Investment Thesis

Q3 Snapshot

The South African DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE: NYSE:DRD) is focusing on recovering gold from the treatment of surface tailings located in the central and western Witwatersrand Basin in the South African province of Gauteng. Two main operations:

Ergo Mining Proprietary Ltd. Far West Gold Recoveries.

The company released its third quarter results on October 25, 2021.

The Quarterly Gold production increased by 6.8% from the previous quarter to 46,587 ounces primarily due to an 8% increase in yield. DRDGOLD sold 45,912 ounces.

All-in sustaining costs per ounces and all-in costs per ounces were $1,380 and $1,550, respectively, decreasing quarter over quarter due to a decrease in sustaining CapEx.

The adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.6% from the previous quarter to $24 million, principally due to a 5% increase in gold sold and a 2% increase in the average Rand gold price received.

Despite the capital expenditure planned for the financial year, the company expects to declare an interim cash dividend in or around February 2022.

Stock Performance

DRD is down 23% on a one-year basis. DRDGOLD, along with Harmony Gold (NYSE: HMY), Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI), and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU), have dropped significantly since June 2021 and are now recovering a little.

Note: DRDGOLD bought the Far West Gold Recoveries operation from Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) in July 2018. Subsequently, Sibanye Stillwater increased its interest in DRDGOLD from 38.05% to 50.1%, effective 22 January 2020, securing the majority holding in DRDGOLD Ltd.

DRDGOLD is a good gold producer with little cost due to the nature of its operations. Keeping a core long-term position makes sense, but it is imperative to trade LIFO about 50% of your position while holding the rest for a higher final target. The gold price is trading in a tight channel now, and the near outlook is difficult to predict accurately, making a passive trading attitude burdensome and risky.

Financial Snapshot History - The Raw Numbers

Note: I used an exchange rate for the Rand versus US $ of 14.63 for September 2021.

Note: The local Dividend Withholding Tax rate is 20%.

DRD 2Q21 3Q21 Average Rand/US$ 14.12 14.63 Adjusted EBITDA $ million 21.50 24.00 CapEx in $ million 7.60 5.10 Total cash $ million 154.39 61.74 Borrowing $ million 0.00 0.00 DRD Gold Production 2Q21 3Q21 Quarterly Production K Oz 43,629 46,587 Gold Price in $/oz 1,810 1,786 AISC in $/oz 1,475 1,380 All-in Costs in $/oz 1,550 1,419 Cash Operating per $/Oz 1,312 1,204 Dividend Payment $ million 0.00 23.60

Data Source: Operating update of the Company for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

Gold equivalent production details. 3Q21 production was 46,587 Au Oz and sold 45,912 Au Oz.

Total production in 3Q21 was 46,587 Au Oz compared to 43,629 Au Oz in the preceding quarter, and the company sold 45,912 Au Oz during the three months ending September 30, 2021.

Higher electricity and labor costs from July 2021 resulted in higher cash operating costs in the last two quarters.

Cash and debt situation. DRD had no debt and total cash of $61.7 million at the end of Sept. 30, 2021.

DRDGOLD ended the current reporting period with cash and cash equivalents of $61.74 million. The group remains free of bank debt as of 30 September 2021.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary

The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

DRD forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $9.50 and support at $9. The trading strategy that I suggest is to trade short-term LIFO about 50% of your position while keeping a core long-term position for a higher target.

I suggest selling about 30% between $9.4 and $9.8 and selling another 20% above $10.50 if a breakout occurs. It is reasonable to accumulate again between $9 and $8.75.

The gold price is trading in a tight channel right now, and this situation may not change much until next year.

On the one hand, you have some inflation pressure that is considered favorable for the gold price, and on the other side, you have the potential of a hawkish response from the Fed, which will damage the gold price.

So far, there is a status quo and an idea that the Fed will not act, but it could change quickly.

Caveat emptor: The TA chart must be updated often to be accurate and helpful. I often update my TA chart, but it is reserved for my subscribers.

