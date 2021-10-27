The Market Selloff Does Not Necessarily Imply An Economic Downturn In China

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

In August, financial media was replete with news of a $1.5 trillion selloff in Chinese stocks. Goldman Sachs, at the end of July, cited “disproportionately high index representation by tech and privately owned companies” for lowering its views on the MSCI China index. While, at first blush, investors might have believed the selloff to be the result of long-delayed regulatory actions on reckless Chinese companies, the root causes for this and the consequences for Western investors are highly nuanced and warrant a closer look since it implies that retail investors could lose out on opportunities with high-value Chinese stocks within the next couple of years.

Root Causes

Most companies popular with Western investors had no significant risk factors as Q2 2021 rolled in. While markets did slow down for a spell in Q3, this was nowhere close to such a large selloff. The root cause of it lies within China itself.

Late in October last year, Alibaba Group (BABA) founder Jack Ma addressed the Bund Finance Summit in Shanghai as a keynote speaker. Serving as a backdrop to the then-upcoming IPO for his fintech offering Ant Group, Mr. Ma called Chinese regulators an “old boys club” fearful of new ideas and the Chinese banking system as having a “pawnshop mentality”. He went on to pitch the virtues of a digital currency as a solution to future problems and one that can be free of outdated constraints.

Within a week, the Ant Group IPO was suspended and new rules were drafted for regulating “internet platforms”. Within a month, the Politburo resolved to strengthen antitrust efforts and a probe was launched into Alibaba. Subsequently, a number of tech companies were investigated, prompting many to attribute Mr. Ma’s speech as being the genesis of the crackdown.

It bears noting that Mr. Ma’s speech was not the origin of the crackdown. As early as two years prior to the speech, State organs have called for action on a number of problems: growing “moral corruption” among the youth, increasing familial financial burden, the brutal work schedule in new companies, and so forth. A key factor underpinning these problems – as per the State – was the ongoing change in “culture”.

When Chairman Deng Xiaoping engineered the liberalization of the Chinese economy 40 years ago – effectively transitioning from a command economy to a mixed-mode economy and permanently cementing the “Sino-Soviet split”, despite Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev’s best efforts – and Chinese graduates began to troop into top Western universities and corporations. Many of them went on to build companies in the vast untapped Chinese market. Starting out as clones of top Western companies and with a distinct homegrown advantage, these companies continually evolved and engendered powerful economic change. One attribute these companies’ founders imbibed from Western companies was competitiveness; company management sometimes – possibly/allegedly – didn’t hesitate to take shortcuts to get to the top.

This idea of simply cloning Western ideas for the domestic market was also criticized by Mr. Ma during his speech. In this regard, Mr. Ma echoed the sentiments of Chairman Deng who, in a conversation with socialist Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings in 1985 said, “Don’t just copy China’s model. You have to walk your own path”.

However, where Mr. Ma and Chairman Deng differed was that while Mr. Ma reposed faith in the private sector and its resourcefulness, Chairman Deng’s interest in liberalization was aimed at improving China’s economic problems and no further. The country’s political destiny, as per the venerated Chairman, must always lie with the Party. This idea is shared by current Party General Secretary – and possible President for life – Xi Jinping. Mr. Ma, in his speech, seemed to imply that the State was failing in its duties. Such an idea coming from an influential member of the elite can bend the ear of many a citizen.

Actions taken after Mr. Ma's speech were transformative with respect to the State’s punitive actions. Alibaba was fined ¥18.23 billion ($2.8 billion) by the regulators in April for abusing its dominant market position by forcing online merchants to open stores or take part in promotions on its platforms – almost 1% of the company’s market cap. Exclusive contracts tying online merchants to platforms became the root cause for regulators to investigate JD.com (JD) and its rising rival Meituan (HKG: 3690) – with the latter facing a roughly $1 billion fine (later reduced to $530 million and $230,000). Several other internet companies are also being investigated by financial watchdogs for practices that include but not limited to irregularities in mergers and acquisitions – a long-valued means of growth in China.

Approval for new games was already problematic to regulators due to concerns over gaming addiction among minors. Tencent (HKG: 0700) lost $60 billion in market cap (almost 10%) on August 3 after Economic Information Daily - a State-run economics newspaper – called gaming “spiritual opium”, a very loaded term in China. (The article disappeared soon after its effects were felt but reappeared later in the day without the said term and some other edits. Tencent closed that day down 6.1%). The company was also told that its recently-acquired competitors in music streaming may have to be sold and that its exclusive contracts with music producers must be terminated due to antitrust issues.

Targeted hardest were online education companies – a key (and expensive) means of help for children with the Chinese curriculum. Ostensibly done to ease financial pressures on families which lead to low birth rates, these companies will now be barred from listing and capital-raising activities, must reorganize as non-profits and cannot receive investments from other listed companies. TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) closed its education division with immediate effect and Duolingo (DUOL), a popular language-learning app, disappeared from Chinese app stores.

Concerns by State mouthpieces over ongoing “moral corruption” of the youth have led to gaming companies, short video platforms and vaping firms feeling the heat from State organs and in the stock market as well.

More recently, employees at many of these tech giants launched a popular online campaign against the “996” work culture (“9am to 9pm, 6 days per week”) that was hitherto celebrated by tech titans as a cornerstone of their companies' success.

Market Effect and View

While all of these events might give the impression that the economy is tanking, taking a closer view of the market colors the picture a little better. For this purpose, let's compare the performance of the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index (HXC) and the S&P China A 50 Index (CSSP50) – indices that track U.S.-listed Chinese companies and the top 50 best-performing China-listed companies respectively – versus the CSI300 (SHA: 000300), CSI500 (SHA: 000905) and CSI1000 (SHA: 000852) – which track the large-, mid- and small-cap companies listed in mainland China’s state-run stock exchanges respectively.

Note: China's stock markets are embedded with an intricate web of share classes to help manage the State's need to both attract foreign investment into the People's Republic and guide its citizens' investments in the most robust manner. U.S.-listed companies with $-denominated stocks are denoted "N-Shares" with some ostensible limits on investment by Chinese citizens while shares of China-listed companies with ¥ -denominated stocks are denoted "A-Shares" with some ostensible limits on investments by foreign entities.

In the period from August 2018 to August 2020, the performance of N-Share companies are lockstep in trend but lagging behind the A-Share companies until 2020 saw them beginning to catch up. Predictably, the 50 largest A-Share companies led the pack.

Over the period from August 2020 till last week, all the indices were either recovering from the pandemic or attaining giddy heights midway through Q2 2021 before State actions began in earnest. In the present day, the A-Share companies are drawing a little above par relative to their market value last year while the N-Share companies are just beginning to recover.

This suggests that:

The hardest-hit companies were “blue-eyed” investor favorite tech giants The larger Chinese economy is more diversified and less affected.

China’s crackdown, given these facts, is simultaneously a lesson for investors to broaden their focus beyond “tech” and a warning to the country's nouveau riche to not dream of being above the State.

The N-Share Time Bomb and Other Explosives

The State mandates that no foreigner can own a stake in any Chinese company. So how are foreign investors holding an interest in Chinese companies? Answer: they aren't.

For decades now, any Chinese company hungry for foreign capital would establish a shell corporation - in, say, the Caymans - known as a Variable Interest Entity (VIE), which establishes a series of contracts with the Chinese company granting the former rights to the latter's profits but not a claim in its assets. The VIE goes on to list in a U.S. exchange with the company's name. Foreign shareholders have no voting rights in or legal recourse against the Chinese company. Meanwhile, the State is content knowing that the company is 100% owned by citizens. The VIE structure looks quite similar to (and is often conflated with) an International Depositary Receipt (IDR) – except there is no guarantee of ownership underlying the arrangement, merely a series of promises to hand over profits.

This arrangement – mutually beneficial to both Wall Street and the State – came into question when DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), despite objections from regulators, opted to list in the U.S. On July 10, the State announced that all companies hoping to file a U.S. IPO will now need approval from State organs beforehand. Furthermore, it is reported that IPOs in Hong Kong might be exempted from this requirement. Thus, U.S.-listed companies can shift their primary listings there and scrap their U.S. notes, which can still be redeemed for HK-listed stock by holders.

Another issue is that Chinese accounting firms are often accused of being rather creative. This isn't a very unusual problem and has blown up quite publicly from time to time. Even Deloitte's China branch was accused of auditing violations this year.

A U.S. bill requiring that N-Share companies comply with U.S. auditing requirements was passed with unanimous support and made into law last December. Past attempts to audit Chinese companies have notably failed, which creates an existential problem for N-Shares.

The risks inherent within N-Shares combined with the tech crackdown have contributed to trends with U.S.-listed Chinese stocks that I rather broadly defined as “idiosyncratic and focused” in an earlier article.

Another Behemoth Was Already In The Fray

The global tech nouveau riche might be accustomed to a certain leeway from the Western political class and intelligentsia. This is a key difference between the West and the East: in the East, the nation is the present embodiment of a “civilization-state" with millennia of glory and resilience. And by no means will this type of crackdown be limited to China.

In May of last year, the Indian government tabled a bill in Parliament mandating the localization and protection of all Indian citizens’ data collected and monetized by tech giants. Expected to become law later this year, China has already demanded the same of tech companies. Unlike the U.S. Supreme Court, antitrust actions by regulators against the business practices of Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart-owned Flipkart (WMT) were admitted by the Indian Supreme Court, despite these companies’ pleas. India's antitrust body went on to find damning evidence that Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands in the country. Unlike in the U.S., the company will likely face consequences here.

After Twitter’s (TWTR) repeated failures to remove inflammatory content under new laws, CEO Jack Dorsey asserted to Indian parliamentarians that it operates under its own rules. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad replied that the laws of India are supreme and the country doesn’t need a lecture on freedom and democracy from the likes of Twitter. The company dilly-dallied to the brink of expulsion before capitulating. All other tech giants – including Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) – had long affirmed their compliance by then.

China and India, despite their mutual geopolitical tensions, remarkably hold a similar view with regard to Western ambitions: the political class and indigenous masses’ aspirations rank far above the ambitions of a select few among the global tech nouveau riche – be they indigenous or not. While Western intelligentsia ostensibly cultivates a few representatives with the same affectations and cadence as theirs from other countries, the idea that the final word on legitimacy (e.g., India's flourishing democracy) is by a tiny cadre of Western “intellectuals” and their troupe of native subalterns is a laughable conceit to the teeming billions of the East.

In the markets landscape, China's State organs are almost certainly looking at how Indian regulators are working out their issues with Western markets (and vice versa): in 2018, Indian bourses (all of which are state-owned) severed their 18-year-long agreement to share index data with the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX; SGX ticker: S68) as well as agreements granting special provisions for the trading of offshore derivatives after the country's regulators determined that the agreement resulted in liquidity migration away from their shores. SGX's share price tanked since the Singapore bourse had been the preferred gateway for global funds to invest in offshore derivatives to hedge their positions in one of Asia’s biggest equity markets. The Indian bourses – zealous guardians of their listed stocks' liquidity and the resulting wealth-creation opportunity for citizens – ignored criticism from Western investment houses by taking the SGX to court after the latter announced the creation of products that would replace these derivatives. After the court ordered international arbitration between the warring parties and the new SGX products were halted, an amicable agreement has been arrived at: SGX and Indian bourses have established a connectivity pact (or "Stock Connect") physically located in a purpose-built Special Economic Zone designed to transact global market interest in Indian equities. SGX and Indian bourses are now joined via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) hosted here, share fees for SGX-traded Indian equity products (in the past, Indian bourses only received a nominal licensing fee for its products), have "grandfathered" current SGX members into the "Stock Connect" program for free while Indian investors can participate through their bourses. Trades in Indian products currently in the SGX, regardless of currency denomination, would be routed to a bourse subsidiary in the Zone where they will be executed and settled in Indian currency. SGX believes that the pact will result in an increase in liquidity both for current as well as upcoming products which, in turn, will benefit their members after the program goes live, circa January.

The Zone has been encouraged to become a hub for market pact-building. India INX, an Indian bourse subsidiary, has reached out to international exchanges to ink "Stock Connect" pacts with so that foreign stocks can be made available to Indian investors. The company has already established a pact with CME Group exchanges for commodities and with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for green finance/ESG products. A number of Indian startups and unicorns looking to copy the China model for enhanced valuations are reportedly being courted by U.S. exchanges to list with them. Regulators, long wary of the said China model, will invariably push for a quid pro quo wherein foreign exchanges can gain access to Indian equities through a "Stock Connect" in the Zone and, in return, receive increased interest for their listed products through the same facility. The Zone's market operates from early morning till late night (which effectively means all of the day's trading hours in Asia and Europe along with about half of the same in the U.S. will be covered) and is governed by a new regulator, the "International Financial Services Centre Authority" (IFSCA), that will smooth over all issues between the aegis of Indian laws and the terms of the pacts enacted.

Implications for N-Share (Retail) Investors

The "Stock Connect" program isn't new to China: it already links the mainland with its Hong Kong (HK) Special Administrative Region where foreign investment criteria are more relaxed. In the course of the crackdown and "suggestions" to list under the State's gaze, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has received nearly 200 applications from Chinese companies this year, with the likes of EV makers XPeng and Li Auto already listing under the "dual-primary" style while NIO is set to debut next year. U.S.-listed JD.com (JD) chose to spin out JD Logistics Inc (HKG: 2618) in Hong Kong. With some observers calling the death of N-Shares "inevitable" and in 5-10 years, given the rate at which HK dual-listings are being done, it is entirely possible that the vast bulk of current N-Share companies can be "asked" to do this within 2-3 years. International investors/brokers will be invited to apply for permission to trade within Hong Kong - with rules already amended to allow China-based branches of foreign institutions to act as fund custodians. When these stocks leave Western shores, the retail investor will be left poorer for choice.

When this happens, there will be another blow to opportunity-seeking Western retail investors in the near future: the demonstration of market behavior made earlier shows an increasing decoupling in economic cycles between the East and the West. Retail investors have an opportunity to benefit from a greater diversity in investment choices under "Stock Connect" programs with the East that institutional investment giants already reap benefits from via their certified subsidiaries in these countries for their own funds. Another benefit of "Stock Connect" programs is that linking liquidity, volumes and participants across exchanges will pare down over-enthusiastic valuations of Eastern stocks more efficiently and help the Western retail investor not get burnt.

Final Thoughts

The exchanges – who purportedly care for all their investors and not just the institutions – seem to be adopting a maximalist position with regard to profit-seeking: they simply don't want to share and be held accountable to a pact with the East, even if there's a potential upside for a large number of their real customers: the ordinary retail investor. If their argument is that the State is asking for too many concessions or too much oversight to connect with Chinese markets, the lethargy in their response to Indian bourses – who, despite being state-owned, are markedly more open to discussing issues publicly – invalidates it almost completely. The bottom line is: the East's guardians won't kowtow to the West any more and would rather transact amicably but some leading lights in the West's institutions – be it in markets, policy or the ranks of the gadabout chatterati considering itself the "intellectual" class – simply can't fathom why the East simply doesn't do what it deems right and then go "Well, that's business".

Thus, how it works out for retail investors rests on how deeply the principals they get their guidance from and represent their interests understand the ideas of “culture” and ”civilization”, especially when it comes to these two ancient resurgent behemoths.