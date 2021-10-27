Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

We wrote about Inseego (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:INSG) in October of last year when we stated that lower lows were on the cards for this company which resulted in us going short. At the time of writing, shares of the communication equipment provider were trading at just under $9 a share which means the stock is down approximately 26% over the given time frame. Followers of our work will be aware that we regularly write about the “opportunity cost” when one remains invested in a company which is not producing returns. Over the past 12 months, for example, the S&P has returned almost 40% whereas Inseego remains down 26%+. It must also be pointed out that Inseego does not provide a dividend to its shareholders. In fact, we have continued to see share-price dilution in Inseego over the past year. The present number of shares outstanding sits at just over the 104 million mark.

Despite being up on this short trade (if we had stayed the course), we actually bailed early (and lost money) due to the spike in Inseego shares past $20 not long after we made our short call. We got our timing wrong. If we had something like a poor man´s covered put at the time instead of shorting the stock outright (which brings unlimited risk), we may have held on to get paid but that conversation is for another day.

The question now regarding Inseego is whether we believe there is further downside in this name or have shares printed a hard bottom on the 18th of this month. In the second quarter earnings report, for example, the company reported a 14% increase in top-line sales. The 5G segment has really taken up the mantle here as its segment´s sales grew by over 180% over the same period of twelve months prior.

Furthermore, with better 4G LTE stability and with the company´s software as a service business (excluding Ctrack South Africa which has subsequently been moved on) growing by almost 50% over the second quarter of 2020, management feels it can now make real inroads into the high-demand 5-G markets.

Many times, though as investors, we get caught up in growth rates and ignore the real cost of that growth. As we have reiterated many times in past commentary, the market needs to see signs or trends that profitability is coming. Sales growth is not enough for example if costs are rising at a higher rate.

Suffice it to say, we usually keep short positions on if

The valuation of the shares is not coming down

The company in question continues to report very poor levels of profitability

Debt levels on the balance sheet continue to grow.

In terms of valuation, Inseego's price to sales multiple at present comes in at 2.1 which is 26% lower than the valuation when we penned our initial bearish piece (2.84). Suffice it to say, not only has the share price declined over the past year but the value of Inseego's sales also.

In terms of profitability, Inseego's gross margin now comes in over 30% over a trailing average which means it has increased slightly over the past 12 months (28.5% at the end of October 2020). Given the substantial increase in 5G-related sales, investors would have looked for more gains here. Management has stated that gross margins will rise in upcoming quarters as more high-margin 5G fixed wireless projects gain traction not only among carriers but also among enterprises. Furthermore, when one takes into account the company´s popular software offering, it stands to reason why margins should continue to grow here.

In terms of debt and the balance sheet, Inseego recouped $36 million in cash from the sale of the Ctrack South African unit. This cash addition will be recorded in the company´s third quarter numbers. At the end of Q2, Inseego reported approximately $159 million of long-term debt on the balance sheet and -$9 million of shareholder equity. Although shareholder equity remains in negative territory, the trends here are also encouraging in that equity is returning to a positive number and long-term debt is coming down.

Despite the fact that the above trends have been improving, Inseego continues to burn cash which is a cause for worry. If 5G products and software can continue to gain traction, the cash-burn will come down somewhat. Net profit in Q2 came in at elevated -$8.7 million so this number needs to start improving fast we believe before the market starts pricing this stock significantly higher.

Therefore, to sum up, due to encouraging trends with respect to 5G fixed wireless growth from both carriers and enterprises, Inseego should be able to ride this wave for some time to come. The financials (although improving) remain a concern despite some encouraging trends concerning debt and gross margins. For these reasons, Inseego at this present moment would present a dangerous short in our opinion. Let's see what the third quarter brings. We look forward to continued coverage.