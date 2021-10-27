ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- The Strategy outperformed the S&P Global Infrastructure Index as well as global equities for the quarter.
- Several indicative takeover offers in Australia helped the Asia Pacific region, which was the top contributor to quarterly performance.
- The continuing recovery, helped by increased vaccinations globally, is supportive of user-pays infrastructure, although we expect relatively smaller pricing dislocations between regions and sectors and are focusing more on individual mispricings.
