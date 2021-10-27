David Tran/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Based in California, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) specializes in software solutions for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data. In this analysis, we analyzed the company's market positioning in the ITOM software market as well as its SIEM market leadership.

Splunk has managed to maintain its market leadership with a 12% market share in the ITOM market. It is focused on maintaining its leading position and is transitioning to cloud-based offerings with the introduction of its new cloud-based solutions and notable acquisitions including SignalFX to extend support for its cloud-native applications. In SIEM, the company is also a market leader as the most common SIEM vendor for enterprises and is committed to maintaining its edge by enhancing its platforms with the acquisition of TruSTAR and partnerships with Deloitte. However, its profitability has remained a concern as it is still unprofitable since its inception.

Source: Twilio, Khaveen Investments

ITOM Market Leadership with Transition to Cloud-based Offerings

Gartner describes IT operations management (ITOM) software as tools needed to manage the provisioning, capacity, performance and availability of computing, networking and application resources as well as the overall quality, efficiency and experience of their delivery. It divides it into three categories namely delivery automation, experience management and performance analysis.

Splunk specializes in providing software offerings that deliver insights from data from enterprises' digital systems. The real-time insights that Splunk delivers have a wide variety of use cases, including security, application monitoring, web management, and general analytics. Businesses use its capabilities to obtain visibility to their digital processes to deliver better experiences, improve decisions and drive better results in areas including supply chain, inbound and outbound logistics, manufacturing, sales, and service. One of the main advantages of using Splunk is that it does not need any database to store its data, as it extensively makes use of its indexes to store the data.

Source: Demand Talk

Furthermore, according to the IDC, the company's average 2-year revenue growth in 2019 was the highest among the top 8 ITOM providers with an average growth rate of 36.1%. Together with its market leadership as the leading ITOM player, this indicates its strong market positioning.

Company ITOM Average Revenue Growth % Splunk 36.1% Microsoft (MSFT) 24.8% IBM (IBM) 3.3% Cisco (CSCO) 36.0% Broadcom (AVGO) 0.8% New Relic (NEWR) 31.6% VMware (VMW) 17.0% BMC 6.3% ServiceNow (NOW) 63.3% Dynatrace (DT) 13.5% Micro Focus (MFGP) 26.1% Datadog (DDOG) 89.8%

Source: IDC

Splunk has introduced their new Cloud-based platforms to enhance organizations' capability to fast-track their cloud transformation and maximize the value from their data. With Splunk's new Observability Cloud, Splunk leverages on their acquired technologies including SignalFx, Omniture, Streamlio, Plumbr, Rigor and Flowmil to combine their Data-to-Everything Platform for IT and DevOps team to monitor more comprehensive challenges. Besides, the company's new IT Cloud, the Standard edition can provide data integrations and investigation tools from data sources like VMware and Microsoft Windows for operating systems, virtual infrastructure, containers and cloud services. Whereas for the Plus edition, users will have access to the entire ITSI application including Service Insights and Event Analytics to have end-to-end visibility into KPIs for business and IT services. Splunk's Security Cloud includes capabilities like Advanced Security Analytics, Automated Security Operations, Threat Intelligence and Open Ecosystem. This security operations platform can provide better data-driven decision making and accelerate better outcomes.

Source: Splunk

As of January 2021, Splunk has customers in over 130 countries, with more than 500 large enterprise-level clients from 355 in 2019, including over 90% of the Fortune 100 companies. Due to the diversification, Splunk has no customer that represents more than 10% of the company's revenues. The company's industry exposure includes Education, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Industrials, Media, Retail e-commerce, Technology and Telecommunications.

Splunk has completed several acquisitions to help the company expand their offerings to stay competitive in the market. In August 2019, Splunk acquired SignalFx for $1.05 bln with 60% cash and 40% common stock. This acquisition expands Splunk's support for cloud-native applications and modern infrastructures & architectures to expand its leadership in the ITOM and AIOps industry.

In 2020, Splunk did 2 major acquisitions on Plumbr and Rigor. With Plumbr's capabilities of application performance monitoring (APM), Splunk can extend its offerings in auto-instrumentation, Real User Monitoring and deep application performance insights for enterprises. Rigor's solutions for digital experience monitoring (DEM) also helped Splunk to expand its advanced synthetic monitoring and optimization tools offerings. With these two acquisitions combining with Splunk's in-house Observability Suite, the company provides customers guidelines across both cloud and on-premises environments and software architecture transformations with applications.

Overall, we expect the company to maintain its market leadership as it transitions towards cloud-based solutions and capitalizes on its acquisitions to further enhance its capabilities. We based our derived ITOM revenues growth on the market CAGR of 24% through 2025.

ITOM Revenues ($ mln) 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Splunk ITOM Revenues 1,185 1,471 1,826 2,266 2,812 3,489 Growth % -20.8% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1%

Source: Gartner, Splunk, Khaveen Investments

SIEM Market Leadership Supported By TruSTAR Acquisition

Security information and event management (SIEM) combine security information management and security event management to provide real-time analysis of security alerts generated by applications and network hardware. It works by collecting data from applications and devices such as antivirus events, firewall logs and other locations, sorts the data into categories and identifies threats and generate alerts to an organization. Splunk recognized the application of its data analytics capabilities for security in 22014 when it introduced Splunk Enterprise Security. Splunk is a leader in SIEM as found in a survey to be the most commonly used SIEM provider at 45% followed by IBM and SolarWinds with a share of 15%.

Source: Splunk

Splunk's SIEM offerings include Splunk Enterprise, and Splunk Cloud, Enterprise Security and Mission Control. The company offers deployment via software or the cloud. Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Security are licensed on subscription with pricing models based on volume ingested, workload, tiered pricing and enterprise license agreements.

According to Gartner, among Splunk's SIEM strengths include flexibility and integration with a variety of third-party technologies. Splunk is flexible for buyers who require out-of-the-box integrations and support, which Splunk provides via its Splunkbase apps, APIs, Mission Control Plug-in Frameworks, and Phantom integrations. Another strength of Splunk is its new pricing models for different usage patterns. New pricing options include workload-based pricing, tiered pricing models for more predictable pricing, allowing clients to align their usage with different pricing models. Though, one of the limitations of Splunk is its limited geographic support for its cloud offerings for clients outside of North America and Europe. Overall, Splunk is ranked as a leader in the SIEM market along with competitors such as Exabeam, IBM, Securonix and more.

Source: Gartner

We agree that Splunk is a key player in SIEM as supported by its commitment to strengthening its market positioning. For example, Splunk has partnered with Deloitte for the delivery of automated security monitoring and response capabilities, leading to higher fidelity and greater consistency in security workflows and outputs for organizations.

Moreover, Splunk has advanced its product capabilities in recent years with new additions through acquisitions. In 2015, it acquired Caspida and added a user and entity behavioral analysis (UEBA) capability as well as added security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) by acquiring Phantom Cyber in 2018. More recently, it acquired TruSTAR to build out its data management capabilities adding the ability to normalize and transform threat data from a wide range of sources, both internal and external. TruSTAR is also a cloud-native platform that should complement Splunk's advancements in offering cloud-based solutions and competing against strong competitors like Microsoft (the Azure Sentinel offering) and Google (GOOG) (Chronicle) and startups such as Devo and Securonix.

Thus, we continue to expect Splunk to perform well in SIEM despite intensifying competition with enhanced capabilities through acquisitions such as TruSTAR and partnerships. We forecasted its SIEM revenues to grow based on the SIEM market CAGR of 12% through 2025 and for the company's market share to remain at 29%.

Splunk SIEM Revenues ($ mln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Splunk SIEM Revenues 1,044 1,169 1,310 1,467 1,643 1,840 Market Share 29% 29% 29% 29% 29% 29% Revenue Growth % 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% 12.0%

Source: Gartner, ReportLinker, Khaveen Investments

Unprofitability Concern

Despite the robust growth prospects of the company, one of the concerns of the company is its consistent unprofitability. Since its inception, it has racked up losses year after year with an average gross and net margin of 73.39% and -49.60%. While it has positive gross margins, the company's operating expenses weigh on its net margins with SG&A and R&D accounting for 74.25% and 34.88% of revenues respectively.

Company Gross Margins % Net Margins % SG&A % R&D % Splunk 73.39% -49.60% 74.25% 34.88% ServiceNow 77.59% 3.30% 51.09% 22.67% New Relic 69.72% -35.19% 72.15% 26.20% VMware 82.40% 16.77% 40.07% 23.93% Rapid7 (RPD) 69.63% -25.64% 61.34% 26.38% Micro Focus 75.37% -72.54% 48.02% 17.08% Sumo Logic (SUMO) 71.21% -47.23% 74.33% 34.65%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, the company expects to increase its operating expenses as it grows by hiring more personnel, expand on distribution channels, improve the performance and scalability of its technology architecture, and develop new functionalities. As a percentage of revenues, R&D has an average of 28.4% in the past 10 years as it advanced its product development initiatives while SG&A has an average of 70.3% as it grows its branding and sales team for customer acquisition activities.

Income analysis (% of revenue) 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average R&D 19.5% 21.1% 25.1% 32.7% 32.2% 31.4% 23.0% 24.5% 25.8% 34.9% 28.4% SG&A 78.1% 79.3% 89.0% 98.1% 93.8% 82.8% 71.6% 70.3% 66.5% 74.2% 70.3%

Source: Splunk, Khaveen Investments

The transition is cloud-based offerings are also weighing down on gross margins. According to the company, providing software under a cloud-based model results in higher costs and expenses when compared to sales of software licenses for similar functionality. Compared to its overall gross margin of 75% in Q2 2022, its cloud-based gross margin is significantly lower at 60.7%. According to the company's management, it expects cloud gross margins to increase in the future as it leverages from scale and the elasticity of the platform with margins expected to rise to be between 70% to 75% in the next year. Though, based on its gross margin trend, it has been fairly stagnant in the past quarters.

Source: Splunk, Khaveen Investments

As it remains committed to growth, the company's profitability outlook remains a concern with high unprofitability. Based on our model, we do not expect its profitability to significantly improve in the next 5 years as operating expenses are still expected to weigh on net margins as it pursues its product development amid intensifying competition and customer acquisition initiatives to grow its customer base.

Source: Splunk, Khaveen Investments

Source: Splunk, Khaveen Investments

Competition Risks

The company competes in a fragmented market with low barriers to entry. In ITOM, it competes against the likes of Big Techs including Microsoft as well as larger software companies like IBM, Cisco and VMware. Although the company is a market leader with a 12% market share, it is trailed closely by Microsoft, IBM and Cisco.

Source: Demand Talk

Whereas in SIEM, competitors are also expanding into cloud similar to Splunk such as McAfee has partnered with Oracle to enhance its cloud capabilities enabling organizations to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively. Besides that, Rapid7 also announced cloud offerings with availability on AWS and also offers centralized log management for searches, dashboards, and compliance

Valuation

The company has had an average revenue growth rate of 25.45% in the past 10 years. Its average gross and net margins were 79.7% and -24% respectively. Its gross margins have declined as its transition to cloud-based offerings which command a lower gross margin at around 60% compared to its total gross margin of 75%.

Source: Splunk, Khaveen Investments

The company has had an average FCF margin of -3.7% in the past 5 years. In 2020, it had proceeds of $900 mln from investments in marketable securities. Its operating cash flows decreased in 2019 mainly due to the increase in change in working capital by $600 mln and increase in unprofitability with net earnings at $908 mln in 2020 compared to $337 mln in 2019. Its average capex as a % of fixed assets was 3% in the past 3 years compared to 69% in 2011 as it grew in scale.

Source: Splunk, Khaveen Investments

Its net debt is $2.4 bln in 2020 and has steadily increased in the past 10 years compared to net cash of $47 mln in 2011. Its EBITDA interest coverage is -6.2x in 2020 and compared to its 10-year average of -9.9x as it remains unprofitable.

We forecasted Splunk's revenues based on our derived ITOM and SIEM revenues from its market shares. We forecasted the ITOM revenues based on the cloud systems management market growth rate of 24.1% through 2025. Whereas SIEM revenues are based on the market CAGR of 12% through 2025. In total, we see its revenues growing to $5.3 bln by 2025.

Splunk Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Splunk ITOM Revenues 1,185 1,471 1,826 2,266 2,812 3,489 Growth % -20.8% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% Splunk SIEM Revenues 1,044 1,169 1,310 1,467 1,643 1,840 Growth % 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% 12.0% Total Revenues 2,229 2,640 3,135 3,732 4,454 5,329 Total Revenue Growth % 18.4% 18.7% 19.0% 19.3% 19.6%

Source: Splunk, Gartner, Khaveen Investments

To value the company, we chose an EV/Sales valuation as the company is expected to see robust revenue growth and to account for its debt. For its comparable companies, we selected companies in the ITOM and SIEM market and derived an average of 10.34x.

Company EV/Sales Splunk 10.75x IBM 2.39x Rapid7 14.98x SolarWinds (SWI) 4.53x McAfee (MCFE) 4.85x Sumo Logic 6.57x Cisco 4.36x Broadcom 8.64x New Relic 6.65x VMware 5.01x Microsoft 12.81x ServiceNow 23.93x Dynatrace 27.67x Average 10.34x

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Based on an EV/Sales ratio of 10.34x, we obtained an upside of 24.4% on projected revenues of $3,135 mln in 2022.

Splunk Valuation 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenues ($ mln) 2,640 3,135 3,732 4,454 5,329 EV/S 10.34 10.34 10.34 10.34 10.34 Enterprise Value ($ mln) 27,293 32,408 38,580 46,044 55,085 Add: Cash ($ mln) 1,771 1,771 1,771 1,771 1,771 Less: Debt ($ mln) 4,265 4,265 4,265 4,265 4,265 Equity Value ($ mln) 24,799 29,914 36,086 43,550 52,591 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 161.6 161.6 161.6 161.6 161.6 Target Price $ 153.51 $ 185.17 $ 223.37 $ 269.57 $ 325.54 Current Price $ 148.80 $ 148.80 $ 148.80 $ 148.80 $ 148.80 Upside 3.2% 24.4% 50.1% 81.2% 118.8%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We analyzed the company's market positioning in the ITOM and SIEM market as well as its profitability concerns. As the number 1 player in the ITOM market, we are positive about its continued shift towards cloud-based solutions and the introduction of new offerings to maintain its market leadership. Moreover, its SIEM strength could be bolstered by the acquisition of TruSTAR and continued partnerships with Deloitte. However, its profitability outlook is a concern as its margins continue to be weighed down by high operating expenses for product development and customer acquisition activities in order to grow the company. Based on an EV/Sales valuation, we obtained an upside of 24.4% as we expect 2022 revenues to grow robustly at a forecasted growth rate of 24.1%. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a price target of $185.17.