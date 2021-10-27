andRiU92/iStock via Getty Images

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) seems to be doing well. Not only are sales and earnings going up, the pace of growth seems to be accelerating with each passing quarter. Many records were broken in Q1 FY2022. Yet the stock has struggled to get going for almost all of 2021. There seem to be a couple of issues out there that are weighing on the stock and giving potential buyers second thoughts about MCHP. Why will be covered next.

Q1 FY2022 was a quarter for the record books

Growth has been picking up speed in recent quarters and that was true once again in Q1 FY2022. MCHP managed to set a bunch of new records, including in terms of net sales, gross margin, operating margin, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, net income and EPS. Q1 revenue increased by 19.8% YoY to a record $1,569.4M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 26.9% YoY to a record $1.98. Adjusted EBITDA was a record $711.7M.

In terms of product lines, microcontrollers increased by 10.7% sequentially to account for 57.5% of revenue, analog increased by 4.1% for a 27.5% share and other increased by 5.1% for a 15% share. The Preferred Supply Program or PSP backlog was over 50%. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

Note that the GAAP numbers for net income and EPS in Q4 FY2021 were adversely impacted by a $85.6M loss on the settlement of debt, skewing the QoQ comparison with Q1 FY2022. Similarly, the GAAP numbers in Q1 FY2021 were adversely impacted by a $26.8M loss on the settlement of debt, skewing the YoY comparisons with Q1 FY2022 when there was a corresponding loss of just $0.3M. In addition, the number of diluted shares increased from 257.8M in Q1 FY2021 to 282.6M in Q1 FY2022, an increase of 9.6% YoY. The higher the number of shares, the lower the earnings per share.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Net sales $1,569.4M $1,467.1M $1,309.7M 6.97% 19.83% Gross margin 64.2% 63.2% 61.0% 100bps 320bps Operating margin 23.5% 21.0% 16.7% 250bps 680bps Operating income $368.8M $308.0M $218.3M 19.74% 68.94% Net income $252.8M $116.0M $123.6M 117.93% 104.53% EPS $0.89 $0.41 $0.48 117.07% 85.42% (Non-GAAP) Net sales $1,569.4M $1,467.1M $1,309.7M 6.97% 19.83% Gross margin 64.8% 64.1% 61.7% 70bps 310bps Operating margin 41.7% 40.7% 38.6% 100bps 310bps Operating income $655.1M $596.9M $505.2M 9.75% 29.67% Net income $558.8M $521.4M $401.9M 7.17% 39.04% EPS $1.98 $1.85 $1.56 7.03% 26.92%

Q1 saw a lot of new records, but they are not expected to remain on top for very long according to the outlook. Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $1.616-1.679B, an increase of 25.8% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.05-2.17, an increase of 35.3% YoY at the midpoint. Both represent record highs. Note that the GAAP numbers in Q2 FY2021 were adversely impacted by purchase accounting adjustments related to previous acquisitions, leading to outsized YoY gains.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2022 (guidance) Q2 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Net sales $1.616-1.679B $1,309.5M 25.81% Gross margin 64.3-64.6% 61.7% 275bps Net income $264.6-277.0M $73.6M 267.93% EPS $0.94-0.98 $0.27 255.56% (Non-GAAP) Net sales $1.616-1.679B $1,309.5M 25.81% Gross margin 64.8-65.2% 62.2% 280bps Net income $579.9-615.2M $416.4M 43.50% EPS $2.05-2.17 $1.56 35.26%

While guidance did not extend beyond Q2, MCHP was confident enough to predict continued growth for the next four quarters. Growth continues to be constrained by insufficient supplies, but MCHP is working on increasing supply to bring it in line with demand. From the Q1 earnings call:

“And we’re working on capacity improvements with our partners that we do outsourced work through. So, I think, we’ll give you the quarter-by-quarter growth, as we get to the guidance for the December and March and June quarters and all that. But I think what we do see is enough capacity coming on in the subsequent quarters. And the timing is a bit hard to call because, we don’t have a stable environment in which we know exactly what equipment will come on, when will bring on the capacity and all that. But we’re confident enough in how we see capacity coming on that we do expect that each of the next four quarters will have growth in there.”

There is something else hanging over MCHP even though the numbers suggest everything is fine

The quarterly numbers are on a record-setting pace. MCHP has more demand it knows what to do with. Everything seems to be going in favor of MCHP. However, while the numbers keep going up, the stock has not. None of the earnings reports released in 2021 have been able to shake things up. The stock has been trading sideways, stuck in a range since the early part of 2021. The stock has underperformed as a result with a gain of 9% YTD. In comparison, the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) has gained 22% in 2021.

While everything appears to be fine right now, there are doubts as to how long this will last. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that MCHP was under severe stress. Recall how MCHP got downgraded a year ago by the credit agencies due to its debt and how workers were asked to take a pay cut to help the company. Fast forward to the present and it looks like MCP has left all of that behind.

MCHP has gone from preparing for the worst to doing as well as it ever has in a relatively short amount of time. From worrying about whether there will be enough demand to a massive and growing backlog. However, this rapid change of fortunes had led to doubts. Have the numbers improved because end user demand is so strong or did something else cause the numbers to go up the way they did? A previous article raises this possibility in further detail.

There is the belief that inventory building is partly the reason behind the recent increase in sales and earnings at MCHP, something that MCHP itself has acknowledged is possible. If this is what happened and real demand is weaker than the headline numbers suggest it is, then MCHP could be heading for a downturn caused by customers having too much inventory.

MCHP itself has taken some precautions. For instance, the PSP program was initiated at the start of 2021 to guard against MCHP investing in new capacity, only to find out that customers have no need for it. Still, it is possible MCHP could experience a hangover if or when the process of inventory building reverses.

Making matters more complicated is the potential impact on multiples. The table below shows the multiples MCHP trades at. While some metrics like EV/EBITDA are not that much higher than what others go for, the same cannot be said for all. More importantly, the multiples as listed may not be telling the whole story.

MCHP Market cap $41.66B Enterprise value $49.95B Revenue ("ttm") $5,698.1M EBITDA $2,294.1M Trailing P/E 87.30 Forward P/E 36.04 PEG ratio N/A P/S 7.02 P/B 7.47 EV/sales 8.77 EV/EBITDA 21.77

For instance, MCHP has an enterprise value of almost $50B, in part to having to deal with a substantial debt load of over $8B, which is roughly equal to 8.7 times annual sales and far higher than the industry average of roughly half that amount. If let's say inventory building did inflate the quarterly numbers and revenue would have been, for example, $5B without it, then EV/sales is more like 10. The same applies to other metrics like P/E. Some people may already balk at paying 8.7 times sales, but they may actually be paying a lot more than they realize and getting a lot less than what they think they got in return. MCHP could be a lot more expensive, depending on how much inventory building there really was.

Investor takeaways

Things have definitely changed for MCHP. In the span of roughly one year, MCHP has gone from being under stress to having the best of times. MCHP is breaking record after record, whether it’s sales or earnings. Demand is so strong right now that MCHP has a growing backlog with more orders than it can fulfill.

MCHP is very likely to continue to post strong numbers over the next 12 months. The presence of the PSP program pretty much ensures demand will be there in the coming quarters since the orders cannot be canceled or rescheduled, which means sales and earnings will continue to grow in the short term. Long MCHP looks warranted from this standpoint.

However, the possibility that inventory building has skewed the quarterly numbers cannot be dismissed. While there’s no proof inventory building has inflated the numbers, the same can be said of the opposite. MCHP itself seems to be taken the possibility of inventory building serious judging by the range of measures it has taken, including the PSP program and discouraging double ordering by changing the terms and conditions orders are subject to.

Valuations are made more complicated by inventory building. Multiples for MCHP are already quite high by some metrics, although some are more reasonable. Yet current valuations for MCHP may not be accurate if revenue and earnings have to be revised to factor in the effects of inventory building. MCHP may not be what it appears to be.

While there are arguments to be made in favor of long MCHP, there are as many counter arguments to be made. The fact that the stock has gone sideways is hard to ignore. The balance sheet needs improving due to all the debt accumulated from past acquisitions. While multiples may not be the highest around, MCHP is already in the upper echelon and that’s without factoring if there was inventory building. Bottom line, it’s hard to recommend something that may not be as advertised. MCHP is in such a situation. While that remains the case, I remain neutral on MCHP.