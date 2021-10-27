LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FMNB) is still a regional bank stock that we in the mid-teens. Trading at $16 and change, we like a buy here. We like owning quality regional banks as interest rates will be rising. As rates come up so will share prices of FMNB stock because the bank will have more earnings power potential. Essentially the spread on money it lends its customers relative to what it pays out on interest on deposits will widen, feeding the bottom line ultimately. We like the bank and its operations and are happy with recent decisions for growth. One such move was to merge with Cortland Bancorp in a $124 million acquisition deal. The transaction will close next week actually, and when it does Farmers have $4.1B in assets give or take. The acquisition will bring Farmer four dozen branches throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We think that you want to own shares ahead of the merger as interest rates rise in 2022. The bank is operationally strong and pays a 2.6% yield here. In this article we discuss just reported performance and why we like the bank.

Top line results strong

In the just reported third quarter, the bank saw increased deposits though a slightly lower loan portfolio, but the earnings power of the bank remained strong. Revenues improved nicely in Q3, bringing in $35.5 million. These revenues of $35.5 million were 5.7% increase year-over-year. Now, one issue that had impacted many small regional banks had been high loan loss provisions last year with the COVID crisis. This year, loan loss provisions swung to a credit of $948,000. This is way down from $2.6 million in loan loss provisions last year. This was a major benefit combined with the growth in revenues, and reduction in loan loss provisions. As such Farmers National saw its net income widen nicely. It came in at $16.0 million or $0.56 per share compared to $10.09 million or $0.38 per share in the same quarter of 2020. This was well above consensus expectations, beating them by $0.06. It was a strong quarter. While rates had moderated some we suspect EPS gains for the Q4 and into 2022.

Valuation is still attractive

You should consider buying bank stocks are when they are near (or even below) book value. The bank's stock is $16.90 which is up nicely year-to-date, though down in recent weeks. That said these share prices are now above book value. Book value per share was $13.33 at the end of Q3 2021. Book value was up $1.17 vs. last year. While we love to see this movement, shares are a touch expensive when we consider the book value. Tangible book was even lower at $11.23 but this was up $1.38 from a year ago. We think shares would be much more attractive at $15 based on these valuation metrics, however, they are still attractive given the improved outlook for the future in our opinion.

Loan and deposits

Loans fell from last year. Total loans were $1.89 billion at the end of the quarter vs $2.08 billion a year ago, falling 10%. The bulk of the difference had to do with much fewer PPP loans.

Now, we saw that the bank massively grew deposits. Having more deposits to make when rates increase so they can make better-termed loans is key. Deposits increased 9.8% to $2.87 billion since the start of 2021.

High-quality assets

While loans came down a bit we need to know if there are a bunch of assets that are simply are not performing. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.44% which is roughly the same ratio a year ago. We also liked seeing that early-stage delinquencies, (loans 30-89 days past due), were $6.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, that was down from 0.39% last quarter and is down nicely from a year ago. A year ago, early-stage delinquencies were $10 million, or 0.42% of total loans. Net charge-offs are something we like to look at as well. These were up slightly to $286,000 compared to $219,000 a year ago. As we mentioned above loan loss provisions were also down huge. As a whole, we believe the bank has improved dramatically from a year ago, swinging to a credit. We like what we are seeing, including on efficiency metrics.

A highlight efficient bank

Farmers is a pretty highly efficient bank. We always target a textbook 50% efficiency ratio as strong, and here, the efficiency ratio was 46.0% compared to 50.1% a year ago. This efficiency improvement was driven by increases in several categories of noninterest income and net interest income, and lower noninterest expenses.

Further, both the return on average assets and equity both improved markedly. The return on average assets improved to 1.92% vs 1.49% a year ago. This is a sizable improvement and one to take note of. On top of that, the return on average equity is also trending higher, and we see it remaining high as we move forward as rates have stabilized, and it came in at 16.9% vs 13.1% a year ago.

Take home

The bank is improving and rates rising will immediately fuel the bottom line. Further, there will be growth by acquiring Cortland Bancorp, which should start contributing to results next month. Asset quality has improved dramatically, while book value improved nicely in the quarter. Shares are expensive relative to book value, but we expect shares to continue to rally as interest rates rally into 2022.