Ads and Google Other revenues each grew by more than 2%. Google Cloud revenues were up 7.8% from Q2, while generating a slightly ($53m) higher operating loss.

Ad Revenue Growth Stable on 2-Year Basis

The 43.2% year-on-year growth in Google Advertising revenues in Q3 2021 is much lower than the 68.9% in Q2. However, this was partly due to a stronger prior-year comparable, as Google Advertising revenues fell by 8.1% in Q2 2020 but rose by 9.8% in Q3 2020:

Google Advertising Revenue Growth by Quarter (Last 2 Years) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Two-year Google Advertising revenue growth was consistent across Q3 and Q2, at 57.2% and 55.2% respectively, and both higher than Q1's 46.1%:

Google Advertising Revenues by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Management attributed the strength in Google Advertising revenues in Q3 to strength in both the advertising market and consumer online activity. Retail was by far the largest contributor to year-on-year ad revenue growth, while Media & Entertainment, Finance, and Travel were also strong contributors. However, there was unevenness across different economies.

Alphabet was also broadly unaffected by supply chain and labor issues widely reported across the world, except for some impact in Auto, and even there, the impact was offset by related increases in demand for parts, repairs, etc.

Mostly Unaffected by iOS 14 Changes

Unlike the headwinds at Facebook (FB), Google was relatively unaffected by the widespread adoption of Apple's (AAPL) iOS 14 anti-tracking changes from late June, which management attributed to their longstanding technology investments. As Alphabet executives stated on the Q3 2021 earnings call:

"We're pleased with the strength across our business in the third quarter ... In terms of the iOS 14 changes, specifically, they had a modest impact on YouTube revenues, that was primarily in direct response." Ruth Porat, Alphabet CFO "We see ATT (App Tracking Transparency) is one aspect of the many broader ecosystem changes that are on the way, and we've been investing in privacy preserving technology for many years." Philipp Schindler, Alphabet SVP & Chief Business Officer

We see Google's lower dependence on Mobile devices and influence over the Android operating system as good protection from Apple's efforts to expand its own advertising business on iOS devices. Alphabet in any case has maintained a mutually-beneficial multi-year agreement with Apple for Google to be the default search option on Safari browsers.

Google Cloud: Further Investing on Growth

The 7.8% growth in Google Cloud revenues from Q2 represented the continuation of a consistent growth trajectory; Google Cloud Platform ("GCP") revenues continued to grow faster than overall Google Cloud revenues:

Google Cloud Revenues by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Management has continued to invest in Google Cloud. On a year-on-year basis, reducing the operating loss by only $564m while revenues grew $1,546m represented an incremental $1bn in the cost base (more if we adjust for the lower depreciation due to an accounting change).

Valuation: Is Alphabet Overvalued?

At Tuesday's close, Alphabet Class C shares are trading at $2,793.44, while Class A shares are trading at $2,786.17.

Relative to 2020 financials, these imply Alphabet stock is trading at a P/E of 44.0x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 1.6%; due to the strong growth year-to-date, relative to last-twelve-month ("LTM") financials, Alphabet stock is trading at a P/E of 25.1x and an FCF Yield of 2.7%:

Alphabet Net Income & Cash Flows (Since 2018) Source: Alphabet company filings.

The valuation statistics quoted are calculated on a "blended" basis including both Class A and Class C shares, using Alphabet's total market capitalization group earnings and group cash flows.

Alphabet repurchased $12.6bn of its stock in Q3 (split between $11.1bn of Class C and $1.5bn of Class A), equivalent to 0.7% of its current market capitalization, and bringing the year-to-date total to $36.8bn.

We continue to believe that Alphabet's proven resilience (including during COVID-19) and its continuing double-digit EPS growth will justify a P/E of at least 35.0x. For similar reasons, we believe the current valuation multiples implied by LTM financials (25.1x P/E and 2.7% FCF Yield) to be reasonable.

Where Will Alphabet Stock Be At?

We raise our 2021 forecasts but keep other assumptions unchanged:

For 2021, Net Income to grow 70% (was 56%)

For 2022, Net Income to be flat (unchanged)

From 2023, Net Income grows at 10% each year (unchanged)

Share count falls by 2% a year (unchanged)

P/E at 35x at 2024 year-end (unchanged)

No dividends (unchanged)

Our new 2024 EPS forecast of $130.75 is 8.7% higher than before ($120.16):

Illustrative Alphabet Return Forecasts NB. Share price figures are for Class C shares. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With Class C shares at $2,793.44, we expect an exit price of $4,750 (was $4,380) and a total return of 82% (18.2% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just over 3 years - highly attractive in our view.

Is Alphabet Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Alphabet revenues grew 41.0% and EBIT grew 87.6% year-on-year in Q3 2021, driven by strong growth across its advertising businesses.

Two-year Google Advertising revenue growth was relatively consistent across Q3 and Q2, at more than 55% for both quarters.

Alphabet was relatively unaffected by iOS 14's anti-tracking changes, and saw little impact from global supply chain and labor challenges.

On last twelve-month financials, Alphabet is trading at a blended P/E of 25.1x and a Free Cash Flow Yield of 2.7%, attractive in our view.

With Class C shares at $2,793.44, we expect a total return of 82% (18.2% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Alphabet.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.