J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our earnings-trading newsletter, we took a short position on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) on Oct6 for the sake of exiting after earnings, on Oct15, a trade yielding roughly 6% ROI over seven trading days. Our reasoning for entry was twofold. First, DPZ was overvalued as per its EBITDA-to-EV value of 0.11; and second our backtests showed that the risk/reward was nearly double in favor of a short position (specifically, 1.6886 in our favor) compared to a long position over earnings.

DPZ is still down roughly 5% after earnings, and a recalculation of its EBITDA-to-EV points to an undervaluation (0.04). Thus, I see a possible long entry here. I want to first review the earnings call to see whether management has made any significant change in sentiment.

Earnings Sentiment Analysis

Studies on the textual analysis of financial documents tied to stocks have found predictability in a wide range of variables, from the likelihood of bankruptcy to stock outperformance (alpha). My particular brand of textual analysis on stock prices focuses on earnings call transcripts, inferring management sentiment from the ratio of optimistic-to-pessimistic statements within and across quarterly statements. In short, I calculate a sentiment score for each quarter, noting especially the changes between quarters (and year over year).

Over the past year, DPZ's sentiment score has hovered around its average. It peaked with its Q4 2020 report in February, remaining high until its 2021 Q2 report in July. You can see that sentiment has predicting the stock movement rather well:

(Source: Stockcharts)

The most recent sentiment score, that derived from the Q3 2021 earnings report of last week, is roughly equivalent to that of last quarter but is significantly lower year-over-year (13% more negative QoQ and 48% more negative YoY). Taken alone, this points to another quarter of downward drift and is counterevidence to my idea that DPZ will mean-revert upward due to being underpriced.

Still, we always take earnings sentiment as an orthogonal signal to our other pieces of evidence in support of a theory. At this point in the analysis, I would say we have a neutral bias in that DPZ being undervalued and management bias remaining low counteract one another; the future prospects of DPZ appear grim from a management sentiment perspective, but DPZ being underpriced will lead to dip-buying, creating a support level for the stock.

Let's take a deeper look at the earnings call, paying special attention to the statements flagged in my analysis. Generally, this sort of analysis leads to fundamental insight that can help us gauge the reasons for changing sentiment.

Quarterly Changes

"Our consolidated operating margin as a percentage of revenues increased to 38.6% in Q3 2021 from 37.4% in the prior year, due primarily to higher revenues from our global franchise businesses. Company-owned store margin as a percentage of revenues was flat year-over-year at 19.8%"

One concern last quarter was falling margins. We saw margin declines of nearly 10% year-over-year last quarter but should be relieved that this quarter's data shows flat margins year-over-year with increasing margins quarter-over-quarter. This could imply that the margin loss of last quarter was merely a fluctuation. With revenue up as well, we should expect DPZ's earnings to trend upward, even if slightly. This is a bullish trend for the stock.

"As of the end of Q3, we had approximately $920 million remaining under our current board authorization for share repurchases."

Out of the $1B dedicated for share repurchases announced in Q2, barely 10% of that has been used. Clearly, the repurchase program has not stopped the decline of stock price. However, as the stock is in the midst of a downward momentum trend, a slow rollout of this buyback program is likely beneficial to investors, as shares are repurchased at ever decreasing prices. In any case, the buyback program - as with any buyback program - is a net positive catalyst for the stock.

"I think we had more customers with money in their pockets also worried about COVID and more of those were ordering delivery into their homes, and we saw that taper off in the third quarter relative to what we saw in the second quarter."

The stimulus checks being spent and c19 worries declining represent the removal of a couple of headwinds for DPZ. Management mentioned a "pronounced impact" of these factors earlier this year, whereas the recent quarter management seems concerned in a decline of spending power and need for food delivery. We know that c19 certainly helped DPZ's bottom line, and as the pandemic fades away, DPZ loses a bullish catalyst.

"Ticket growth partially offset the decline in order counts as we continued to see consumers order more items per transaction during Q3."

DPZ has been able to compensate for the decline in deliveries via an increase in its delivery costs and the expansion of its menu. International revenue also increased due to stores reopening. Both in the US and overseas, store growth is on the rise, with more openings than closures, pointing to a continuation of DPZ's revenue increase.

"Our effective tax rate was 10.7% for the quarter as compared to 19.9% in Q3 2020."

DPZ's tax rate has been volatile and should always be accounted for when looking at earnings. However, even when accounting for this tax benefit, EPS is still higher year-over-year. The tax benefit only accounted for 10% of this year's EPS, thus implying that this year's EPS is still 18% higher year-over-year even after accounting for taxes. That is, the increase in EPS growth should not be mostly attributed to tax benefits.

Overall, earnings sentiment was still net positive, as it typically is for most earnings calls, but the change in sentiment was still downward. The topics this quarter were more problem-based than usual this quarter. For example, the word "challenge" and its variants were found 32 times in this quarter's earnings call versus seven times in last quarter's and 12 times in the call of Q3 2020. However, DPZ's management focused on discussing possible solutions to these perceived problems, an action that has been shown to be a bullish predictor for stock price in the literature, as opposed to finding sources on which to blame the problem (e.g., pointing to macro factors or other issues outside of corporate control), which is associated with underperformance in the stocks. In the end, a deep dive into DPZ's earnings call shows that while management sentiment is on the decline, the actual numbers and drive to overcome macroeconomic problems appear bullish.

Conclusion and Trade Idea

An in-depth look into the earnings call shows that the situation is not so bad for DPZ. Its financials are on the upswing, albeit to a small degree. In addition, the stock is underpriced as per its EBITDA-to-EV. The 6% drop in stock price seems unjustified.

While momentum is currently downward over the past two quarters, we can see that the earnings selloff was not sustained. An upward support trendline has begun to appear, possibly marking the earnings selloff as a relative bottom:

(Source: E-Trade)

I believe that we have a dip-buying opportunity here, especially if you were involved in the earnings short and want to reinvest your profits. Here is my idea:

Buy Jan21 $440 calls

I like the idea of holding stock here, but DPZ stock is so expensive that far-term ITM calls just make more sense. You also have less downside risk with these options as compared to stock. The only disadvantage with this strategy is theta (time decay) being -0.11, meaning that you will take a loss should DPZ trend sideways (whereas with stock you will be even). At the time of writing, these calls cost $3650 each and act equivalent to roughly 72 shares of DPZ, meaning you are paying only 12% you would pay otherwise to hold stock directly.

Let me know what you think of this strategy below.