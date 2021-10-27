Is Tilray Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent Earnings?
Summary
- Tilray, Inc. is one of the largest cannabis companies globally, reporting revenue of $513M in FY21.
- Tilray has positioned itself well to enter the US cannabis market upon legalization.
- Given the growing US sentiment for legalization, we encourage investors to continue monitoring its progress moving forward.
- We discuss whether the stock is a buy, sell or hold.
Investment Thesis
Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is one of the largest cannabis companies globally, as it reported revenue of $513M in FY21. Tilray is involved in both recreational and medical cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution globally. The Canadian-based company has grown tremendously since its inception in 2014. In September 2018, Tilray partnered with Novartis (NVS) to distribute medical cannabis products in authorized global markets. These include Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, Latin America, New Zealand, Poland, and Portugal.
In the US, cannabis remains a prohibited substance by the federal government through the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. However, as of October 2021, some form of medical cannabis is legalized in 43 US states. In addition, 32 of these states have decriminalized cannabis. Today, there has also been growing support for the legalization of cannabis amongst Democratic and Republican politicians.
Huge Profits From Cannabis
Tilray reported FQ1'22 (August 2021, post-acquisition) revenue of $168M, an increase of 43% YoY (August 2020, pre-acquisition). Some of it was attributed to its US-based beverage and hemp food companies. However, most of it was from Canada and the global cannabis market. Its remarkable growth is driven primarily by two factors: the COVID-19 pandemic and rising demand from emerging markets. Cannabis was proven to be an essential product during the pandemic. In Canada, cannabis sales reached $2.6B in 2020, double that in 2019. In the US, legal cannabis sales reached $17.5B in 2020, an increase of 46% YoY.
In the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, vice industries thrived during the widespread lockdown. Consumers stocked up on alcohol, cannabis, and other substances to cope with social isolation. For those living in legalized recreational US states, an average of 43% to 48% of people use cannabis in 2020. Kelly Nielsen, who runs BDSA's insights and analytics department, said that "close to 50% market penetration is really compelling, as alcohol penetration is around 60%".
Mature markets like Colorado and Oregon have reported an increase of 26% and 29% YoY in sales, respectively. Emerging markets like California reported an increase of 57% YoY in sales. In addition, Illinois' medical and recreational cannabis market ( legal as of 2020 ) reported more than $1B worth of sales in 2020. It shows that the US cannabis market has experienced remarkable growth, despite the current illegal federal status. We believe the legalization trend will likely continue, especially as Americans' stance towards cannabis softens over time.
Americans' support for cannabis legalization. Source: Pew Research Center
Currently, Tilray is not selling any of its cannabis in the US. Tilray's presence in the US is through a beverage company SweetWater Brewing Company and hemp-based company, Manitoba Harvest. Currently, Nasdaq prohibits any of its listed companies from selling cannabis in the US due to its illegal federal status. Notwithstanding, Tilray is well-positioned to enter the cannabis market upon federal legalization.
In August 2021, Tilray acquired Medmen Enterprises, a Los Angeles-based cannabis retailer. It has set a path for which Tilray may enter the US cannabis market in the future. The acquisition contract allows for equity convertible bonds, representing 21% equity for Tilray upon legalization. With Tilray's equity investment, Medmen is set to expand its business in major US markets further. These include California, Florida, and Illinois. In FQ4'21, Medmen reported revenue of $42M, an increase of 53.9% YoY. It represented an increase of 31.3% from FQ4'19. Medmen also has 27 nationwide retail stores, most of which are in California and Florida. It is a strategic move by Tilray as North America accounted for the largest market size at 79.6% in 2020.
BDSA expects that the global cannabis sales will be worth $31B by the end of 2021. Based on its annualized revenue, Tilray will likely capture 1.6% of global cannabis sales in 2021. We expect this number to grow as Tilray has numerous cannabis-related products in multiple price ranges. It will help Tilray to penetrate these market segments accordingly.
Tilray's Complete Product Offering. Source: Tilray
Tilray has reported remarkable growth in sales of medical and recreational cannabis. Recreational cannabis accounted for a 29% increase, while medical cannabis accounted for a 250% QoQ increase. It also coincides with the increased global demand for cannabis. Europe and North America have been projected to be the fastest-growing cannabis markets globally in the next five years. It is due to the increased legalization of medical cannabis adopted by their healthcare systems.
Tilray's Revenue by Segment. Source: Tilray
Cannabis's recreational sales have also increased tremendously due to the new technological advances. A non-psychoactive compound, Cannabidiol, can be extracted from the cannabis plant for medical usage. It was reported that Cannabidiol on its own would not cause intoxicating effects. As such, the compound may not be addictive in the long run. Its medical properties include relieving pain and reducing anxiety. As a result, it may help those patients with cancer and depression. Cannabidiol is also available in many forms. They include oils, creams, pills, and recently, gummies and lollipops. Cannabidiol gummies were so popular that it was the "third-most searched food-related term" on Google within the US in 2018.
In the medical society, there is also growing research to treat chronic pain or seizures using cannabis. In 2018, the US FDA approved a pharmaceutical product based on cannabis. This is the first and only approval ever given to a drug containing Cannabidiol, as of 15 October 2021. GW Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:GWPRF) Epidiolex oral solution is used to treat seizures associated with epilepsy. These are to be administered to patients two years old or older. Epidiolex is currently placed in the least restrictive Schedule V of the Controlled Substances Act by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). It means that Epidiolex has a low potential for abuse. This approval shows that the US FDA believes in the potential health benefits of medical cannabis. We believe this may likely open the gates for future US FDA approvals in similar cannabis-based drugs.
The Future of Legalised Cannabis
In its July 2021 Shareholder Letter, Tilray reported that 47 of 196 countries had legalized medical cannabis. In addition, there are four countries with legal recreational adult use, including Canada, Georgia, Mexico, and Uruguay. Europe and North America have been projected to be the fastest-growing cannabis market globally in the next five years. This is due to the increased medical cannabis adopted by their healthcare system. This includes recreational cannabis legalized by individual US states or EU countries.
Today, there has been growing support for the legalization of cannabis amongst Democratic and Republican politicians. Several cannabis-related bills have also been presented in Congress. The general aim is to decriminalize the use of medical and recreational cannabis across the US. In addition, we expect that other states will continually legalize cannabis. However, the federal government may take a longer time to legalize cannabis throughout the US. CFO Carl Merton added:
We believe that the U.S. is closer to legalization than it ever has been, but the process will take time. We're planning the seven, eight steps, moves ahead in the U.S. to build up an infrastructure-brands, production facilities, distribution networks, things like that-for the eventual entry, all without buying a product that puts us off side on our Nasdaq listing. (from WSJ article)
Tilray's revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Source: Tilray
Tilray is expected to experience a deceleration in growth over the next 5 years, with a CAGR of 17.98%. Nonetheless, Tilray posted $513.1M in revenue for FY2021 (ending May 2021), increasing 27% YoY. Furthermore, Tilray also reported an impressive adjusted EBITDA growth of 598% in FY21. It shows that Tilray's strong YoY growth may be sustainable. The demand for medical and recreational cannabis will likely grow stronger over the years as more countries legalize cannabis, especially in the US. Tilray is also projected to post an EBITDA margin of 9.8% in FY22.
Tilray's Projected Revenue. Source: S&P Capital IQ
Tilray postulated that global cannabis sales will be worth $300B by 2030. Furthermore, it represents a CAGR of 28% from 2021 to 2030. Therefore, the market opportunities for Tilray look to be immense moving forward.
Tilray Stock is a Hold For Now
Tilray is currently trading at an EV/NTM revenue of 7.39x. It's also significantly higher than its comps set mean of 5.41x. However, with slower growth prospects moving forward, Tilray might still be considered to be overvalued.
Investors who choose to add TLRY now should understand that a significant amount of growth premium has been baked into its price. The company has undoubtedly been scaling up to enter the US market upon federal legalization. However, no one can speculate when the US FDA legalization will happen. Furthermore, there is also plenty of competition from other cannabis distributors within the US itself.
With a plethora of undervalued growth stocks in the market, we think investors would do better looking elsewhere. However, given the growing US sentiment for legalization, we encourage investors to continue monitoring its progress moving forward.
Hence, we rate Tilray stock at Neutral for now.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.