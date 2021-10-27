MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the privacy issues impacting social media ad revenues, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reported a quarter mostly un-impacted. The company maintained strong guidance for the holiday period setting up the social media company for record numbers. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock and investors should use this irrational weakness to load up on Twitter.

Follow mDAUs

For Q3'21, Twitter reported impressive mDAUs (monetizable daily active users) of 211 million. The company hit analyst targets, but more importantly, the user base grew 13% over the strong 29% growth during the covid boost of Q3'20. Twitter only had 145 million users two years ago for 45% growth.

Clearly, the main investment thesis remains bullish with user growth ultimately driving the other financial metrics of Twitter over time. The stock shouldn't be down in the mid-$50s on these bullish user numbers.

The social media company hit revenue targets at $1.28 billion with core advertising revenues rising 41%. The company guided Q4'21 revenues to $1.6 billion on the high end for over 20% growth. Considering some of the headwinds in ad revenues and the tough comps from the 28% growth last Q4, Twitter is starting to really execute whether the market likes the results or not. The company is forecasting up to 60% revenue growth over the Q4'19 record results of $1.0 billion. Due to covid, most stocks should be valued based on a comparison to 2019 numbers.

The stock is down for irrational reasons around whether U.S. users didn't grow fast enough with a mostly flat domestic mDAU at 37 million. Naturally, U.S. users are far more valuable, but the platform becoming more global is just as valuable over time.

In addition, costs are forecast to rise substantially in 2022 as the company builds out new products and subscription services. Twitter needs to invest towards the massive $150 billion digital ad market when the company only predicts 2023 revenues of $7.5 billion.

Again, the market is concerned about this revenue target considering the MoPub sale will eliminate up to $250 million in revenues, but Twitter is maintaining a large portion of the employee base that will shift to other revenue-producing areas. While the market is getting lost in the weeds, the management team has made great progress on improving the signal from users via Topics and Communities. Users opt into these categories and provide Twitter with key signals for ads providing key data points for advertisers. As these products expand, the company will have far more data points to improve direct response advertising going forward.

Too Bearish

Despite the multi-year user expansion, analysts still appear irrationally bearish on Twitter. The stock is one of the few where an equal amount of analysts actually have Sell ratings as Buy ratings.

Source: TipRanks

The analyst group might lean somewhat bearish on the stock - the average price target argues for nearly 22% upside on Twitter. The analyst ratings didn't incorporate a nearly 10% dip in the stock price following solid earnings.

Analysts with price targets topping $67 should flip to Buy ratings now. As an example, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Novak reiterated a Hold rating on Twitter with a $68 price target. The analyst view actually encourages a Buy on this major dip.

Even with the Pinterest (PINS) hit from slowing user totals, Twitter still trades at a lower forward EV/S multiple. Both stocks are now far cheaper than Snap (SNAP) even after the social messaging service dramatically cut Q4'21 revenue targets.

Data by YCharts

Either way, Twitter has long become a bargain as the stock dips below a forward EV/S multiple of 7x. Based on 2022 revenue estimates of $6.3 billion and an EV closer to $40.0 billion now, Twitter trades at only 6x those estimates now.

If subscriptions fail to gain traction or ad revenue growth disappoints, the stock could definitely trade lower. Twitter has a history of failing to meet long-term goals and the company has a lot of work ahead to meet the 2023 targets of revenues reaching $7.5 billion and mDAUs jumping to 350 million.

Takeaway: TWTR Stock Will Head Higher

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is making progress on compounding growth now. Whether a straight line or not, the social media company has shown solid user growth for going on five years. The company may not reach the 2023 mDAUs target at 350 million, but Twitter is headed toward a far larger user base in a couple of years. The stock will head higher and investors should use weakness to buy Twitter as the company continues to expand the business.