Investment Thesis: While Ping an Insurance Company has effectively managed its expenses across the Property & Casualty segment, lower auto and property demand could lead to downside in the short to medium-term.

In a previous article back in August, I made the argument that - notwithstanding significant risk - Ping An Insurance Company of China (OTCPK:PNGAY) could see upside of up to 50% on the basis of strong earnings growth which was sustained during the pandemic. In addition, earnings have particularly seen significant growth across the Property & Casualty segment.

From this standpoint, I also made the argument that this could further serve as a growth driver for Ping An, as it allows for diversification by reducing exposure to claims from the Life & Health sector both during and post-pandemic.

With that being said, the stock has seen some downside in the short-term:

The purpose of this article is to investigate Ping An's Property & Casualty segment in more detail, particularly in terms of the company's performance within this sector and how this segment could affect overall risk exposure for Ping An going forward.

Monte Carlo Simulation: Combined Ratio (Property & Casualty)

Across the Property & Casualty segment, auto insurance, accidental injury insurance, along with liability and corporate property and casualty accounted for 94.6% of Property & Casualty's premium income for 2020.

Source: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd Annual Report 2020

A particularly important ratio in measuring risk across the Property & Casualty sector is the combined ratio.

This ratio sums both incurred losses and expenses, and then divides this sum by the premium earned. Here is a historical breakdown of the combined ratio for Ping An Insurance Company:

Year 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Combined Ratio 98.6 93.2 93.5 95.3 97.3 95.3 95.6 95.9 96.2 96 96.4 99.1

Source: Figures sourced from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd Annual Reports (2011-2020)

Using a Monte Carlo simulation, 1000 runs were generated using the mean of the historical combined ratio over the above period (96.03) and the standard deviation (1.74). Here is a histogram depicting the range of combined ratios that could be expected over 1,000 trials.

Source: Author's Calculations using Python

From this simulation, the majority of runs would be expected to produce a combined ratio of less than 100, which indicates that the company is managing its expenses effectively, i.e., paying out less in claims than it is receiving in premiums.

When looking at a 2020 study of USD P&C Insurance by Ernst & Young, we can see that across the Personal lines book for the companies under study, superior performers showed a combined ratio of 97.4, which is still slightly higher than the average combined ratio of 96.03 demonstrated by Ping An Insurance Company.

Source: Ernst & Young 2020 US P&C insurance performance analysis

More interestingly, the study also notes that companies with a superior rating had also written more auto policies across the Personal lines book that investor or inferior performers.

Ping An Insurance Company would certainly seem to fit this profile, with Auto insurance having accounted for almost 70% of overall premium income for 2020.

From this standpoint, the Property & Casualty segment of Ping An Insurance Company seems to have performed well on the basis of the above criteria.

Looking Forward

In spite of my prior argument that growth across the Property & Casualty sector can help to diversify against increased claims from Life & Health as a result of the pandemic, the P&C sector itself also remains under pressure.

For instance, while the Chinese market could show different trends relative to that of North America, research by McKinsey & Company shows that many service operations leaders believe that over 30% of operations will be conducted remotely in the future, and a substantial portion believe that over 50% of customer demand will be met online over the next couple of years.

We could see such trends accelerate in turn across the Chinese market to at least some degree, which in turn would place pressure on P&C profitability.

In addition, administrative costs of P&C policies have shown an increase across the United States, and this trend has also been observed when analyzing the combined ratio of Ping An Insurance Company. For instance, the average combined ratio for the company was 95.53x from 2009-2014, but had increased slightly to 96.53x for the period 2015-2020. Additionally, the ratio had increased significantly to 99.1x in 2020, which is the highest ratio recorded since 2009.

However, the fact that a significant proportion of the company's Property & Casualty income comes from Auto insurance in turn helps to diversify away from a potential drop in demand due to a slowing property market in China. For instance, with stricter lending criteria for mortgages, it is reported that would-be home buyers are now deciding to delay purchases until such times that credit becomes more easily accessible. If this trend persists, then demand for property insurance could come under significant pressure.

In addition, car sales in China are also down by almost 20% from the previous year, as a global shortage of semiconductors has continued to hurt supply across the auto sector.

From this standpoint, the drop in auto and property demand seems to be supply, rather than demand-driven. However, if this persists as a longer-term trend, then this could place significant pressure on Ping An's Property & Casualty sector, as it would mean that less premiums would be collected due to a decline in policy demand, while expenses due to claims could concurrently increase.

Conclusion

Ping An Insurance Company remains competitive in its industry, and when analyzing the combined ratio - the company does seem to fit the "Superior" criteria that Ernst & Young originally used to analyze US-based Property & Casualty companies, i.e., "Superior" meaning that the company is adept at consistently managing its expenses.

I continue to take the view that potential demand across the auto and property sectors in China still have significant growth potential, but supply-led issues are artificially lowering demand at this point in time.

From this standpoint, the stock could see some further short-term downside from here. Looking forward, should we see the combined ratio remain within the historical range, then this could be a good indication that the company is effectively managing its expenses and the stock as a whole could see upside once demand becomes more vibrant. With that being said, a combination of higher expenses and lower than expected demand also pose a significant risk for the stock.