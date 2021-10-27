Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Large Special Dividend, 77% Sales Growth, 1320bps Operating Margin Gain

A sharp 76.6% YoY growth in revenue and adjusted operating margin improving very significantly to 51% in 3Q21 from 38% in 3Q21 marked the quarter for Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL). Reported net income and EPS grew by 38.2% YoY and 39.3% YoY, respectively. The strong financial performance for the company was driven by a nearly $12mn performance-based fee being reported for the quarter. There was no performance-based fee in 3Q20. AUM as at end September 2021 stood at $29.2bn, down from $32.4mn in June 2021 as the sale of the company's high yield-focused advisory contracts lowered AUM by $3.5bn. Net inflows however increased by $220mn during the quarter.

Importantly, with its robust cash position and proceeds from the sale of its high-yield strategies and the performance-based fee, Diamond Hill has announced a large special cash dividend of $19.00/share. This translates to a dividend yield of 10%. The board has also approved raising regular quarterly dividend payouts to $1.50/share from 2022 [$1.00/share earlier]. Both these announcements we believe are big positives for investors. Diamond Hill has already returned $5.6mn to shareholders through its share repurchases program in 3Q21. Cash and corporate investments held directly by Diamond Hill Capital Management now amounts to $68.50/share or 36% of current market cap as of September 2021.

With the investment loss reported this quarter, and the $9mn gain from the sale of its high yield strategies, reported net income was up 142% YoY. Reported EPS also increased from $3.30 in 3Q21 to $8.03 in 3Q21.

Commenting on the quarterly performance Heather Brilliant, president and CEO said:

We are pleased that our continued focus on generating excellent long-term investment outcomes for our clients has resulted in another strong quarter of financial results. We believe our strong financial position benefits clients and has enabled us to continue returning capital to shareholders, including an increase in our quarterly dividend for 2022 and the payment of a special dividend for the 14th consecutive year.

11x Ex-Cash P/E, 7% FCF Yield, 12% Dividend Yield

The Diamond Hill Investment Group is an active asset manager, with a 20-year history, $29.2bn bn in AUM and a value investing philosophy. They've had a good 9M 2021, which benefitted from higher inflows, AUM, revenue and operating margins. Our buy recommendation on the stock is predicated on its consistent fund performance, significant cash on the balance sheet, ability to generate robust free cash flows, attractive and inexpensive valuations. We estimate net cash to market cap for 2021 [at current prices and after paying the $19.00/share special dividend] to amount to 33%.

Diamond Hill has been a significant generator of free cash flow over the years and average FCF yield in the last three years has been 9.6%. Looking ahead, with net income expected to grow in 2021/2022, and limited CAPX needs, we expect Diamond Hill's FCF yield to be at 7.1%/7.5%. Given this, a low 2021/2022 P/E of 15.8x/14.5x, and 2021 expected dividend yield of 12.0%, we think the stock offers a favorable risk-reward scenario for investors. Importantly, ex-cash P/E, looks very attractive for the company and stands at 11.0x and 10.2x for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Target Price Increased To $260.00, 36% Potential Upside

Diamond Hill's stock has performed well and has given investors a return of 82% [including dividend] from our initial recommendation in July 2020. We increase our target price for Diamond Hill given its financial performance, dividend increase and now value the stock at an ex-cash P/E of 15x, using our 2022 EPS estimate. We also add it to current net cash per share to arrive at a target price of $260.00. This represents a potential upside of 36% from current stock levels. At the $260.00 target price, implied P/E is 20.0x.