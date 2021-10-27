Supannee U-prapruit/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in May, and since then, the stock has gone a little up, and then a little down, and is currently trading at a 15% discount to its May prices. Royalty Pharma is a very unique kind of company, whose sole presence in its niche was to be challenged by Healthcare Royalty, Inc. (HCRX), which had been planning to file an IPO in August. However, they seem to have postponed their IPO, making RPRX once again the only stock in its niche. Its competitors are usually biopharma funds which are generally privately held, so RPRX is your only option if you want to take part in its business.

RPRX business revolves around buying stakes or royalties in blockbuster drugs while they are still unapproved and making profits from their sales once they are approved. They own royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Imbruvica, Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) and Pfizer's (PFE) Xtandi, Biogen's (BIIB) Tysabri, Gilead's (GILD) HIV franchise, Merck's (MRK) Januvia, Novartis' (NVS) Promacta, Vertex's (VRTX) Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta.

In their latest earnings call, Founder and CEO Pablo Legorreta, said:

I am delighted to report that Royalty Pharma continued to execute very well against our strategy in the second quarter. We continue to deliver double-digit bottom line growth despite losses of exclusivity. We maintained our strong deal momentum with year-to-date transactions announced of $2.8 billion, and we completed an innovative bond issuance to strengthen our capital structure and expand our competitive advantage. Taken together based on our strong business dynamics, we're again raising our guidance for adjusted cash receipts for full-year 2021.

I quote this because it provides a bird's-eye view of the whole RPRX business model. When a drug goes generic, RPRX loses royalties, so they keep acquiring new royalties. Companies that sell these royalties need the cash to continue trials or simply reduce risks. Sometimes, a molecule thus bought into may not succeed - which is why RPRX has a great team of researchers diving into early-stage data in order to figure out a molecule's potential. This is what all analysts do; however, RPRX also puts millions of dollars where their mouth is, so to say, so they have to do it better. This due diligence team is the heart of the business of RPRX.

Royalty Pharma is aggressive in its acquisitions. Since their 2020 IPO, they announced $4.7 billion in acquisitions "across nine transactions, spanning four therapeutic categories and 17 therapies." The expertise of their research team is demonstrated by the consensus sales evolution data shown below:

Barring one, they have had 4 out of 14 where consensus has increased substantially since acquisition. This means they made good bets on valuable products when they were still undervalued. IDHIFA was a failure as its post-approval phase 3 data has shown that it does not extend lives in AML patients with the specific mutation the molecule targets - see here. Takeda's (TAK) entyvio, on the other hand, has done exceedingly well in ulcerative colitis trials. Analysts have raised consensus based on probability of additional label expansions.

Here's a chart from RPRX' earnings call presentation detailing the adjusted cash receipts and adjusted cash flows:

Since the former represents its topline and the latter its bottomline, this speaks to the internal efficiency of the company that it has been able to increase bottomline at a much higher rate than the topline, which it says is because of modest topline growth but much reduced expenses. Note, though, that the company clearly says "...the products underlying our royalties do not need to outperform consensus to reach our targeted returns..." So, the added performance is a bonus and the few predicted performances - which are more in number - do not impact the bottomline. Like management says:

We believe this speaks to our ability at Royalty Pharma through our deep due diligence and unique competitive advantages to identify therapies that deliver important and potentially transformative benefits to patients.

In June 2021, RPRX also undertook what the CEO termed as their "biggest and boldest transaction since we went public" - the funding of MorphoSys' $1.7bn acquisition of Constellation Pharma.

The company paid $1.425bn upfront to MorphoSys as well as $100mn in equity. Up to $150mn in milestone payments is also agreed upon and up to $350mn in development funding bonds.

Against this offer, Royalty Pharma received 6 potential cash flow streams. These are Tremfya, otilimab, gantenerumab, pelabresib, CPI-0209, and a set of stable fixed payments. Of these, Tremfya is an approved blockbuster immunology molecule marketed by Johnson & Johnson. The other four are development stage assets. Otilimab is being developed by GSK for rheumatoid arthritis, with company-provided peak sales outlook of £1 billion to £2 billion; Phase 3 data is expected towards the end of 2022. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is developing gantenerumab for Alzheimer's and the other two are being developed at Constellation.

Royalty Pharma acquired 80% of MorphoSys' tiered double-digit royalty and 60% of MorphoSys' 5.5-7% royalty. Lastly, as to the development bonds:

Lastly, we're entitled to receive stable fixed payment on the Development Funding Bonds. These fixed payments, which will generate a 2.2x multiple and roughly 13% unlevered IRR mitigates the risk return profile of the deal.

With this complex and enriching deal, the company has taken a leap towards M&A deals, which will become a part of its business in future.

The company has a number of important catalysts up ahead. These catalysts are not big movers for the company individually because it owns only royalty rights to them; however, in the long run, successful completion of these catalysts bolster the investment thesis of Royalty Pharma.

Financials

RPRX has a market cap of $22.7bn and a cash balance of $2bn. The company has expertise in raising investment-grade low interest debt, which stands at $7.3bn. Cash inflows over the previous six months included adjusted cash flow of $838 million. Their pro forma leverage is approximately 3 times EBITDA on a net basis and 4 times EBITDA on a total basis. Given the performance of their royalty assets and the good use they put the money to, these are manageable numbers. They also have an untapped $1.5bn revolving credit facility. In the last few quarters, while the HIV franchisee saw a 50% decline in revenues, these were paired off against their current largest franchise cystic fibrosis, together with payments from Biohaven (BHVN) and the addition of new royalties such as Cabometyx. Given all this, the company raised full-year 2021 guidance and now expects adjusted cash receipts to be in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion, an increase of approximately $140 million from their previous guidance.

The company also recently made a $1.3bn debt offering. The company priced $600mn of 2.15% senior notes due 2031 (the Social Bonds) and $700mn of 3.35% senior notes due 2051. Interest paid guidance of $130mn remains unaffected in 2021 but will increase to $170mn in 2022 based on these unsecured senior notes.

In this quarter, the company also declared a dividend of $0.17 per share, in line with previous quarters.

Bottomline

I would buy RPRX for the diversity it offers to a dedicated biopharma portfolio, for the small dividend it offers, and for its unique position as the only public company that does what it does.