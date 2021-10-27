Lan Zhang/iStock via Getty Images

The other day a Seeking Alpha follower requested we revisit a small cap concern called Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). Given we haven't done a public article on this promising biopharma since this piece in September of 2019, it was time to circle back on this name. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a Boston, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that IPO’d in 2015. The company is leveraging protein engineering capabilities and their understanding of molecular drivers of disease to create a portfolio of therapeutics that spur local biology to produce improved clinical outcomes for patients. The company’s pipeline is built around its proprietary Anticalin technology, which is based on human lipocalins – proteins that naturally bind and transport molecules throughout the body. Pieris’s pipeline is comprised of inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and locally-activated bispecifics for immuno-oncology. The pipeline is in the early innings with only two product candidates that have been advanced beyond the preclinical stage: PRS-060 which is a part of the respiratory pipeline and PRS-343 which is a part of the immune-oncology pipeline. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization of approximately $290 million and trades for right at $4.50 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

PRS-060:

PRS-060 is Pieris’s lead respiratory Anticalin-based drug candidate. PRS-060 blocks the IL-4Ra immunoreceptor, inhibiting small IL-4 and IL-3 proteins that drive a cascade of inflammatory responses in the lungs. The drug is in development to treat moderate-to-severe asthma, in collaboration with AstraZeneca. The value proposition is that the small size and stability of PRS-060 allow the drug to be inhaled directly into the lungs, which may mean achieving the same benefits as systemic treatments, but with lower doses and fewer side effects.

Currently, enrollment into the first part of the global Phase 2a study of PRS-060/AZD1402 is underway. The trial is being sponsored and funded by AstraZeneca. Results from the trial are expected in 2022. Upon completion of the study, Pieris will have the options to co-develop and, separately, co-commercialize PRS-060/AZD1402 in the United States.

Source: Company Presentation

PRS-343

PRS-343 is a bispecific fusion protein that combines a 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin protein and a HER2-targeting antibody. 4-1BB is an immunoreceptor that significantly enhances T cell proliferation, survival, and activity. Cinrebafusp alfa bridges 4-1BB immune cells with HER2-expressing tumor cells, causing the immune cells to cluster around cancerous cells. The value proposition is that combining a 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin protein with a HER2-targeting antibody results in PRS-343 focusing 4-1BB activation locally on the tumor, increasing the efficiency of the immune response and reducing systemic toxicity. On June 24th, the company announced that they have received Orphan Drug Designation for PRS-343 for the treatment of HER2-high and HER2-low expressing gastric cancers.

Looking ahead, Pieris plans on dosing the first patient in a two-arm phase 2 study for cinrebafusp alfa for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors, in gastric cancer in the near future. One arm of the study will evaluate PRS-343 in combination with ramucirumab and paclitaxel in HER2-high gastric cancer, and the other arm of the study will evaluate PRS-343 in combination with tucatinib in HER2-low gastric cancer. Pieris expects to report results from both study arms next year.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2021, Pieris Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $120 million, compared to $70.4 million on December 31st, 2020. The cash increase in the first half of 2021 was roughly $78 million, which was largely due to new and existing collaboration agreements, along with the use of the company’s ATM program. Research and development expenses for Q2 of 2021 were $15.8 million, compared to $11.3 million in Q2 of 2020. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $4.2 million, compared to $4.5 million in 2020. The company generated $3.2 million in total revenue for the quarter, compared to $11.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $15.4 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million in Q2 of 2020. Two big events impacting the balance sheet as of late were the grant from the Bavarian government and the announced collaboration with Genentech.

On June 25th, the company announced that it received a $17 million grant from the Bavarian government to accelerate the development of PRS-220 for the treatment of post-COVID-19-related pulmonary fibrosis. Additionally, on May 25th, the company announced a collaboration with Genentech to develop and commercialize locally delivered respiratory and ophthalmology therapies that use Anticalin technology. Pieris received $20 million upfront and is eligible to receive more than $1.4 billion in additional potential milestone payments plus royalties for commercialized programs.

The company is sparsely covered on Wall Street despite a market cap just south of $300 million. Only three analyst firms have chimed in around PIRS so far in 2021. The latest recommendation comes from William Blair on July 2nd. The firm reiterated its buy rating. On June 30th, Jefferies Financial maintained its buy rating and boosted its price target from $6 a share to $8 a share. The analyst highlighted multiple value drivers for the company that included the $17 million grant from the Bavarian government, how PRS-220 is promising in both post-COVID syndrome pulmonary fibrosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and that Pieris’s Phase 2 trial of PRS-343 in HER2 low/high gastric cancer in on track.

There is little insider activity in this stock. Just less than $200,000 worth of shares have been sold by one officer of the company, but that is the only insider transactions with this stock so far in 2021.

Verdict:

Pieris continues to have many of the traits we look for in small biotech stocks including multiple 'shots on goal' as well as a growing amount of strategic partnerships. Hopefully, further upside is ahead over the long term if the company can continue to advance its pipeline successfully.

