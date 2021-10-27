Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a tough year thus far for investors concentrated in gold producers (GDXJ), and this is especially true for those invested in New Gold (NYSE:NGD). Following a mid-year guidance cut due to grade underperformance, the stock slid more than 55% from its Q3 2020 highs and currently sits at a (-) 35% return year-to-date, severely lagging the GDXJ's (-) 16% return. Given the negative revisions in FY2022 earnings estimates combined with continued inflationary pressures, which pose more risk to high-cost producers, I have revised my fair value from US$2.75 to US$1.90 for New Gold. At a current share price of US$1.47, New Gold is reasonably valued, but I see much better ways to play the sector given that it's in the upper end of its trading range currently.

(Source: Company Presentation)

New Gold released its Q2 results in mid-August, reporting production of ~105,700 gold-equivalent ounces [GEO] at all-in sustaining costs of $1,551/oz. This translated to a more than 7% increase from Q2 2020 levels, with Rainy River's production up more than 10% with operations back to normal following a temporary suspension in the year-ago period. Unfortunately, the solid financial results (54% increase in revenue growth) were overshadowed by news of poor grade reconciliation at the eastern area of the ODM Zone (East Lobe), which was expected to be a major contributor to Rainy River's mill feed in H2 2021. Since then, the company has cut guidance, pulling FY2021 consolidated output guidance down to ~428,000 GEOs at $1,455/oz at the mid-point vs. ~465,000 GEOs at $1,280/oz previously.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart) (Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at Rainy River's Q3 operational results, production was down more than 5% on a year-over-year basis, impacted by lower grades than expected from East Lobe. The good news is that gold recoveries continue to remain strong at 89%, and the mine seems to be on track to meet its FY2021 revised guidance of 235,000 - 250,000 ounces, with ~172,500 ounces produced year-to-date. While this is tracking at 73% of the low end of guidance, grades are expected to improve further in Q4 with reduced reliance on East Lobe for mill feed relative to Q3 levels. However, this has still been a very disappointing year, and the gold price (GLD) certainly didn't bail the company out, weakening in Q2 before falling further in Q3.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the weaker gold price combined with lower production, FY2021 and FY2022 earnings estimates have slid, with FY2021 earnings estimates now sitting at $0.11 vs. $0.19 previously. While this will still translate to an earnings breakout year, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates expected to jump above FY2014 levels on the back of higher copper and gold prices, this is a sharp decline from previous levels. Meanwhile, inflation continues to be a headwind for the sector from a cost standpoint, with fuel prices continuing to rise and inflation in materials as well. This isn't a huge issue for companies with significant supplier networks, low costs, and the ability to invest in automation/technology like Barrick Gold (GOLD). However, for higher-cost producers without rock-solid balance sheets like New Gold, it does pose a higher risk and could pinch what are already razor-thin margins.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As noted in my June article, I saw New Gold as a low-risk buy at US$1.90, and I saw a fair value for the stock of US$2.75. This was based on a fair earnings multiple of 11 blended combined with a P/NAV multiple closer to 1.0, with this price target because I was quite optimistic about Rainy River's future as mining transitioned underground. This turned out to be a terrible call, with the stock declining well below the US$1.90 level and currently approximately 20% below these levels. Given that I do not see New Gold as a core holding compared to a name like Agnico Eagle (AEM) with a dividend, low costs, and a near flawless track record, I cut my position in New Gold a small loss at US$1.80 after the stock failed to find support at US$1.90.

However, my view on the stock has also changed considerably following the Q2 results, with inflationary pressures, negative grade reconciliation, and downward revised earnings estimates putting a major dent in my fair value. This has resulted in my revising fair value from US$2.75 to US$1.90. The sharp decline has also put a significant dent in the technical picture, with the stock's prior lower support zone of US$1.55 now potentially a new resistance level. A better look at the updated technical picture is shown at the end of the article.

So, is there any good news?

After a very disappointing first few years of operations at Rainy River, the mine is transitioning to the higher-grade Intrepid Zone beginning in late 2022, with the decline on schedule as of the most recent update. This is expected to translate to an uptick in gold grades and production, with GEO production expected to average ~325,000 ounces between 2022 and 2026. This is a huge improvement from the revised FY2021 guidance figure of 235,000 to 250,000 ounces. Notably, costs are also expected to drop materially, with estimated AISC of $964/oz in the Technical Report and costs of ~$900/oz between FY2022 and FY2026. Even if these costs come in higher than projected at $1,015/oz, which wouldn't be unreasonable considering materials inflation and fuel inflation, these are still much better margins than New Gold is working with currently, with H1 2021 AISC of $1,554/oz at Rainy River.

(Source: Rainy River Technical Report)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Having said that, it's important to keep one's expectations in check, given that this has consistently under-delivered vs. plans, and we now have a recent example of negative grade reconciliation. The good news is that a single zone like East Lobe coming in below projections does not have long-term ramifications for the mine plan, even if the impact was magnified in 2021, given that it made up a bulk of the H2 2021 feed. Having said that, negative grade reconciliation is never good, especially at a mine that is already operating at costs well above the industry average (~$1,500/oz vs. ~$1,070/oz). So, while the next few years at Rainy River should be much better, I have become more neutral on Rainy River given the continued negative developments, even if the future is much brighter at the mine as grades improve.

So, is the stock a Buy?

As noted earlier, New Gold trades at less than 7x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $1.46, which is a dirt-valuation for a Tier-1 gold producer. However, when we factor in continued disappointments at Rainy River, I don't see any way to justify an earnings multiple of more than 9 for the stock. This translates to a fair value of US$1.98 on purely an earnings multiple basis. If we blend this with a reduced P/NAV multiple, given that New Gold continues to be a high-cost producer, this translates to a fair value of US$1.90. While this figure points to more than 20% upside from current levels, I prefer to buy at a minimum 35% discount to fair value for industry laggards, translating to a low-risk buy zone from a fundamental standpoint of US$1.24 or lower. This doesn't mean that the stock has to trade this low, but with so many better producers out there, I would require a deep discount to fair value to become interested in the stock again.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that previous support at US$1.53 has now transformed into resistance, with the new strong support level coming in at US$1.05. With New Gold currently trading at US$1.46, it is in the upper portion of this current trading range (US$1.05 - US$1.55), suggesting an unfavorable reward/risk setup from a trading standpoint. For the reward/risk setup to improve to the required 4 to 1 ratio for industry laggards, New Gold would need to drop below US$1.15 per share, where it would have $0.10 in downside to support and $0.40 in upside to resistance. So, while there is upside to my fair value of US$1.90, the technical setup leaves a lot to be desired. This means that while I would consider New Gold from a swing trading standpoint, it would not interest unless it fell to US$1.10 or lower.

(Source: Company Presentation)

New Gold has had a rough year thus far, but the future is looking brighter with costs finally expected to begin to move more in line with the industry average beginning in late 2022 and going forward. Having said that, continued inflationary pressures, a stronger Canadian Dollar, and the recent bout of negative grade reconciliation are negative developments, with the latter resulting in a decline in FY2022 earnings estimates. Given these negative developments, my fair value for the stock has dropped considerably, as has my low-risk buy zone. Therefore, if I were long the stock from the $1.90 level and had not cut my losses, I would be cutting some losses here as the stock approaches resistance and looking to reduce my position entirely if the rally continues. As noted earlier, I cut my position at US$1.80 when support at US$1.90 failed to hold, given that I use tight stops for non-core positions.