SEP IRA: Simplified Employee Pension Explained

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

What Is a SEP IRA & How Does It Work?

The SEP IRA is a retirement account popular with self-employed individuals because it allows up to 25% of income to be stashed away tax-deferred. For a business with employees, however, the contributions must be made on their behalf as well, which is why it is generally used by employers with few or no employees.

In 2022, up to $61,000 can be put into a SEP IRA plan for each participant, as set by the IRS. Employers set up individual IRAs for all eligible employees and contribute on their behalf. For the employees, 100% of the money is immediately vested, meaning the money is immediately theirs to manage, transfer, or withdraw, subject to standard IRS rules for retirement accounts.

Importantly, the employer must contribute the same percentage of compensation to all eligible participants in a SEP IRA plan. Standard IRA withdrawal rules for those under 59 1/2 years of age apply, but employees are entitled to transfer their SEP IRA accounts to other qualified plans or convert to a Roth IRA, subject to normal transfer rules between plans.

SEP IRA Rules & Eligibility

Every employee must meet eligibility criteria to have contributions made on their behalf. The eligibility criteria are:

21 years of age or older

Worked for the employer for three of the past five years

Earned a minimum of $650 from the employer in the current year

SEP IRA Contributions

Contributions for employees are based on the first $290,000 in income but are limited to the $58,000 or 25% of compensation, whichever is smaller. So while 25% of $290,000 is $72,500, the max an employer can contribute is $58,000 annually which is 20% of the max income guideline of $290,000.

Contributions must be made by the filing due date of the federal income tax return for the year. This deadline includes extensions. A business owner who makes contributions on behalf of employees can deduct those contributions from the business' gross income. SEP IRA contributions are not subject to federal income tax withholding including social security, Medicare, and federal unemployment taxes.

Employers can thus wait until they file their taxes to make contributions, which means they could occur well after the tax year. In addition, employers can modify the contributions from year to year according to how well the business is doing. Flexibility as to timing and amount of contributions are one reason why SEP IRA plans are attractive to small employers.

Takeaway: Small business owners and sole proprietors have flexibility with regard to the timing and amount of SEP IRA contributions. But they must also contribute the same percentage for all eligible employees in the plan.

Example of How a SEP IRA Works

ACME Merchandise has two employees who work with the owner, Bob.

Bob establishes a SEP IRA so that he can put 15% of his income into a retirement account. He makes $200,000 a year from his business and will contribute $30,000 (15%) to his SEP IRA.

establishes a SEP IRA so that he can put 15% of his income into a retirement account. He makes $200,000 a year from his business and will contribute $30,000 (15%) to his SEP IRA. Joe has worked for Bob for five years and earns $45,000 - he is eligible and will receive the same 15% contribution from the company as Bob. Bob therefore contributes $6,750 into Joe's IRA account.

has worked for Bob for five years and earns $45,000 - he is eligible and will receive the same 15% contribution from the company as Bob. Bob therefore contributes $6,750 into Joe's IRA account. Jane just joined the company, and while she is 23 years old and made more than $650 this year, she has not worked for Bob long enough to be eligible for the SEP IRA.

If Jane leaves the company, she retains her IRA established by ACME. She is also eligible to rollover the funds into a different IRA. Because she owns and controls the money, there is nothing Bob needs to do.

Takeaway: Participants in a SEP IRA receive company contributions into their own individual IRA accounts, which belong to them immediately and remain theirs after leaving the employer. They manage the funds themselves and are free to transfer part or all of them to other qualified plans at any time, with no tax consequences, as long as they follow IRS rules. They may also convert to a Roth IRA, though that would create a one-time tax liability upon conversion.

Advantages & Disadvantages of a SEP IRA

Pros of a SEP IRA

High contributory limits: allows business owners to contribute more than many other types of retirement accounts.

allows business owners to contribute more than many other types of retirement accounts. Easy to establish: easier and less expensive to establish and administer than traditional 401k programs.

easier and less expensive to establish and administer than traditional 401k programs. Flexible annual contribution: Business owners don't need to commit to contributing each year and can change the contribution amount annually.

Business owners don't need to commit to contributing each year and can change the contribution amount annually. Can be transferred or rolled over to other plans: Individuals can transfer their SEP IRA to either a traditional IRA or convert into a Roth IRA at any time.

Cons of a SEP IRA

Mandatory contributions to all eligible employees: Business owners must contribute the same percentage to all eligible employees as they do to themselves.

Business owners must contribute the same percentage to all eligible employees as they do to themselves. No employee control: Employees do not have any control over the amount contributed by the company.

Employees do not have any control over the amount contributed by the company. No catch-up contributions: Traditional and Roth IRAs allow those age 50 or older to put extra money into the IRA as a catch-up contribution. This rule does not exist for SEP IRAs.

SEP IRA Alternatives

The SEP IRA is not the only IRS retirement plan option available to small business owners. Owners can instead opt for a((n)):

individual 401k

Roth IRA

SIMPLE IRA.

Each of these has some key differences to consider.

Individual 401k vs. SEP IRA

The individual 401k is also called a solo 401k. While both the solo 401k and the SEP IRA have a maximum contribution of $61,000 in 2022, the solo 401k does allow a catch-up contribution for those aged 50 or older. This catch-up contribution means that the participant can save up to $67,500 each year.

On top of that, the solo 401k does allow participants to choose to deduct part of their paycheck as pre-tax dollars. This means they may be able to save more than just what the company is offering them. Employers can elect to match contributions up to a certain percentage or forgo the match completely.

However, the rules for employee vs. employer contributions in 401ks can make that type of plan more complicated, restricted, and expensive than a SEP IRA when employees are added.

Roth IRA vs. SEP IRA

The Roth IRA is an account that is only for an individual whereas the SEP IRA is for a business owner and their employees. The business owner could choose to open a Roth IRA for themselves and not be responsible for contributing anything towards a retirement plan for their employees but the contribution limits would be much lower.

The 2022 limits for the Roth IRA say that you can contribute up to $6,000 in after-tax dollars to the account ($7,000 if older than 50). Roth IRAs also have an income limit that determines eligibility. A single person or head of household must make less than $144,000 to be eligible to contribute to a Roth, whereas a married couple has to make less than $214,000. While these are the income caps, there is a sliding scale starting at $129,000 for a single/head of household and $204,000 for a married couple to determine how much they can contribute to the Roth IRA.

SIMPLE IRA vs. SEP IRA

The term SIMPLE IRA stands for Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees Individual Retirement Account. It works similar to a SEP IRA in that it is a tax-deferred vehicle that employers contribute funds to. The SIMPLE IRA deems eligible employees as those who have earned at least $5,000 in the previous two years and expect to make at least that much in the current year. Employees can make elective deferrals like a 401k plan, making this different from a SEP IRA.

Employers are required to either provide 2% of the employee's annual salary as a contribution or provide a 100% match up to 3% of the employee's contributions.

While contribution limits for the SIMPLE IRA are higher than a Roth or traditional IRA, they are less than a SEP IRA. The 2022 contribution limit is $14,000 with a catch-up contribution of $3,000 for those over the age of 50.

Bottom Line

A SEP IRA is a vehicle for establishing a tax-deferred retirement account that is particularly well-suited to small business owners and self-employed individuals. Contribution limits are high, set-up and administration expenses are low, and there is more flexibility as to timing and amount of contribution than with other types of plans. However, employers must contribute the same percentage as themselves to all eligible employees and other limitations may exist relative to options like solo 401k plans. Employers should consider all available retirement plan options before they make a final decision on which is best for their situation.