3 Things To Focus On: Digital Realty's Results
Summary
- Digital Realty beat top and bottom line estimates for Q3-2021.
- The annual guidance was taken up a smidge.
- We would ignore both these and focus on three other things.
In good times and bad, a large number of companies "beat" estimates. One can conclude that from that the companies are constantly doing better than expected. Alternatively one can conclude that the analysts are exceptionally bad at their jobs. We know the reality though. On Wall Street, everyone focuses on under promising and over delivering. The earnings beat in itself though is a small part of the picture and one has to dig below that to see what is actually happening. We look into Digital Realty Trust Inc.'s (DLR) numbers and tell you how they did and what are the three key numbers that we have our eyes on.
Q3-2021
DLR's top line grew again and came in 11% higher than last year. Core funds from operations (FFO) per share was $1.65 in Q3-2021, compared to $1.54 in Q3-2020. DLR did a modest raise where the midpoint of the expected core FFO per share moved from $6.45-$6.50 to $6.50-$6.55.
DLR's numbers have been boosted by an extraordinary decrease in interest rates that investors are ready to accept for their debt. You can see this in the longer term change in their interest expense relative to the debt they have added. Long term debt has moved up by 25% while interest expense has remained flat.
The above shows a trailing 12-month number for the interest expense and has not been updated for the current quarter. In the most recent quarter, interest expense dropped from $89.5 million (Q3-2020) to $71.4 million (Q3-2021). That is a pretty extraordinary drop and added about 6 cents to the FFO per share. All in all, the "beats" have been coming from rapidly dropping interest expense, a trend we think is close to ending. We look at what we would actually focus on in these results.
1) Net Operating Income (NOI) Trend Looks Weak
While DLR continues to move up its revenue estimate, we would note that this is not really moving its bottom line. One key reason of course is that DLR's stock issuance is absorbing all the increases.
But more importantly, the underlying NOI trend for existing properties looks quite weak.
Source: DLR Q3-2021 Supplemental, highlights from author
This number is driven by renewal rates, which frankly don't seem to be headed in the right direction. Cash renewal rates were 5.6% lower this quarter.
Source: DLR Presentation
2) Occupancy Drops Even More
Stabilized portfolio occupancy hit 84.8%, a drop of 2.3% from the previous quarter.
Source: DLR Q3-2021 Supplemental, highlights from author
This means two things. The first is that the relentless capex expansions are adding capacity far faster than demand can keep up. We bet you never thought you would hear that statement about data, but that is the truth. That is why we are seeing the 84.8% occupancy number compared to the 94.3% in 2015.
Source: DLR Q1-2016 Supplemental, highlights from author
Second, pricing power is likely to stay weak (see our first point). You are a price taker with 84.3% occupancy, not a price setter.
3) Capex Is Still Not Moving The Dial
DLR's capex has moved at a brisk pace. Over every time frame the acquisition of real estate and dividends have far exceeded the cash from operations.
Source: Seeking Alpha DLR Cash Flow
That by itself is not a bad thing. If growth opportunities exist, one must take advantage of them. But examine the occupancy change from 94.3% to 84.8% and frame that in context of the amount of money spent here.
Verdict
Captain Obvious can tell you demand for data is increasing. He will probably add that DLR has scale and has been a great longer term performer. Neither of those remotely will influence the forward returns for this stock. The recent trends show three things.
1) Occupancy is exceptionally bad.
2) Capex is not improving things.
3) Same property NOI drop is offsetting any new developments.
DLR will spend close to $2.35 billion in capex just this year, again.
Source: DLR Q3-2021 Supplemental, highlights from author
All of this allows the status quo to exist when the market floats your stock at a 24X FFO multiple and allows you to issue debt at 1%. Whenever that sentiment changes, watch out below.
Preferred Shares
When we examine a REIT we also look at the preferred shares. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.850 PFD SR K (NYSE:NYSE:DLR.PK) is one series that is still listed. It has about 2.4 years to its call date and likely redemption.
Source: Preferred Stock Channel
DLR.PK pays an annual dividend of $1.46. Investors will get a total of $3.65 in dividends by the time it is likely called. If you subtract out the premium over par ($2.31 as we write this), you are earning a cumulative $1.34 over 2.5 years or a non-appealing 2.0% annual yield on your investment. We would say no to that as well.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
