Pacharawat Thamjaroenmas/iStock via Getty Images

14x P/E, 6% Dividend Yield, 7% FCF Yield

John B. Sanfilippo & Sons (NASDAQ:JBSS) is a company with a long history in the nut industry, market leading brands, vertically integrated facilities, and a consistent track record of growth. Added to this is a steady dividend payment with a special dividend paid out in the last four years, and good free cash flow generation with a yield of 7.1% in FY06/21. With largely consumer facing food products, we see JBSS’s business as remaining relatively steady and expect to see 7.0% CAGR for EPS over the next four years. Supported by relatively inexpensive valuations, we believe that downside risk to JBSS’s stock price remains limited. The company’s valuation metrics for FY06/22 and FY06/23 P/E are 14.5x and 13.7x respectively. In addition, FCF yield for FY06/22 and FY06/22 stand at 6.8% and 7.8% respectively. Dividend yield was 5.8% in FY 06/21. We value the company at a 22x FY 06/22 P/E, arriving at a target price of $126.00, a 49% upside from the current market price.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal; JBSS Dividends Page

50% YoY EPS growth in 1Q22

JBSS reported an extremely solid set of 1Q22 results that reflected revenue, gross margin and earnings growth. Net sales for the quarter grew 7.6% YoY on a 14.0% YoY increase in sales volume. 5.6% YoY lower average selling prices however tempered net sales growth. Consumer distribution channel sales volume was up 13.0% YoY and commercial ingredient distribution sales volume jumped 37.2% YoY. Sales volume in contract packaging distribution however fell 3.9% YoY as promotional activity by a customer in 1Q21 wasn’t repeated in 1Q22.

Gross profit margin continued to improve and was up 420bps YoY on lower commodity acquisition costs and higher sales volumes. Overall, reported net income was up 50.2% YoY and EPS increased 49.5% to $1.66.

On their results conference call management indicated that they expect to see higher acquisition costs for many of their raw nuts and dried input stock with prices returning to historical averages for cashews, almonds, and walnuts. They are also witnessing higher freight and labor costs, and this is expected to sustain. JBSS is implementing pricing action across its businesses to manage the higher cost structure.

Commenting on the results, JBSS CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo - “In the current first quarter, we reported record net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth consecutive quarter. The record results were driven by strong volume growth for private brands in our consumer distribution channel, the continued recovery of our foodservice business in our commercial ingredients distribution channel and lower commodity acquisition costs for most major tree nuts.”

Conclusion

With largely consumer facing food products, we see JBSS’s business as remaining relatively steady and expect to see 7.0% CAGR for EPS over the next four years. Supported by relatively inexpensive valuations, we believe that downside risk to the stock price remains limited. We believe JBSS offers investors an attractive risk/reward profile given its inexpensive valuations, steady and defensive business, consistent free cash flow generation and regular dividend payments. We have a target price of $126.00 for the company which represents a 49% return potential.