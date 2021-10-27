Sergei Pivovarov/iStock via Getty Images

Contrary to a lot of investors thinking the new Intel (INTC) and supply constraints will derail the Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) profit train, the Q3'21 results should leave limited doubts going forward. The chip company is poised to gain substantial market share in the years ahead. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock, as AMD continues to take market share from a company with quarterly sales over 4x the size.

Profit Machine

For a company once thought as unlikely to generate much in the way of profits, AMD is now a profit machine. For Q3'21, the chip company produced an EPS of $0.73, up 78% from the $0.41 per share earned last year.

AMD produced Q3'21 net income of $893 million. Operating income topped $1 billion for a 24% operating margin. The chip company is now on the path to quarterly net income topping $1 billion.

The balance sheet is now very impressive with cash topping $3.6 billion and debt sitting at only $313 million. AMD has a net cash position of $3.3 billion for a company once burdened with heavy debt levels. All while AMD repurchased 7 million shares for $750 million to reduce the share count.

While the company guided to a solid Q4'21 revenue beat at $4.5 billion (above analyst estimates at $4.25 billion), the company slid in a nice jump in gross margins to ~49.5%. The 150 basis point sequential boost to gross margins will provide a strong increase in profits this quarter.

Based on the above targets, AMD should produce the following Q4'21 numbers:

Revenue (61% growth) = $4.5B

Gross Profits @ 49.5% = $2.24B

OpEx @ 25% = $1.13B

Operating Income = $1.11B

Taxes, Other = $0.17B

EPS = $0.94B/1.22B shares = $0.77

The company will easily soar past analyst estimates of $0.66 due in large part to the big increase in gross margins along with the revenue guide up.

Profit Share Gains

As Intel continues to struggle, investors can start viewing their profits as the opportunities of AMD. Without the market expanding, Intel currently generates around $10 billion in quarterly gross profits and only produces $5.5 billion in operating income due to the company spending $4.5 billion on operating expenses.

Intel vastly over spends on operating expenses considering the company is now losing vast amounts of market share to a much small competitor. The chip giant is on a pace to spend a massive $18.0 billion per year, while AMD only has an annualized rate of $4.6 billion based on the Q4'21 guidance for $1.15 billion, or 25% of revenues.

AMD can gain far more share of the profits in the CPU market by scaling without ramping up the same bloated corporate structure as Intel. Even with this large cost structure, the chip giant still generated a Q3'21 operating margin of 30.4%, though guidance produces lower margins going forward.

As the AMD CFO mentioned on the Q3'21 earnings call, the company should grow operating expenses below the rate of revenues providing for solid leverage in the business in 2022:

And I think from a modeling standpoint on our guidance standpoint you can assume that the growth in OpEx will be lower in revenue. Margin continues to expand, OpEx flattens even down.

AMD was already on a path to strong profits and the margin picture is starting to explode. The big beats for Q3'21 and guidance for Q4'21 leave the chip company on a path to big EPS gains in 2022 and 2023.



The current 2023 EPS target of $3.73 soars with the combined 2H'21 EPS hike by $0.18. Clearly, AMD will top a $4 EPS next year. The prior $5.48 estimate for 2023 by Goldman Sachs appears easily on the table now. The pending Xilinx (XLNX) deal remains an additional catalyst for an EPS bump to reach a $5.50 level.

The stock was up above $120 heading into these strong Q3 earnings. AMD trades at just 22x these 2023 EPS estimates explaining why the stock continues heading higher. As shown above, Intel has a ton of gross profit to donate to AMD over the next few years. Considering such an EPS target is now only double current profits, AMD only has to take a small portion of the Intel profits to achieve this goal.

Naturally, the risk is that Intel under new CEO Pat Gelsinger turns around the foundry business. If Intel was ever able to regain a process technology lead on TSMC (TSM), AMD could quickly find the company behind Intel with little to no ability to control the outcome.

Whether or not AMD reaches an aggressive 2023 EPS target by Goldman Sachs, the company is headed to strong growth in the years ahead. Our view has long held the company was on this path to a $4+ EPS as revenues ramp to $20 billion. At those levels, AMD remains a fraction of the size of Intel leaving more market share gain opportunities even beyond these solid 2023 targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should have little doubt now that AMD is on a path to massive profit growth in the next few years. The company already has a strong balance sheet to fund growth and share buybacks while the profit picture is only going to improve. Even at all-time highs, AMD is a stock to continue owning.