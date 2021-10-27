ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) is an integrated software-as-a-service platform that provides solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses, or service SMBs. The company offers several vertically-tailored suites of solutions (Business Management Software, Billing & Payment Solutions, Customer Engagement Applications, and Marketing Technology Solutions). EverCommerce was originally founded in 2006 by Eric Remer, which was known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. It changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020 and filed for IPO in mid-2020 and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock market on July 01, 2021.

Before understanding its current business model and how it generates revenue, let’s quickly take a look at the below timeline graphic from the S-1:

Source: EverCommerce S-1

EverCommerce has added many milestones in recent years, we would like to know more about their initial strategy and how well they executed it over the years to get to the current position.

Change in business strategy over the years (2006 – Present)

2006 – 2016: Early strategy was to enter the SMB Payments market

PaySimple was founded in 2006 by Eric Remer and Allen Wolff, with a vision to help small-business owners. The concept for PaySimple came as the result of Remer’s previous business – where Remer and Wolff developed a publication distributed to apartment renters – and observed that collecting and tracking rent, and reconciling the books were the biggest problems faced by property owners at that time. Accordingly, they founded PaySimple, with an inspiration to make running small and medium businesses simpler via their payment management solutions.

The company witnessed quick growth as thousands of companies (private/day schools, insurance companies, business services, medical and non-profits, etc) started using the PaySimple platform for managing account receivables, payment, and other business functions. In 2011, the company launched mobile payments functionality.

In March 2015, PaySimple received fifth consecutive award for customer service and third consecutive award for innovation in payments and commerce. With the goal to increase its market share further in the SMB payment market, the company introduced its first eCommerce platform services in early October 2016.

2016 – Present: Strategy changed to expand its presence via the latest technology-driven solutions and acquiring & integrating great software companies

In September 2016, the company was incorporated under the name ‘PaySimple Holdings, Inc.’, with EverCommerce being its ‘doing business as name (formally changing the name in December 2020). In mid-October 2016, EverCommerce (PaySimple) received a significant growth investment ($115 million) from Providence Strategic Growth (PSG), to accelerate the company’s strategy to market services online, automate payment acceptance, and deliver one end-to-end solution to its customers. CEO Eric Remer stated that “PSG has the industry experience and operational expertise to help us more quickly realize our goal to make the lives of business owners easier. PaySimple is the first true service commerce solution on the market and we are excited for the opportunities that our PSG partnership will bring”.

In 2017, the company marked its initial entry into three core verticals with offerings in business management solutions, as well as marketing technology and customer engagement solutions. During 2017-2018, EverCommerce started integrating its payment processing technology with key players in different industries and fields – for instance, in 2018, it announced integration with Profit Rhino (for home service and repair companies), Quickbooks (providing business owners a streamlined view of their financials), and improveit 360 (a leading CRM and business management software purpose-built for residential remodelers, contractors, and home improvement professionals). This helped the company in extending its presence in core verticals, particularly home services, and fitness and wellness.

Also, EverCommerce changed its growth strategy to acquire other software companies (in the local space) at a rapid pace – the company has completed 51 acquisitions since 2016. The company bought some well-known local companies such as Timely (a leading business management software company used by beauty industries across the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand). The below graph from the 2Q21 investor presentation shows how it benefits EverCommerce:

Source: EverCommerce S-1

EverCommerce transformed their business – from the initial business line to a complete EverCommerce (business management software) umbrella brand – serving a wide range of customers across various verticals, micro-verticals, geographies and sizes.

Source: EverCommerce S-1

Business model (present) – Summary

Per S-1, “EverCommerce offers several vertically-tailored suites of solutions, each of which follows a similar and repeatable go-to-market playbook: offer a “system of action” Business Management Software that streamlines daily business workflows, integrate highly complementary, value-add adjacent solutions, and complete gaps in the value chain to create end-to-end solutions”. Below tables from S-1 shows a quick summary of EverCommerce’s business model:

Source: EverCommerce S-1

As we can see that the company offers a similar set of solutions and applications in each of the segments. Accordingly, EverCommerce has two main sources of revenues: 1) Subscription and Transaction Fees (recurring revenue streams) and 2) Marketing Technology Solutions (are both recurring and re-occurring revenue streams). The other sources are one-time revenue streams. So, EverCommerce reports revenues from three defined buckets:

Subscription and Transaction Fees revenue (69% of total revenue): As per S-1, “this includes: (i) recurring monthly, quarterly and annual SaaS subscriptions and software license and maintenance fees from the sale of our Business Management, Customer Engagement, and Billing and Payment solutions; (ii) payment processing fees based on the transaction volumes processed through our integrated payment solutions and processing fees based on transaction volumes for our revenue cycle management, chronic care management, and health insurance clearinghouse solutions; and (iii) membership subscriptions and our share of rebates from suppliers generated through group purchasing programs”.

Marketing Technology Solutions revenue (26% of total revenue): Per S-1, “this includes: (i) recurring revenues for managing digital advertising programs on behalf of our customers including website hosting, search engine management and optimization, social media management, and blog automation; and (ii) re-occurring fees paid by service professionals for consumer leads generated by our various platforms”.

Other revenue (5% of total revenue): Per S-1, “this includes: (i) consulting, implementation, training, and other professional services; (ii) website development; (iii) revenue from various business development partnerships; (iv) event income; and (v) hardware sales related to our business management or payment software solutions.”

Market opportunity/ Industry outlook

EverCommerce’s market has benefitted from acceleration in the adoption of digital technologies and increased use of smartphones. The below factors provide a compelling case for EverCommerce’s growth in the coming years.

Massive, Growing Target Addressable Market: In S-1, management mentioned that “We estimate the total addressable market, or TAM, for our current solutions was approximately $1.3 trillion globally in 2020, of which approximately $520 billion was in North America, which refers to the United States and Canada. Of the $520 billion, we estimate a $59 billion opportunity in Home Services, an $84 billion opportunity in Health Services, a $21 billion opportunity in Fitness & Wellness Services, and a $356 billion opportunity in other services categories.”

Source: Evercommerce S-1

Underpenetrated Service SMB market: Per S-1, management believes that “there is a considerable runway for long-term growth given the vast majority of our market opportunity is untapped; we estimate that only 9% of the North America service SMB market has been penetrated with full end-to-end software solutions today, and estimate this number to increase to over 13% by 2025”.

Source: EverCommerce S-1

Preference shifting towards digital payments: Per S-1, management estimates that “approximately 68% of SMBs in the United States have adopted digital payment processing solutions, up more than 20% over the last three years, a trend that it expects to continue in the future. Integrated payments (e.g., digital payment acceptance that is integrated into the software that companies use to manage their businesses) have driven operating efficiencies for businesses and have improved payment security and tracking as compared to traditional paper methods.”

Increase in digital marketing expense: Per S-1, management estimates that “approximately 65% of U.S. SMBs have currently adopted digital marketing tools, of which approximately 60% are expected to increase their spending on such tools, recognizing the power and importance of these digital channels.”

Additionally, management provided an overview of improving industry trends in the below graph in their 2Q21 investor presentation:

Source: EverCommerce S-1

Competitive advantage

Like any market, EverCommerce also operates in a highly competitive market and is subject to rapidly changing technology, shifting customer needs, and frequent introductions of new products and services. Per S-1, management noted that “As our platform is utilized across industries, we compete in a variety of highly fragmented markets and face competition from a variety of sources, including manual processes, basic PC tools, homegrown solutions, as well as from vertically-specialized and horizontal competitors. Vertically-specialized competitors include mobile sales applications and field service management platforms in Home Services, EHR / EMR and practice management platforms in Health Services, and facility and employee management and member management and programming platforms in Fitness & Wellness Services. Horizontal competitors include Salesforce for CRM, Intuit for financial products, Square for payments, and HubSpot for marketing related solutions”.

However, EverCommerce’s business model benefits from its self-reinforcing flywheel effect which strengthens its relationship with customers. Per S-1, “We go to market with suites of solutions that are aligned to our three core verticals: (1) the EverPro suite of solutions in Home Services; (2) the EverHealth suite of solutions within Health Services; and (3) the EverWell suite of solutions in Fitness & Wellness Services. Within each suite, our Business Management Software – the system of action at the center of a service business’ operation – is typically the first solution adopted by a customer. This vertically-tailored point-of-entry provides us with an opportunity to cross-sell adjacent products, previously offered as fragmented and disjointed point solutions by other software providers. This “land and expand” strategy allows us to acquire customers with key foundational solutions and expand into offerings via product development and acquisitions that cover all workflows and power the full scope of our customers’ businesses. This results in a self-reinforcing flywheel effect, enabling us to drive value for our customers and, in turn, improve customer stickiness, increase our market share, and fuel our growth”.

Below table from S-1 provides an overview of qualities of its solutions, which management believes to be a core competitive advantage of its offerings which distinguishes itself from its competitors:

Source: EverCommerce S-1

Growth areas/ drivers

Below are some of the growth areas, which can provide additional revenue streams:

Attract new customers: EverCommerce has done well over the years to attract new customers through acquisitions and organic growth – the number of customers on its platform jumped from ~ 110K at the end of FY2018 to more than 500K at the end of FY2020. Management believes that “there is a significant opportunity to attract new customers with its current offerings and within the market segments in which it currently operates. It estimates that there are over 31 million services SMBs in North America alone, and 400 million globally. Its current verticals and adjacent markets in the service economy are highly fragmented. By improving the awareness of the brands and solutions, it believes that it can increase penetration and sell the complete value chain of solutions to service SMB customers”.

New products and verticals: As discussed earlier, the service SMB market is only 9% penetrated. So, lots of opportunities are already untapped in the ecosystem, which EverCommerce can target by introducing new product offerings or verticals, developing or acquiring new solutions to further expand market share, and fuel further growth in its business.

Expansion through acquisitions: Over the last few years, EverCommerce has followed an aggressive M&A strategy (51 acquisitions in < 5 years) to build competitive strength in existing verticals, and to enter new verticals and geographies (leading to more revenues). For instance, FY20 total revenues of $337.5 million included $137.6 million of revenue from acquisitions closed in 2019 and 2020. Additionally, management believes that its “methodology, track record, and reputation for sourcing, evaluating, and integrating acquisitions position us as an “acquirer-of-choice” for potential targets. Currently, it is tracking over 10,000 North American software businesses, primarily across its core verticals, as potential acquisition opportunities”.

Source: 2Q21 Investor Presentation

Customer retention and cross-selling: In FY20, no customer accounted for more than 3% of total revenue, so it clearly represents a significant opportunity to earn more from the existing customers (> 500K globally). In S-1, management mentioned that “We believe we have the opportunity to drive incremental revenue growth from our existing customer base through increased cross-selling of our integrated solutions, including digital payments, customer engagement, and marketing technology”.

Additionally, the below graph from the 2Q21 investor presentation provides a glimpse of its growth drivers in nutshell.

Source: 2Q21 Investor Presentation

Risks

Besides growth drivers, we would also like to point out the ‘Integration risk’. As EverCommerce has generated significant growth through a large number of acquisitions and management expects to continue to acquire more companies in the future, it may pose a number of challenges and risks (including effective integration and management of acquired businesses, liquidity, additional indebtedness, etc). In its 2Q21 earnings call, management mentioned that “Our long-term target is to run the business with net leverage of approximately 2.5 to 3.5 times, credit agreement defined adjusted EBITDA and lever up the 4 to 4.5 times to fund acquisitions”.

Key operating metrics

EverCommerce highlights below as key operating and financial metrics, which indicate the performance of the company over time.

Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate: Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate is calculated as though all acquisitions closed as of the end of the latest period were closed as of the first day of the prior-year period presented.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV): This is defined as is the average revenue per customer over the number of months in the customer lifetime, net cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). Management calculates the lifetime value of a customer using a projected average customer lifetime, which it extrapolates by taking actual customer retention data for months 1-24 of a customer’s lifetime and projecting customer retention data beyond month 24 using a monthly average rate of change over the prior 12 months.

Customer Acquisition Costs (“CAC ratio”): Management calculates the customer acquisition costs as the total of direct sales and marketing expenses in a period, divided by the total number of new customers acquired during such period.

Net Monthly Revenue Retention: This represents the sum of the total of annual recurring and re-occurring revenue generated from customers in such period that also generated recurring or re-occurring revenue in the respective prior-year period, as a percentage of total recurring and re-occurring revenue generated from such customers in the respective prior-year period, then divided by twelve.

Source: EverCommerce S-1

Financial performance overview

EverCommerce’s revenue has been constantly increasing over the years and management expects a solid growth rate (~40%) for FY2021 as in its recent 2Q21 results, it stated that “our business is performing at a high level and is tracking ahead of our prior expectations for the year. In particular, we are pleased with the momentum across our business, notably in our EverPro and EverHealth verticals.”

To understand why management seems so confident of its financial performance going forward, we are providing a short summary of 2Q21 results:

In 2Q21, total revenue increased 53% year-on-year, driven by an increase in subscription and transaction fees (up 64%) and marketing technology solutions (up 38%). Additionally, adjusted EBITDA increased 42% year-on-year.

Source: 2Q21 Investor Presentation

We are also providing a few more tables to know more about the past financial performance – below table provides a quick glance at quarterly P&L over the last two years:

Source: Compiled by Author

The below graph provides a quick recap of quarterly revenues from 1Q19-2Q21 along with the given growth rates:

Source: Compiled by Author

Below is a snapshot of annual P&L along with projections till FY2024 – these are based on the company’s guidance and management commentary in its recent earnings.

Source: Compiled by Author

Valuation

The table below uses NTM revenue based on the assumed growth rates (based on 1Q20-2Q21 pro forma revenue CAGR of 35%, 2020 revenue growth of 39% and 2018-20 Revenue CAGR of 61%) and Price / NTM revenue multiples from other high-growth businesses (which operates in similar industries EverCommerce). Currently, EverCommerce trades at a ~8x Price/ LTM (last-twelve-months) revenue multiple and we think there is upside potential going forward as revenues are expected to increase in the coming years. In 2Q21, management stated that “EverCommerce is performing well on both our core drivers, organic growth and acquisitions. Our results reflect the accelerating desire for digitization from service SMBs. This is a trend that we expect to benefit our business for years to come. We believe we have the ability to deliver an attractive combination of strong top-line growth and improving profitability in the coming years, which we are confident can generate meaningful value for shareholders”. Using P/ NTM revenue multiples of 7x-9x, EverCommerce’s equity value comes to $4.3-$5.7 billion or $22-$29 per share (average implied share price of ~$26).

Source: Compiled by Author

For the Guideline Companies method, we took into consideration Square, Wix, Intuit, and Salesforce, which are mentioned as primary competitors in the respective verticals of EverCommerce by management. Based on their multiples, an illustrative range of comparable EV multiples are being used to value EverCommerce, through which the equity value comes to ~$5.8 billion or $29.60 per share.

If we take the average of both of these methods, the implied share price comes to ~$27 – an upside of about 40% when compared to $19.31 (closing share price as of October 26, 2021).

Source: Compiled by Author

Management and leadership

The EverCommerce team is led by a superior management team, serving the company since the inception of PaySimple.

Eric Remer: Remer serves as the CEO and is a co-founder. He has a B.A. in History from the University of Michigan. Mr. Remer also co-founded I-Behavior LLC (where he served the company from 1998-2002) and also founded Conclave Group, LLC (served as Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2005).

Matthew Feierstein: Feierstein has served as the company’s President since October 2016 and previously served as President of PaySimple from December 2009 to October 2016. He has also served as EverCommerce’s Chief Operating Officer from October 2016 to April 2021.

Marc Thompson: Thompson has served as Chief Financial Officer since December 2016. Prior to EverCommerce, he had served as Managing Director, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Technology Banking of Oppenheimer & Co. from July 2012 to December 2016, and previously as Managing Director, Head of Software & Services Group of Oppenheimer & Co.

Other key positions include Stone de Souza as Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Jordan as Chief Marketing Officer, and Chris Alaimo as Chie Technology Officer.

Conclusion

EverCommerce is certainly an attractive investment opportunity stock and we find their approach to expanding into different verticals via organic and inorganic growth very interesting. Currently, its stock is trading at EV/ LTM revenue multiple of roughly 12 times, we think that the huge target addressable market, untapped Service SMB market, and the company’s strategy of acquisitive growth coupled with new product offerings will further provide the upside potential. Moreover, EverCommerce is led by management professionals, who have been associated with the company since its inception and know when to modify their strategy as per the requirements. So, expansion through acquisitions will continue to play an important factor but we suggest keeping a watch on the integration risk and debt leverage levels as well.