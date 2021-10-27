Farmers National Banc Corp. Is A Buy
Summary
- The acquisition of Cortland Bank will close next week.
- The return metrics are improving.
- The bank is highly efficient.
- Book value is improving, but shares are slightly expensive.
- With interest rates set to rise, we like owning Farmers National Banc Corp. shares here especially on a pullback.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FMNB) is still a regional bank stock that we in the mid-teens. Trading at $16 and change, we like a buy here. We like owning quality regional banks as interest rates will be rising. As rates come up so will share prices of FMNB stock because the bank will have more earnings power potential. Essentially the spread on money it lends its customers relative to what it pays out on interest on deposits will widen, feeding the bottom line ultimately. We like the bank and its operations and are happy with recent decisions for growth. One such move was to merge with Cortland Bancorp in a $124 million acquisition deal. The transaction will close next week actually, and when it does Farmers have $4.1B in assets give or take. The acquisition will bring Farmer four dozen branches throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We think that you want to own shares ahead of the merger as interest rates rise in 2022. The bank is operationally strong and pays a 2.6% yield here. In this article we discuss just reported performance and why we like the bank.
Top line results strong
In the just reported third quarter, the bank saw increased deposits though a slightly lower loan portfolio, but the earnings power of the bank remained strong. Revenues improved nicely in Q3, bringing in $35.5 million. These revenues of $35.5 million were 5.7% increase year-over-year. Now, one issue that had impacted many small regional banks had been high loan loss provisions last year with the COVID crisis. This year, loan loss provisions swung to a credit of $948,000. This is way down from $2.6 million in loan loss provisions last year. This was a major benefit combined with the growth in revenues, and reduction in loan loss provisions. As such Farmers National saw its net income widen nicely. It came in at $16.0 million or $0.56 per share compared to $10.09 million or $0.38 per share in the same quarter of 2020. This was well above consensus expectations, beating them by $0.06. It was a strong quarter. While rates had moderated some we suspect EPS gains for the Q4 and into 2022.
Valuation is still attractive
You should consider buying bank stocks are when they are near (or even below) book value. The bank's stock is $16.90 which is up nicely year-to-date, though down in recent weeks. That said these share prices are now above book value. Book value per share was $13.33 at the end of Q3 2021. Book value was up $1.17 vs. last year. While we love to see this movement, shares are a touch expensive when we consider the book value. Tangible book was even lower at $11.23 but this was up $1.38 from a year ago. We think shares would be much more attractive at $15 based on these valuation metrics, however, they are still attractive given the improved outlook for the future in our opinion.
Loan and deposits
Loans fell from last year. Total loans were $1.89 billion at the end of the quarter vs $2.08 billion a year ago, falling 10%. The bulk of the difference had to do with much fewer PPP loans.
Now, we saw that the bank massively grew deposits. Having more deposits to make when rates increase so they can make better-termed loans is key. Deposits increased 9.8% to $2.87 billion since the start of 2021.
High-quality assets
While loans came down a bit we need to know if there are a bunch of assets that are simply are not performing. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.44% which is roughly the same ratio a year ago. We also liked seeing that early-stage delinquencies, (loans 30-89 days past due), were $6.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, that was down from 0.39% last quarter and is down nicely from a year ago. A year ago, early-stage delinquencies were $10 million, or 0.42% of total loans. Net charge-offs are something we like to look at as well. These were up slightly to $286,000 compared to $219,000 a year ago. As we mentioned above loan loss provisions were also down huge. As a whole, we believe the bank has improved dramatically from a year ago, swinging to a credit. We like what we are seeing, including on efficiency metrics.
A highlight efficient bank
Farmers is a pretty highly efficient bank. We always target a textbook 50% efficiency ratio as strong, and here, the efficiency ratio was 46.0% compared to 50.1% a year ago. This efficiency improvement was driven by increases in several categories of noninterest income and net interest income, and lower noninterest expenses.
Further, both the return on average assets and equity both improved markedly. The return on average assets improved to 1.92% vs 1.49% a year ago. This is a sizable improvement and one to take note of. On top of that, the return on average equity is also trending higher, and we see it remaining high as we move forward as rates have stabilized, and it came in at 16.9% vs 13.1% a year ago.
Take home
The bank is improving and rates rising will immediately fuel the bottom line. Further, there will be growth by acquiring Cortland Bancorp, which should start contributing to results next month. Asset quality has improved dramatically, while book value improved nicely in the quarter. Shares are expensive relative to book value, but we expect shares to continue to rally as interest rates rally into 2022.
Spooktacular 15% Off Halloween Special
The next 3 members who join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing will receive this discount!
We're available all day during market hours for investment assistance. We no longer publish regularly on the public site. We are instead focused on helping you make money
- You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours
- Rapid-return trade ideas each week, with 6 different chat rooms
- Crystal clear target entry prices, profit targets, and stop losses
- Unlock immense reward opportunity through lower risk with our system
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends and portfolio reviews
This article was written by
We have turned thousands of losing investors into WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing trading service BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and a politician.
The BAD BEAT Investing service launched in 2018 and is a top performing Marketplace service relative to market returns. It is focused on extreme value, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, cryptocurrencies, REITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, blue chips and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make money, sign up to BAD BEAT investing today.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.