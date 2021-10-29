FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) does not currently pay a dividend and the company recorded a GAAP loss of $30.50 million (EPS negative $0.46) for TTM June 2021. The loss for TTM June 2021 compares to net income of $18.12 million (EPS $0.28) for TTM June 2020. The main contributor to the loss for TTM June 2021 was a $40.10 million loss on extinguishment of debt, related to redemption of 1.375% convertible notes. Convertible notes have been a very expensive funding exercise for Insulet and the charge against net income does not represent the whole of the cost, as discussed further below in my balance sheet analysis. Insulet is a growth stock, and at current share price of $302.20 Insulet will need to grow earnings at a high rate over a long period to meet investor expectations reflected in the share price. The need to achieve high growth rates over many years introduces risks over and above those for a more mature stock with lower growth rate requirements and paying a dividend. On that basis, I believe investors buying shares in Insulet should be expecting an average yearly return of at least 15% and should expect to hold for many years to realize that return. The fact expectations are wide ranging is reflected in stock ratings for Insulet per SA Premium:

Insulet currently has a P/E ratio which is not meaningful due to the loss in 2021 and a 2020 historical P/E ratio in the region of 700. Obviously, the normal ratios are not useful in assessing Insulet shares for a buy decision. What I find helpful in these situations, where value depends on assumptions extending over long time horizons, is to carry out what if? analyses. Based on my what if? analyses, I find some highly optimistic assumptions would be required for Insulet shares to return an average of 15% per year through the end of December 2030.

In summary, Insulet has superlative technology addressing a growing market. But Insulet has a long way to go to generate the level of earnings required to justify its current share price, let alone further growth in its share price. Financing through convertible notes has come at a very high price. Redemption of a portion of convertible notes has been made at a high price in share issues and cash from new long-term borrowings. But there are still convertible notes outstanding which will also likely prove costly to redeem or convert. Insulet is a wait and watch for both the possibility of a lower share price, and/or emerging outperformance in revenue growth and gross profit and operating profit margin.

My detailed financial analysis appears below.

Historical Review of Insulet Financial Performance

Table 1

Table 1 financial statistics are prepared on a trailing 12 month ("TTM") basis to reflect most up-to-date figures. One of the main statistics I'm looking for here is those indicating declining unit costs as a result of scaling up as sales of product and revenues grow. Commenting on elements of Table 1:

Revenue growth period on period - Revenue growth rate is a main driver of increasing profits for Insulet. Growth rates have declined from TTM June 2019 to TTM June 2021, except for drug delivery. Nevertheless, TTM June 2021 growth rates for Omnipod remain healthy at 19.5% for U.S. and 22.7% for International. Drug delivery showed a 19.7% increase for 2021 after a couple of years of decline, so longer-term growth rate is below 2021.

Cost of revenue and gross profit - For TTM June 2018, cost of revenue was 37.8% of revenue resulting in gross profit margin of 62.2%. For TTM 2019 incremental unit cost of revenue was 18.4%, well below 2018 cost of revenue of 37.8%, resulting in TTM 2019 gross profit margin increasing from 62.2% to 66.7%. For TTM June 2020 incremental cost of revenue is higher than for TTM 2019 resulting in 2020 gross profit margin reducing to 63.8%. The situation in 2021 again improved with TTM June 2021 incremental gross profit of 80.4%, resulting in TTM June 2021 gross profit margin of 66.6%, similar to 66.7% for 2019.

Operating expenses - Research and development and selling, general & administrative expenses show some variability. But overall, due to lower incremental unit costs, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased from 61.1% for TTM June 2018 to 60.7% for TTM June 2021.

Operating income margin - The result of the foregoing is an increase in net operating margin from 1.1% for TTM June 2018 to 5.9% for TTM June 2021.

The remaining deductions to arrive at net income are financing costs and income tax.

With the foregoing analysis completed, I am now in a position to carry out my what if? projections, as reflected in Table 2.1 below.

Table 2

Table 2 starts with TTM June 2021 net income detail as a basis to project FY 2030 net income on a what if? basis. The what if? assumptions are highlighted in blue. These assumptions can be varied by changing the various inputs and the outputs are automatically changed to reflect the new what if? My comments follow:

Revenue growth rate period on period - In this case, I have assumed Omnipod average yearly growth rate over the next 9.5 years will be 17.5%, only slightly below 2021 level of 20.6%. For drug delivery, I have input a what if? growth rate of 11%, which is well below 2021 growth rate but consistent with longer-term average historical growth rate.

Cost of revenue and gross profit - Assumes incremental cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue will be 19.0%. This is lower than historical incremental cost percentages in anticipation of economies of scale as volume grows. This assumption results in estimated gross profit margin for FY 2030 of 77.8%, compared to margin of 66.6% for TTM June 2021.

Operating expenses - It's assumed research and development will need to continue at high rates, resulting in 2030 R&D expense 16.0% of revenue, compared to 15.9% for TTM June 2021. On a purely what if? basis incremental selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expense growth rate is assumed at 33%, resulting in SG&A expense 35.6% of revenue in 2030. Based on these assumptions, total operating expense is estimated at 51.6% of revenue in 2030, compared to 60.7% in 2021 and 55.3% in 2020.

Interest and other income (expense) - It's assumed cash flows will be sufficient to repay all debt by 2030. Other income (expense) is assumed to be net zero in 2030.

Effective income tax rate is assumed to be 20% in 2030.

Outstanding shares are assumed to have increased to 69.70 by 2030 as a result of shares issued for employee stock compensation and for convertible note conversion/redemption, offset in part by repurchases.

Share price growth and rate of return - As mentioned above, the uncertainties of future earnings for Insulet translates to increased risk, warranting an expectation for a higher rate of return of say 15%. Average yearly share price growth equates to rate of return. At 15% share price growth, based on the what if? assumptions in Table 2, P/E ratio at end of 2030 would still be high at ~85.0. At 10% share price growth/rate of return P/E ratio would be ~56.0, and at 5% share price growth/rate of return P/E ratio would be ~36.0.

The indicative P/E ratios above of ~36.0 to 85.0 would need an expectation of continuing high net income growth to be justified. The foregoing is not intended as a forecast, but rather as a what if? projection. The purpose of the what if? projection is to gain an understanding of what hurdles there are for Insulet to achieve EPS levels in the future to justify the current share price. It should be noted SA Premium analysts' estimated EPS for 2030 Is $10.91. This $10.91 is well below the projection of $13.43 in Table 2.1, and would require P/E ratios of 105.0, 69.0, and 44.0 at end of 2030 to achieve returns of 15%, 10% and 5% respectively. In Table 3 below, I modify the what if? assumptions to make an assessment of what Insulet might need to deliver to provide a 15% rate of return at a lower P/E ratio of 36.0 at end of 2030.

Table 3

In Table 3 I have made mostly arbitrary changes to assumptions as part of the what if? process. Comments as follows:

Omnipod revenue average yearly growth rate increased from 17.5% to 21%.

Drug delivery revenue growth rate increased from 11% to 21%. SA news August 16, 2021, FDA clears Insulet's Omnipod insulin management systems for use with Eli Lilly's Lyumjev. I believe this is something to watch going forward, to see if third party drug delivery through Insulet's device provides higher revenue growth rates than our what if? projections.

Incremental cost of revenue reduced from 19% to 16% of revenue.

Incremental R&D expense reduced from 16% to 10% of revenue.

Incremental SG&A expense reduced from 33% to 28% of revenue.

Effective income tax rate reduced from 20% to 15% of income before tax.

Additional share repurchases reduce outstanding shares to around 2018 level.

I am sure many readers familiar with Insulet will look at the various what if? assumptions and would tell me I am wrong - too high or too low. It is possible to reflect such opinions in a model such as above to quantify the outcome if such opinions are borne out by Insulet subsequent performance. Insulet is due to report Q3 2021 results and I will plan to update my own opinions (what if? guesses) based on those results. I find this more useful than reviewing one quarter's results in isolation.

In the next section, I review Insulet historical share price performance and balance sheet management. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Review Of Historical Performance For Insulet

Insulet: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Insulet shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Insulet were returns over 30%, ranging from 30.8% to 56.2%, for all eight of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 25, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. While the returns above are outstanding, the projections in

Checking Insulet's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Insulet Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows Insulet has increased investment in Net Assets Used In Operations by $746 million over the past 4.5 years. This increase was funded by a $396 million increase in equity and a $350 million increase in net debt. Outstanding shares increased by 11.1 million from 57.5 million to 68.6 million, over the period, due to shares issued for stock compensation and to repay debt. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 35.1% to 45.5% over the 4.5 years. The $396 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Insulet Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening with Insulet.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan 1, 2017, to June 30, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $24 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $0.32.

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $49 million (EPS effect $0.73) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Insulet. Most of this adjustment relates to losses associated with convertible debt.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plants, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Insulet, these items were a positive $16 million (EPS effect $0.26) over the 4.5-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The market value was $408 million (EPS effect $6.33) higher than the amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, which is a material difference in the context of total earnings of $24 million. If awards to staff were accounted for at market value the reported earnings of $24 million would turn to a loss of $384 million.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 ($24 million) has decreased to negative EPS of $(6.48) ($417 million) loss from operations.

The $417 million loss from operations was further increased by costs of $1,183 million related to conversion features on notes not accounted for in the income statement. The combined effect was a loss of $1,600 million reducing shareholders' equity by that amount.

External capital raising of $1,400 million and shares issued to staff at market value of $596 million, more than offset the loss of $1,600 million, leaving a $396 million increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Insulet: Summary and Conclusions

Insulet has superlative technology addressing a growing market. But Insulet has a long way to go to generate the level of earnings required to justify its current share price, let alone further growth in its share price. Financing through convertible notes has come at a very high price. Redemption of a portion of convertible notes has been made at a high price in share issues and cash from new long-term borrowings. But there are still convertible notes outstanding which will also likely prove costly to redeem or convert.