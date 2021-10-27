Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is an electric company that serves parts of Kansas and Missouri. Historically, one of the most popular investments for retired investors has been utilities. This actually makes a great deal of sense as these tend to be reasonably stable entities with very secure cash flows regardless of broader economic conditions. After all, these companies provide a service that most people consider to be necessities, so they will normally go out of their way to prioritize paying their utility bills over more discretionary expenses. This stability lends itself well to providing investors with a higher dividend yield than most other things in the market. In addition to this, these companies tend to grow their dividends over time, which helps to combat the ravages of inflation. Evergy is no exception to this as the company yields 3.33% as of the time of writing, which is certainly appealing to most people seeking income. Let us investigate and see if this could be right for your portfolio.

About Evergy

Evergy is the result of a 2018 merger between Great Plains Energy of Missouri and Westar Energy of Topeka, Kansas. As such, the service area of the combined company covers the western half of Missouri and the eastern half of Kansas. Apart from Kansas City and Topeka, this is not an especially populated area. The company serves approximately 1.4 million residential, 192,000 commercial, and 7,000 industrial customers. Despite the residential customers substantially outnumbering the other two, they only account for 38% of the company’s sales. This is not something that is altogether unusual since commercial enterprises tend to use substantially more energy than residences do. At first glance though, this is something that may appear to have been a problem in 2020 since many businesses were shut down and thus using much less electricity than they usually do. This would not be an issue for residential customers though as people would still need electricity to their homes. Fortunately though, it did not have an impact on the company’s earnings as they were actually higher in 2020 than in 2019. The company has the intention to continue this growth trajectory and grow its earnings at a 6-8% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2025 period.

Source: Evergy

There are two primary ways by which a utility can generate growth. The first is by increasing its customer base. This is something that can, unfortunately, prove somewhat difficult to accomplish. This is because utilities are generally isolated to a certain area and enjoy monopoly status. As such, the utility’s growth is usually limited by the growth rate of the area in which it operates. Fortunately, the area in which the company operates is indeed a growing one. According to Moody’s Analytics, Wichita, Kansas City, and Topeka grew their gross metropolitan projects by an average of 1.8% over the 2015-2019 period. In addition, the region generally enjoyed a lower unemployment rate than the United States average.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Evergy

This has overall served to attract people to the region, resulting in the company growing its customer base in every one of the past 41 quarters. It is perhaps surprising that this happened in spite of the pandemic but it does provide us with optimism about the region’s course.

The other way in which utilities can grow is by increasing the price that it charges its customers. However, utilities are monopolies and this means that regulators are required to approve any price increase. This is an attempt by the government to ensure that utilities do not use their privileged monopoly status to gouge their customers. As a general rule, regulators will allow the utility to charge a rate that ensures it a specific rate of return based on the value of its assets. This is what is known as the rate base and it is partially intended as a way to encourage utilities to invest in their infrastructure. Evergy is planning to do this over the next few years, investing approximately $9 billion into its infrastructure over the 2021-2025 period.

Source: Evergy

A significant part of the company’s investments will be into renewables. This is something that may be surprising as this is not often thought of as a progressive area of the country. However, the company intends to have 46% of its power coming from renewable sources by 2030, up from 28% today. As might be expected, this will primarily be driven by solar and wind.

Source: Evergy

The area where the company operates is quite good for both wind and solar power. The area is reasonably flat, which provides space for the wind to blow uninterrupted. This is overall a much better geography for the deployment of wind power than the hills and mountains that characterize much of the rest of the United States. The region also gets a sufficient amount of sunlight to allow solar power to be at least reasonably feasible.

This aggressive focus on renewables is something that may appeal to numerous investors. As anyone reading this may recall, various renewable investments saw incredibly strong returns in the months following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The most famous beneficiary of this may be NextEra Energy (NEE) but it is far from the only one. The overall popularity of these investments may have put something of a floor under these investments due to the substantial amount of money in the various environmental, social, and governance funds. Indeed, Evergy itself may be a beneficiary of this as the stock is up 16.63% over the past year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This overall popularity of renewable stocks may also prove good for the company going forward, particularly as the renewable industry grows and Evergy gains expertise in the construction and management of the facilities in this emerging sector of the economy. This may even allow it to begin doing things such as building these facilities for other utilities.

Fundamentals Of Renewables And Electricity

As just mentioned, renewables proved to be a very popular investment in the capital markets in the months following the outbreak of the coronavirus. While some people may attribute this to a horde of new, young investors entering the markets armed with their stimulus checks, the industry itself does have a great deal of potential. As might be expected, this is being driven by the global fears with regard to climate change. These fears have led governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective regions. The United States is no exception to this and we have seen numerous states around the country push the development of renewables. The Energy Information Administration projects that this will cause renewables to provide 42% of the nation’s electricity by 2050, up from 21% today.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

We can clearly see that the overwhelming majority of this increase in renewable generation will come from wind and solar. This is certainly logical since wind and solar are by far the easiest power sources to deploy and place. These are also the two types of renewables that Evergy is working to deploy. This will naturally assist the company in developing expertise about these power sources, which could ultimately allow it to possibly develop ancillary businesses and take advantage of these trends as already discussed.

Another major trend in the electricity markets that has garnered a great deal of attention lately is electrification. This refers to the conversion of things that historically run on fossil fuels to the use of electricity instead. The most often cited examples of this are transportation (electric cars) and space heating, but there are other things that could potentially be converted. This trend would obviously increase the demand for electricity and thus the revenues and profits for electric utilities. The Energy Information Administration is much less confident in this trend, however, with the agency only projecting that the demand for electricity will grow at a 1-2% rate over the next thirty years.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

This is nowhere close to the demand growth that we would expect if anything like wide swathes of the economy were to convert from fossil fuels to electricity. Nevertheless, Evergy is moving to take advantage of this perspective growth. In particular, the company has installed 1,100 charging stations and thirty fast chargers in high population density areas of its service area as well as along the Kansas Turnpike. These charges are quite obviously designed to support the growth of electric vehicles with the company providing the electricity to power them. When we consider the expected growth in the market for these vehicles, we can clearly see how this could be a source of growth for the company over the coming years.

Financial Considerations

As is always the case, we want to examine how the company is financing itself. This is important because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity. The reason for this is that debt will have to be eventually repaid. As most companies cannot afford to completely repay their debt with cash upon maturity, the usual way that this is accomplished is to issue new debt and use that money to repay the maturing debt. This could prove to be difficult to do if the market is not welcoming to the company’s debt for some reason. In addition to this, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, a decline in the company’s cash flow might push it into financial trouble if it has too much debt. Although utilities are generally reasonably stable entities, bankruptcies are not unheard of in the sector.

One metric that we can use to judge a company’s debt load and financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us to what proportion the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to equity. In addition to this, this ratio tells us to what degree the company’s equity will cover its debt in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation. We then will compare this to some of its peers in order to determine if its financial structure is reasonable.

As of the date of its most recent financial report, Evergy had a net debt of $10.9508 billion compared to $8.9771 billion in shareholders equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Evergy 1.22 NextEra Energy 1.22 DTE Energy (DTE) 1.57 Eversource Energy (ES) 1.31 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 2.21

As we can clearly see, Evergy compares quite well to several of its electric utility peers. This is rather nice and reassuring to see since it should help the company weather through the worst market conditions just as well as its peers. Overall, there does not appear to be anything to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of an electric utility like Entergy, one metric that we can use to value it is looking at the company’s price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the more well-known price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company’s earnings per share growth into account. As with the more traditional ratio, lower numbers generally indicate a better value here, with a ratio below 1.0 being an indication that the company could be undervalued based on its forward earnings growth.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Evergy will grow its earnings per share at a 6.08% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.17 at the current price. Here is how that compares to the same group of peer companies:

Company PEG Ratio Evergy 3.17 NextEra Energy 4.01 DTE Energy 3.22 Eversource Energy 3.46 Entergy Corporation N/A

As we can see, Evergy generally compares quite well to its peer companies on this metric as well. Although none of these companies appears to be particularly undervalued, Evergy does appear to have the best relative valuation here. As such, it may be worth considering for someone looking to add an electric utility to their portfolio.