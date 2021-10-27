IPO Update: Allbirds Proposes Terms For $250 Million IPO
Summary
- Allbirds has filed to raise $250 million in an IPO.
- The firm designs and sells environmentally conscious casual footwear and apparel.
- BIRD has grown revenue and gross profit but hasn't made progress toward operating breakeven and the IPO looks pricey, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.
A Quick Take On Allbirds
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) has filed to raise $250 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company sells environmentally-friendly casual shoes direct to consumers worldwide.
BIRD makes products its users want but hasn’t made progress toward operating breakeven and the IPO is excessively priced given the firm’s comparatively slower growth, lack of profits and negative free cash flow.
I'll pass on the IPO.
Company & Technology
San Francisco, California-based Allbirds was founded to develop footwear and apparel using naturally derived materials that aim to be more environmentally sound.
BIRD is a public benefit corporation, or PBC, which means that management and the board may take into account other considerations than stockholders when making decisions for the company.
Management is headed by Co-founder and Co-CEO's Joseph Zwillinger and Timothy Brown, who have been with the firm since inception and were previously Vice President of Industrial Products at TerraVia (Zwillinger) and Manager in the Innovation Strategy and Business Development Department at Redscout (Brown).
The company’s primary offerings include:
Shoes
Apparel
Allbirds has received at least $204 million in equity investment from investors including Maveron, Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Funds, Fidelity and Lerer Hippeau Ventures.
Allbirds - Customer Acquisition
The firm sells its products directly to consumers via its online website presence and its 27 company-owned retail store locations.
In 2020, its digital channel accounted for 89% of its sales and retail stores 11% of its sales.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
44.7%
|
2020
|
39.5%
|
2019
|
32.8%
(Source)
The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
0.5
|
2020
|
0.3
(Source)
Allbirds' Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for footwear of all types was an estimated $207.6 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $270 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for comfortable and convenient footwear as well as innovative designs and more advanced fabrications.
Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for the U.S. footwear market, by shoe type:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Lee Cooper
adidas
Puma
Nike
Ecco Sko
Crocs
Amazon
Others
Financial Performance For Allbirds
Allbirds’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Continuing operating losses
Growing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 117,542,000
|
26.7%
|
2020
|
$ 219,296,000
|
13.2%
|
2019
|
$ 193,673,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 63,948,000
|
32.4%
|
2020
|
$ 112,741,000
|
14.1%
|
2019
|
$ 98,834,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
54.40%
|
2020
|
51.41%
|
2019
|
51.03%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (14,597,000)
|
-12.4%
|
2020
|
$ (29,224,000)
|
-13.3%
|
2019
|
$ (9,013,000)
|
-4.7%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (21,128,000)
|
2020
|
$ (25,860,000)
|
2019
|
$ (14,527,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (22,506,000)
|
2020
|
$ (34,578,000)
|
2019
|
$ 42,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Allbirds had $94.9 million in cash and $73.6 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($28.7 million).
Allbirds’ IPO Details
BIRD intends to sell 19.2 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $250 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Franklin Templeton affiliated funds and TDM Growth Partners have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of the IPO of up to $70 million in the aggregate.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $1.6 billion.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 13.44%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds we receive from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes that any potential liability 'is not expected to have a material effect' on its operations or financial condition.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and numerous other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics For Allbirds at IPO
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$1,860,557,582
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,584,115,582
|
Price / Sales
|
7.62
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.49
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-50.31
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.26
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
13.44%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$13.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$28,717,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-1.54%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
26.69%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Crocs (CROX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Crocs (CROX)
|
Allbirds (BIRD)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
4.65
|
7.62
|
63.9%
|
EV / Revenue
|
4.49
|
6.49
|
44.6%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
14.69
|
-50.31
|
-442.5%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$11.46
|
-$0.26
|
-102.2%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
72.8%
|
26.69%
|
-63.34%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary About Allbirds’ IPO
BIRD is seeking an IPO to fund its unspecified future corporate expansion efforts.
The company’s financials show growing topline revenue, increasing gross profit and gross margin but continuing operating losses and growing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($28.7 million).
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its selling, G&A efficiency rate grew to 0.5x in the most recent six-month period.
The market opportunity for selling footwear of all types is extremely large. The firm has developed a reputation among younger demographics for making its environmentally-friendly products.
An analysis by Similarweb indicates that Allbirds has seen a sharp increase in its website traffic growth in 2021, rebounding from low comparables in 2020.
Also, BIRD’s rate of converting a visitor to a customer is high relative to other DTC brands at 6.2% over the last three-year period through August 2021.
Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 15.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
As for valuation, compared to other casual footwear maker Crocs, the IPO appears richly priced on every major metric.
Allbirds certainly makes products its users want and is producing impressive engagement and customer conversion results but hasn’t made progress toward operating breakeven and the IPO appears excessively priced given the firm’s comparatively slower growth, lack of profits and negative free cash flow.
I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 2, 2021.
